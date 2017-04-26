Guy Fined $500 For Criticizing Government Without A Permit Sues Oregon Licensing Board
from the with-a-special-appearance-by-[STATE-REVENUE-GENERATOR-A] dept
Government entities tend to dislike people who criticize red light cameras. There's little evidence supporting the theory they make driving safer, but there's plenty of data out there showing just how profitable they can be, especially with a little fine tuning.
When someone takes it upon themselves to dig into traffic cameras, they make few friends at city hall. Oregon resident Mats Jarlstrom's interest in red light cameras was piqued like so many others: by receiving a ticket. Unlike some others, Jarlstrom has a background in electronic engineering and the inherent inquisitiveness to follow through on a thorough examination of yellow light timing. He did some math and came to the conclusion the timing was off.
In his view, the leading mathematical formula for calculating the proper length of yellow lights (dating back to 1959) is incomplete, because it fails to account for how drivers decelerate before making a right-hand turn. Mats’s revised theory addresses that issue; his formula is based on the 1959 model but also factors in the time needed for turning drivers to clear the intersection.
Jarlstrom's apparent mistake was not keeping these findings to himself. He spoke to local news stations about his research and presented his conclusions to a national conference of transportation engineers. The only entity that didn't want to hear anything about his yellow light research was his local government. He tried to present his findings to the state traffic engineering body but found it less than receptive to new ideas.
In response to Jarlstrom's exercise of his First Amendment rights, the Oregon state engineering licensing board opened an investigation. Unsurprisingly, it arrived at the conclusion that it hadn't handed out an engineering license to Jarlstrom. Surprisingly, this effort wasted nearly two years of taxpayer time and money.
According to the Board, Mats illegally practiced engineering without a license every time he “critique[d]” the existing traffic-light system and shared his ideas with “members of the public.” Even his e-mail to the creator of the original formula was ruled illegal. So was his correspondence with local media.
Weird. Stupid. But at least the licensing law is narrowly-tailored, right?
The practice of engineering is defined to cover “any . . . creative work requiring engineering education, training and experience.” And the law is just as sweeping as it sounds. Even the Oregon Attorney General’s Office has admitted that it’s “a broad definition which may have a particular meaning to those persons trained and knowledgeable in engineering but may be unclear to anyone else.”
Having found something to use against a critic of outdated traffic light measuring systems, the Oregon licensing board went all out. It told Jarlstrom he could no longer refer to himself as an "engineer" (despite his BS in electronic engineering). It compiled a list of nine violations and fined him $500.
It also nailed down something else: the starring role of defendant in an upcoming civil rights lawsuit, as the Institute for Justice reports:
Today he filed a lawsuit [PDF] against the board in federal court challenging the constitutionality of the state’s requirement that citizens must obtain an engineering license in order to publicly debate anything involving “engineering.”
IJ points out the board's regulation of speech is not just unconstitutional, it's ridiculous.
Criticizing the government’s engineering isn’t a crime; it’s a constitutional right,” said Sam Gedge, an attorney at the Institute for Justice, which represents Mats in the lawsuit. “Under the First Amendment, you don’t need to be a licensed lawyer to write an article critical of a Supreme Court decision, you don’t need to be a licensed landscape architect to create a gardening blog, and you don’t need to be a licensed engineer to talk about traffic lights. Whether or not you use math, criticizing the government is a core constitutional right that cannot be hampered by onerous licensing requirements.”
In essence, the Oregon board fined Mats Jarlstrom for doing math and then talking about it. Apparently, no one's allowed to do their own math and speak publicly about it without the express, licensed permission of the state's regulators. While the board is there to prevent non-engineers from harming the public by building faulty bridges and buildings (or, more to the point, fiddling with traffic light timing to drivers' detriment), it shouldn't be able to keep anyone from discussing their own research or referring to their engineering background and expertise.
Jarlstrom simply wanted his findings to be considered. He had no power to alter traffic light timing or otherwise pose some sort of safety risk to Oregon drivers. And yet, the licensing board subjected him to a lengthy investigation and told him what he could and couldn't discuss publicly. Apparently certain topics of discussion are off limits to the general public unless the government ok's it through a very long and expensive process.
Like many government things, the underlying concept is good, but the execution is horrible. And, in this case, the government was less concerned with the safety of the public than with shutting up a critic poking holes in long-held government theories.
Reader Comments
The First Word
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Engineering license
As far back as the 70's they were pushing for software developers to require procuring a license from them. Of course, they are a very math centric solution (the board, not all SW devs) and one suspects that the demise of Fortran beyond its intended (and very successful) purpose of scientific programming let those efforts sputtering for air.
Fear not, as far as I have been able to determine this particular bureaucracy has little need for air. They have their heads located in a place where (clean) air is rarely provided.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Coming up next:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Holy crap!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
lICENSE?
A license to politic would be nice..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Anyway, it's usually someone else's actual work that gets stamped by the engineer in charge.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There is nothing...
Same thing with ANYTHING the government subsidizes. Once you take free market out of the equation and return on investment, efficiency goes out the window.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: There is nothing...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We can't fine you for the truth, but we can and will beat you over the head with a lie
Hopefully the judge sees this as the blatant attempt to silence someone that it is and hands out a hearty benchslap to the board.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What about the school?
despite his BS in electronic engineering
Is the school being fined as an accomplice for issuing this degree to him without confirming that he had a license?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What about the school?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Who's an engineer?
In practice, a PE license is more like a taxi cab medallion. Very difficult to get if you aren't in the club -- remember you need professional references from club members!
By that theory, an awful lot of programmers and others working for industry under the "industrial practice exemption" should have licenses. The automotive sudden acceleration disaster (see the Barr report -- it was incompetent software engineering) illustrates well.
Now, assuming that there should be an official badge of "PE", and the distinction is important here, the right solution here would not to be to fine the guy...it should be to require him to disclose that he doesn't have the badge in a reasonably prominent place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If only ...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: If only ...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Everyone repeat after me
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Botman
Link to relevant drawing/art/cartoon summarizing our sad state of "officialdom."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Welcome to Oregon, sigh.
The red sections of the state are sparsely populated and provide a higher total number of electors. Thus many of the laws puking from Salem (our dubious capitol) have very strong punishment based solutions. If solutions they can even be called.
The good news is I live in Portland, not in 'what Constitution' rural Oregon. It's essential news item is that if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes. Possibly less in Spring and Fall.
Medical Marijuana is now balanced with recreational use. However our very large prison system employs large numbers of conservative voters and the chance of a pardon for existing law scofflaws is unlikely.
My opinions are definitely not shared by much of my state and are thus my own.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
if you wanna design a non-round duct large enough that it flows approximately as well as a round duct of a given diameter, use this thumbnail equation:
DIAM = (4 x AREA) / PERIMETER
where DIAM is the desired round-duct diameter and AREA and PERIMETER are what you are proposing to use. ignore any really tight corners as they won't allow much flow.
pass it on, but keep it on the QT.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Engineer is as engineer does
He who designs things using the discoveries of science is an engineer.
He who builds things is a technician.
License schmicense and degrees be dammed.
He who does, is.
(Yes, that goes for doctors too. Just don't call yourself a "licensed" physician if you're not, and it's fine with me.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment