Broadband

by Karl Bode

Mon, Sep 11th 2017 6:38am


Filed Under:
broadband, competition, first amendment, vermont

Companies:
comcast



Comcast Sues Vermont, Insists Having To Expand Broadband Violates Its First Amendment Rights

from the defenders-of-the-status-quo dept

So you may have noticed this already, but giant telecom conglomerates don't much like having to upgrade their networks, especially in lower ROI areas. And while that's understandable from a purely-financial perspective, this practice is creating some major, notable broadband deployment holes where poor people tend to live. With telcos specifically refusing to upgrade lagging DSL networks at any real scale, that's also creating an emboldened cable broadband monopoly in many areas. That by proxy keeps prices high, speeds low, and allows the introduction of things like bullshit usage caps and overage fees.

By and large, localized efforts to do something about this generally run face-first into brick walls, thanks in large part to the almost comical stranglehold most ISPs have over state legislatures and regional telecom regulators. In many instances this culminates in ISPs not only refusing to expand their networks into under-served areas, but quite literally writing protectionist state laws to make sure nobody else can, either. This cake and eat it too mentality persists in countless states that have prioritized campaign contributions from the likes of AT&T and Comcast over the general welfare of their public constituents.

Despite the broadband industry consistently whining about "burdensome regulation," the reality is there's little to nothing passing for real oversight in many of these areas, and the regulation that is written -- is often focused primarily on protecting these duopolies' uncompetitive geographical fiefdoms. In Vermont, the Vermont Public Utility Commission (VPUC) recently tried to buck this trend by including provisions in Comcast's 11 year permit (pdf) with the state requiring it to not only retain public access programming in the state, but expand "no less than" 550 miles of additional cable into under-served Vermont communities over 11 years.

To be clear, deploying that much cable over more than a decade is a pittance to a company that sees $21 billion in quarterly revenues. But instead, Comcast decided to sue the state, claiming that doing this extra work violates the company's First Amendment rights:

The VPUC claimed that it could impose the blanket 550-mile line extension mandate on Comcast because it is the "largest" cable operator in Vermont and can afford it. These discriminatory conditions contravene federal and state law, amount to undue speaker-based burdens on Comcast's protected speech under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution... and deprive Comcast and its subscribers of the benefits of Vermont law enjoyed by other cable operators and their subscribers without a just and rational basis, in violation of the Common Benefits Clause of the Vermont Constitution.

ISPs love to trot out the First Amendment complaint wherever and whenever possible, similarly insisting that net neutrality protections somehow curtail their free speech rights (arguments that traditionally don't see much traction in the courts). But Comcast is also busy telling local Vermont news outlets that it's spending money on lawyers instead of more cable because it's just really worried about how much Vermont residents pay for broadband and TV service:

Comcast declined to talk about the case. But in a written statement company spokeswoman Kristen Roberts said the new state permit would, "cost millions of dollars, place discriminatory burdens on Comcast and its customers, and arbitrarily increase their costs for cable service.

While that's very sweet of Comcast, the fact is that Comcast enjoys an effective monopoly over broadband in countless areas; the closest it comes to competition in Vermont being a relatively pathetic telco by the name of Fairpoint Communications. Fairpoint acquired Verizon's unwanted DSL networks in the state several years back, bungled the acquisition, stumbled into bankruptcy, and struggles to offer 3 to 6 Mbps DSL across wide swaths of the state. This is, again, thanks to a generation of lawmakers and regulators that have effectively allowed giant duopolists to write state (and often federal) telecom law.

In a working, competitive market, Comcast wouldn't need to be prodded and cajoled by the state to actually upgrade and expand its network. But there's simply no organic market pressure forcing Comcast's hand because the U.S. telecom market is painfully, obviously broken. As a result, there has been a growing push to explore more creative public/private partnerships to help bring connectivity to long-neglected areas. But Comcast consistently supports laws hamstringing those efforts too, allowing Comcast to have its cake (not deploy broadband) and eat it too (erecting regulatory barriers preventing others from doing so either).

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 5:29am

    How's that saying go, "If you don't like the terms..."

    In Vermont, the Vermont Public Utility Commission (VPUC) recently tried to buck this trend by including provisions in Comcast's 11 year permit (pdf) with the state requiring it to not only retain public access programming in the state, but expand "no less than" 550 miles of additional cable into under-served Vermont communities over 11 years.

    Seems to me that the VPUC has a simple response if Comcast wants to throw a tantrum over basic requirements like that: No permit.

    If Comcast doesn't think that such a requirement is achievable then open up the field for others to give it a shot. I imagine there would be plenty that would jump at the chance for a shot at an eleven-year permit for an entire state like that.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 6:45am

      Re: How's that saying go, "If you don't like the terms..."

      "I imagine there would be plenty that would jump at the chance for a shot at an eleven-year permit for an entire state like that."

      Nope, your entire post is super short sighted even though I know you are just saying that to make it clear the Comcast could easily have it worse.

      My recommendation is that you guys need to just sit back and enjoy the beast you created. Because any more interference from the likes you folks is likely to only make it worse, not better!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 7:15am

        Re: Re: How's that saying go, "If you don't like the terms..."

        The state itself should take over since Comcast has failed to live up to the bargain. Municipal broadband is superior in literally every way.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 6:45am

    Double Standards

    Isn't it Comcast who makes sure when you are locked into a two-year agreement that you are going to pay a 'termination fee' if you want to cancel service? How is this any different than them signing a contract with the state to run an additional 550 miles of cable?

    Such a 'novel' interpretation that the First Amendment somehow negates contract law...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Vidiot (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 7:29am

      Re: Double Standards

      Invoking the First Amendment is the most cost effective... best ROI for shareholders! This way, you don't have to assign a staffer to read the Second, Third, Fourth and so on, and try to understand what they're about.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    theOtherDude, 11 Sep 2017 @ 6:46am

    fiduciary

    Ya know, Im starting to think these corporations are only interested in maxing returns to the shareholders . . .

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 6:56am

      Re: fiduciary

      well, they do have a Legal and Ethical requirement to do so. The problem is that your idea of success and theirs is different.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 6:48am

    Talk about a double standard. I called up Comcast and told them I wasn't paying my bill because it "violated my First Amendment rights" and all I got was forwarded to a collections agency.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 7:05am

    Vermont should have used Comcast's tactic of including an arbitratiin clause in the contract.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 7:16am

      Re:

      Or a puppy clause. Since they will not be able to produce the living unchanged puppy, they automatically lose. It isn't our fault that by nature, puppies turn into full grown dogs and eventually die.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 7:15am

    Church of Comcast?!

    Is this about the religion part of the First Amendment?
    Because they are nothing if not dogmatic over at Comcast.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 7:30am

    What about all the other people's First Amendment rights they're silencing by refusing to expand their broadband?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 7:32am

    out of curiosity, what about the various tax breaks and State/National subsidies that ALL the major ISPs have taken to carry out just this sort of work? do they, yet again, not come into play, just because of the usual Comcast lies and bullshit? what about shaming the politicians who keep taking massive contributions from ALL the major ISPs, just to cover such a scenario?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


