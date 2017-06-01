Licensing Body Agrees To Temporarily Allow Man To Criticize The Government Without A License
A couple of months ago, the Oregon state government finally decided it was tired of listening to a civilian poke holes in its yellow light timing theories. So, it did what any reasonable government would do: used licensing laws to shut him up.
Mats Jarlstrom, a resident who had performed a great deal of research into traffic light timing, was informed by the state's engineering licensing board that he could no longer perform engineering without a state-ordained license. Not that Jarlstrom was actually performing any engineering. (Although he could! He has a BS in electrical engineering.) He just wanted to discuss his research with the state's engineering body. He also discussed his findings in more informal contexts, which was a necessity because the state wasn't interested in listening to him.
In essence, Jarlstrom was told to stop criticizing the government without permission. He was fined $500 and told to shut up if he didn't want to be fined in the future. Jarlstrom sued the state for violating his Constitutional rights. And he's already achieved a small victory, as the Institute for Justice reports:
In an early and important win, yesterday a federal judge issued an order prohibiting Oregon from penalizing Mats Järlström for discussing the timing of stop lights or for calling himself an engineer. The order, which was agreed to by the state, means that Järlström is free to exercise his First Amendment rights to discuss his traffic light theories without first obtaining an Oregon professional-engineer license.
The opening paragraphs of the order [PDF] suggest the state licensing board has had a change of heart in light of all the negative press it gathered with its "shut up" fine.
Jarlstrom' s complaint asserts that Oregon's Professional Engineer Registration Act, Or. Rev. Stat.§ 672.002 et seq., and implementing regulations violate the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution both as applied and on their face by preventing him from (1) communicating publicly and privately about theories relating to the mathematics behind traffic lights, and (2) describing himself using the word "engineer."
Rather than litigating a motion for preliminary injunction, the Board agrees not to enforce the Professional Engineer Registration Act, Or. Rev. Stat. § 672.002 et seq., or any implementing regulations against Plaintiff Jarlstrom during the pendency of this litigation for engaging in any of the speech described below.
At least for the duration of the litigation, Jarlstrom is free to speak about his traffic light research and refer to himself as an "engineer" without the express, licensed permission of the state licensing board. This suggests the state doesn't feel very confident about its chances of success, so it's minimizing the damage during the litigation. Hopefully, this will result in a settlement which modifies the behavior of the licensing board permanently and prevents it from wielding its granted power as a tool of censorship.
This guy says, "As an engineer, it's my engineering opinion that this is wrong." Which is the issue.
It's very similar to someone without a degree saying, "As a doctor, it's my medical opinion that this is wrong."
He can complain about traffic signals. He can run tests and measurements to explain that he feels the lights are too short. But when he says, "As a professional engineer..." Then you need your professional engineering license, which is honestly not very hard to get.
Re:
I didn't see anywhere that he claimed to be a state licensed engineer, so I don't see the issue.
Re:
No, it isn't, because he has an engineering degree, just not an engineering license.
A better analogy would be to a guy with an MD but no state medical license saying "As a doctor, it's my medical opinion that this is wrong."
The Supreme Court has ruled that falsely claiming to be a veteran is protected speech under the First Amendment. It's hard for me to buy that a guy with an engineering degree referring to himself as an engineer would qualify as unprotected speech given that established precedent.
Re:
He is an engineer. There are dozens of reasons why he may not have (or even want) a license, currently, in that state.
Re:
when he says, "As a professional engineer..."
i see no indication that he said that. you look like a troublemaker.
i said that.
Re:
Professional
You only need a license to practice the proffesion commercially. Heck you can teach most subjects at a post secondary level without being licensed in any way or form. You just have to know what the hell you are talking about.
Re: Professional
There went 99% of humanity!
I'm not sure about a degree.
Queen of England
You can say you were a war hero and it's not illegal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Licensing as a method of controlling speech
or perhaps here, yetanotherguy
