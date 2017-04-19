 
Broadband

by Karl Bode

Wed, Apr 19th 2017 6:28am


Filed Under:
broadband, chattanooga, competition, customer service, gigabit, muni broadband

Companies:
comcast, epb



Comcast Belatedly 'Introduces' Faster Broadband To City It Sued To Keep From Doing The Same Thing Years Ago. It Didn't Go Well

from the reap-what-you-sow dept

Back in 2008, Comcast sued the city of Chattanooga shortly after the city-owned utility (Electric Power Board, or EPB) announced plans to deliver the kind of cheap, ultra-fast broadband Comcast long refused to. After being saddled with legal expenses, EPB ultimately won that lawsuit, and in 2010 began offering ultra-fast fiber broadband. But it wasn't long before the community-owned broadband network ran into another obstacle: a Tennessee state protectionist law -- quite literally written by AT&T and Comcast -- that hamstrung the operation and prohibited it from expanding.

Fast forward nearly a decade, and EPB now offers symmetrical gigabit connections for around $70 a month -- at least to the parts of Chattanooga ISP lobbyists have allowed it to. A 2016 survey by Consumer Reports ranked EPB, outside of Google Fiber, as the only ISP with a truly positive consumer satisfaction rating among the 30 national ISPs ranked by the magazine. Chattanooga's Mayor, meanwhile, has cited EPB as a major contributor to the city's reinvention.

Facing this weird new phenomenon known as competition, Comcast this year finally broke down and brought its own gigabit offering (technically 1 Gbps down, 35 Mbps up) to the city. But Comcast being Comcast, it simply couldn't help but saddle the offering with a number of restrictions. Specifically, Comcast's offering the gigabit option to Chattanooga residents for $70 a month -- but only if they're willing to sign a three year contract. If users refuse -- the price of the service not only is jacked to $140 per month -- but you'll face usage caps and overage fees -- which are only avoidable if you sign the absurdly long contract.

Hoping to get Chattanooga residents excited about the new option when it finally arrived a few weeks ago, Comcast posted an announcement to Facebook "introducing" the city to gigabit broadband service. It didn't go well. The company began taking an absolutely ferocious beating from area locals tired of Comcast's high prices and legendarily-bad customer service:

Take note of the automated Comcast "support" representative that appears to believe they're "helping" without any understanding of the context of the concerns. The beating proceeds like this for an amazingly long time, consistently citing slow speeds, high prices and poor service:

You may notice a consistent theme or two brought up by Chattanooga locals. The beating was so severe it made the Chattanooga Times Free Press, via which Comcast tried to claim that the response to the company's quickly-backfiring ad campaign was a "misunderstanding":

Comcast says the ongoing backlash is the result of a misunderstanding. The cable giant says that it didn't mean to imply it was rolling out the city's first gigabit service. Rather, it was introducing Xfinity's first gigabit service for residential customers.

"Comcast's recent advertisement on Facebook was intended to remind customers in Chattanooga that our 1-gigabit internet service is now available in their area," said Alex Horwitz, vice president for public relations at Comcast. "The service is offered via cable modem technology, which makes Chattanooga one of the first markets in the nation to enjoy this new service."

There's no misunderstanding. Chattanooga locals understand all too well that Comcast has thrown millions at lawmakers on both the local and state level to try and stifle competition, then expected locals to be awed when the company belatedly introduced its own, inferior and restriction-laden product -- nearly a decade later. There's a reason that Tennessee remains one of the least connected states in the union (pdf), and it has absolutely everything to do with Comcast being an anti-competitive bully with a near-total stranglehold over the state legislature and politicians like Marsha Blackburn.

Tennessee isn't alone in spending the majority of its time bending over backwards to please the country's biggest broadband incumbents to its own, obvious detriment. And more restrictive state laws are being passed all the time. And instead of fixing this corruption on the state or federal level, we're now looking at axing consumer privacy protections and killing net neutrality. Because, you know, that's certain to deliver the kind of broadband Utopia Chattanooga and countless other U.S. markets have been begging for over the last decade.

Reader Comments

    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 19 Apr 2017 @ 6:48am

    Such free market, very competitive, Wow.

      Anonymous Coward, 19 Apr 2017 @ 7:41am

      Re:

      This is what happens when State Actors are granted near monopoly status.

