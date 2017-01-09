 
<< The FBI Is Apparently Paying Geek Squad...
 tdicon 

Failures

by Tim Cushing

Mon, Jan 9th 2017 8:48am


Filed Under:
fbi, foia, iphone, iphone hack, redactions



FBI Releases A Stack Of Redactions In Response To FOIA Request For Info On Its Purchased IPhone Hack

from the nothing-in-here-you-haven't-not-seen-before dept

As the result of an FOIA lawsuit brought by the Associated Press, USA Today, and Vice, the FBI has finally released documents about the one-time iPhone exploit/hack it purchased from an unknown foreign vendor. Well, more accurately, the FBI released a bunch of paper with nearly nothing left unredacted, as USA Today's Brad Heath pointed out multiple times on Twitter.

Among the things the FBI withheld are the non-disclosure agreement it signed with the company, the vendor's clear air and water certification, the date it was given approval to purchase the exploit, and pretty much anything else the FBI felt it could cover with white space and variations of the letter "b."

Here's USA Today's summary of what was left unredacted.

Friday's data release included dozens of pages of contracting boilerplate but no information about the source of the exploit or its cost. The FBI indicated in the records that both of those details are classified. FBI Director James Comey intimated during a public forum last year that the price was more than $1 million.

The documents did show that after the FBI’s clash with Apple became public, at least three other companies expressed interest in cracking the phone, even though none of them had by that point started developing a tool that would have allowed them to do so.

The last part shows there's no shortage of "smart people" willing to help solve James Comey's encryption problems, even if these solutions might only work one time and be far more expensive than the precedential court decisions and/or favorable legislation Comey is seeking.

In all fairness to the FBI, the public received about as much useful information from this document release as the FBI received from its pricey, one-time phone cracking. A long list of FOIA exemptions were used to justify even boilerplate like clean air/water compliance, which is par for the course when the FBI feels its methods and techniques might be made public.

If these redactions are challenged, the FBI is going to have a fun time explaining why it couldn't even release the price of exploit, much less large chucks of the standard contractual language it deploys when working with private companies -- whether they're cracking open iPhones or supplying toner cartridges.

Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< The FBI Is Apparently Paying Geek Squad...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

08:48 FBI Releases A Stack Of Redactions In Response To FOIA Request For Info On Its Purchased IPhone Hack (0)
06:43 The FBI Is Apparently Paying Geek Squad Members To Dig Around In Computers For Evidence Of Criminal Activity (60)
03:39 Congressman Appoints Himself Censor, Removes Painting Critical Of Cops From Congressional Halls (42)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (19)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: January 1st - 7th (10)

Friday

19:39 Finland Will Give 2000 Unemployed People $590 Every Month, No Strings Attached, Even After They Get A Job (57)
16:41 Bushy's Brewery, Isle Of Man Govt. Have Trademark Hissy Fit Over Two Letters: TT (11)
14:44 Court Says 791 Days Of Warrantless Location Tracking 'Unreasonable," But Refuses To Toss Evidence (12)
13:07 UK Cops Punish Suspected Hacker By Having Him Work With The Organization He Hacked To Patch Up Security Holes (13)
11:54 Donald Trump Demonstrating How Much Of Our Political System Is Based On Tradition & Custom, Not Rules (110)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.