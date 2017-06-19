 
Overhype

by Tim Cushing

Mon, Jun 19th 2017 9:39am


There Is No 'Going Dark' Problem

from the to-make-investigative-omelets,-you've-got-to-crack-a-few-phones dept

Former FBI Director James Comey made plenty of headlines with his insistence cellphone encryption would be the end of law enforcement as we know it. Comey's assertions made it seem as though regular police investigative work was no longer of any use and that any and all evidence pertinent to cases resided behind cellphone passcodes.

He insisted the problem would only get worse in the future. If not put to an end by legislated backdoors or smart tech guys coding up "safe" holes in device encryption, we may as well accept the fact that no criminal committing more than a moving violation would ever be brought to justice.

Default encryption does pose a problem for law enforcement, but it's nowhere near as insurmountable as Comey has portrayed it. Multiple FOIA requests handled through MuckRock have shown law enforcement still has several phone-cracking options at its disposal and doesn't seem to be having many problems recovering evidence.

This is superbly illustrated in documents obtained from the Tulsa and Tuscon (AZ) Police Departments by Curtis Waltman. Tuscon PD documents [PDF] show law enforcement officers are using tools crafted by the same company that provided the hack to the FBI in the San Bernardino case, among several other options. But the real motherlode is the Tulsa PD's log of cracked phones.

The kicker really is how often these are being used - it is simply really hard to believe that out of the 783 times Tulsa Police used their extraction devices, all were for crimes in which it was necessary to look at all of the phone’s data… There are some days where the devices were used multiple times - Tulsa used theirs eight times on February 28th of this year, eight again on April 3rd, and a whopping 14 times on May 10th 2016. That is a whole lot of data that Tulsa was able to tap into, and we aren’t even able to understand the why.

The document contains page after page of cracked phones, ranging from Samsungs to HTCs to LGs… even iPhones (5 and 6). "Going dark" remains a Comey fairy tale, for the most part, if these documents are anything to go by.

And there's apparently very few rules for deployment of cellphone-cracking devices. Only one PD in Arizona returned any guidelines in response to requests and those rules basically state there are no rules. The Mesa PD's Computer Forensic Unit makes the most of its limited resources by limiting its work to… any crime at all.

This is the list of criminal activity the unit provides forensic work for, listed in order of priority.

Homicide
Sexual Assault
Child Crimes (which I assume means "crimes against children," rather than crimes committed BY children)
Aggravated Assault/Robbery
Property Crimes
All other felonies
All misdemeanors

Everything. That would explain the number of cellphones accessed by these PDs. Presumably other PDs are also operating under very loose guidance or none at all.

This sort of intrusiveness should be limited to serious felonies and investigations where it's plainly apparent the best route to evidence runs through the suspect's cellphone. Otherwise, law enforcement agencies are just using these tools because they have them, not because they necessarily need them.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 9:49am

    There is a going dark problem, Masnick pimply refutes to admit it because it allows pirates to get away with rampant lawbreaking.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 9:55am

      Re:

      Since when was it a crime for people to give away what they created?
      Also, since when was the law meant to protect a business model that has gone long past it sell by date?

      Withe the Internet their is no need for a gatekeeper to decide what gets published, and as a side effect keep most of the profits for themselves.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 19 Jun 2017 @ 10:21am

      Re:

      Is there such a thing as Godwin's Law addiction?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 19 Jun 2017 @ 10:22am

      Re:

      So wait - are you saying that media companies should have an enshrined right to examine all my internet traffic to make sure I don't share any links or files that might violate their business model? Sounds fair to me.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 9:49am

    Why do I get the impression that the police will put every detail of someones life under the microscope every chance that they get. Like exceed the speed limit, they want into the phone to see if it was in use, and if there is any evidence of any other crime while they are at it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 9:50am

    Small nit-pick: Tuscon should be Tucson.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 10:01am

    Turn about

    Since the police have no problem taking and cracking phones for anyone and everyone arrested, we should automatically do the same to them. Anytime a cop is accused of a crime, their phone should be taken and searched as part of the evidence for that crime. Everyone should be pleased with the results.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 10:02am

    "Otherwise, law enforcement agencies are just using these tools because they have them, not because they necessarily need them."

    If it's a legal tool, why not use it? The local community should be the ones to decide if it's a good use of funds.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jun 2017 @ 10:09am

      Re:

      Because the police are meant to have probable cause to believe a crime has been committed before they go looking at a persons possession for evidence of that crime. For example, a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation should not be an excuse to search the car, its occupants and their devices for evidence of crimes not related to the traffic stop.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