        Anonymous Coward, 19 Apr 2017 @ 7:51am

        Re: Re:

        Which is only possible with regulation.

        This scenario would be IMPOSSIBLE under Free-Market.

          Anonymous Coward, 19 Apr 2017 @ 7:59am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Explain how the infrastructure, cables,fibers and radio masts, are put in place without some form of regulation, or can someone just install the infrastructure where they want?

            That Anonymous Coward (profile), 19 Apr 2017 @ 8:38am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Its called eminent domain & people have been thrown out of their homes and given pennys on the dollar to compensate them because a corp made the right donation.

              Roger Strong (profile), 19 Apr 2017 @ 9:10am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              Eminent domain doesn't happen without regulations to allow it.

              Usually though, regulation means that those building new subdivisions must install "last mile" cables, fiber and other infrastructure with the understanding that it can be used by competing IPSs, gas companies etc. So that neither a monopoly nor eminent domain will happen later.

                Anonymous Coward, 19 Apr 2017 @ 9:18am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                The last mile is not the only component of developing a monopoly. In some cases an ISP/Telco/Cable operator is not even ALLOWED inside of an entire geographic area.

                Who owns the last mile, even though it IS a problem, means nothing in the face of that problem.

            Anonymous Coward, 19 Apr 2017 @ 8:55am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            I only said "only possible with regulation" and "impossible with free-market"

            Construing this to mean that all regulation be destroyed entirely is counter productive here and one of the major reasons these problems cannot be resolved.

            No matter how much I bitch about regulation, there will be a few necessary regulations. That said, the principle still remains. A business operating the way Comcast does would be crushed in a free market. It requires the heave hand of government to survive and they KNOW IT!

          Anonymous Coward, 19 Apr 2017 @ 8:32am

          Re: Re: Re:

          You're right, there would not be an Internet at all without massive government involvement. Thank you for insightful comment.

          Anonymous Coward, 19 Apr 2017 @ 8:47am

          Re: Re: Re:

          The scenario is very common under a free market because free markets trend towards monopolies. Free markets don't promote competition, they promote 'winning' at any cost. Properly regulated markets promote competition.

          Some of the most dominant monopolies that ever existed were in unregulated/much less regulated times such as U.S. Steel, Standard Oil, De Beers, Hudson Bay Company, etc.,.

            Anonymous Coward, 19 Apr 2017 @ 8:59am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            "The scenario is very common under a free market because free markets trend towards monopolies."

            That funny, I see the exact same fucking trend with regulation, the only difference is that it is HARDER to fight a regulation based/government backed monopoly than it is to fight a free market based monopoly.

            You guys have dain bramage!

            In short, "regulation" DOES NOT PROTECT YOU FROM A MONOPOLY!
            It only makes them more POWERFUL when they are formed!

      Anonymous Coward, 19 Apr 2017 @ 8:53am

      Re:

      Except it's NOT a free market! It's a Government created Monopoly, with the laws created by the company's themselves. This is not how the free market works.

        Anonymous Coward, 19 Apr 2017 @ 9:06am

        Re: Re:

        excatly, the free market is LONG GONE!

        But it still does not stop the retards from using it as a scapegoat! But that is what you get from a bunch of religious zealots.

    Ninja (profile), 19 Apr 2017 @ 7:03am

    That's why they have to fight tooth and nail against laws, regulations or the repeal of both that would enable more competition. If the market becomes truly competitive Crapcast and friends would quickly go bankrupt.

    • identicon
      Sasparilla, 19 Apr 2017 @ 8:08am

      Re:

      The problem with that theory is that no market stays competitive - the winners always choke off the losers - increasing the winners profits - until you wind up with a monopoly or near monopoly environment in the end...

      The solution isn't to have no legislation...its to take the corruption out of the legislative environment - which these same bad guys desperately don't want. JMHO....

    Ed (profile), 19 Apr 2017 @ 7:41am

    Where's the obligatory photo of Marsha Blackburn leaving AT&T's offices in the dead of night, wiping her mouth and chin?

    Anonymous Coward, 19 Apr 2017 @ 7:43am

    Marsha Blackburn you are a worthless parasite.

    Anonymous Coward, 19 Apr 2017 @ 8:18am

    God bless those pro-business, anti-regulation lawmakers. Keeping small government small.

