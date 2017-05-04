 
<< Maine The Latest State To Try And Let Giant...
 tdicon 

(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Tim Cushing

Thu, May 4th 2017 1:19pm


Filed Under:
backdoors, encryption, fbi, going dark, james comey



Ahead Of His Senate Hearing, James Comey Pushes His 'Going Dark' Theory

from the same-old-Comey,-same-bad-arguments dept

Ahead of his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, FBI Director James Comey released his planned testimony, which covers a variety of subjects Comey hoped to cover during the hearing. A lot of the talking points were touched on, but Comey spent most of his time fielding questions from pissed-off senators about how much they were disappointed in recent FBI investigations.

The testimony Comey planned to give contains another discussion of the FBI-centric "going dark" issue. According to Comey, device encryption has blocked FBI's searches nearly 50% of the time, preventing it from pulling data from more than 3,000 phones. Comey also says other approaches -- such as using metadata or cellphone forensic software -- won't work. They're too expensive and won't scale. Left unsaid is Comey's desire for legislation or a few precedential court decisions to force manufacturers to compromise their customers' security.

He makes this argument by conflating privacy and security and using this conflation to arrive at a completely wrong conclusion. From Comey's testimony [PDF]:

Some observers have conceived of this challenge as a tradeoff between privacy and security. In our view, the demanding requirements to obtain legal authority to access data—such as by applying to a court for a warrant or a wiretap — necessarily already account for both privacy and security. The FBI is actively engaged with relevant stakeholders, including companies providing technological services, to educate them on the corrosive effects of the Going Dark challenge on both public safety and the rule of law. The FBI thanks the committee members for their engagement on this crucial issue.

Warrants and court orders cover the "privacy" end of the argument, but using court orders (or legislation) to force device makers to build backdoors in users' devices throws security out the window. The balancing act in the encryption debate has never been "privacy vs. security." It's been "security vs. insecurity." Comey's false equation presents privacy and security as two sides to the same coin, yet somehow completely separable in the presence of a court order. Fourth Amendment protections cover the privacy end, but showing up at a device backdoor with a warrant in hand does nothing for anyone's security.

Comey doesn't want a balancing act, despite all his assertions about "adult conversations" and deferring to the "smart people" at tech companies. He wants device owners to sacrifice security in exchange for protections they're already guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment.

7 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    SpaceLifeForm, 4 May 2017 @ 1:26pm

    Vault7 and CIA

    Comey has still not figured out that CIA has long been doing the 'going dark' route for years (double encryption).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 May 2017 @ 1:36pm

    Security vs. Privacy

    Security and Privacy are linked, but in the opposite way the FBI claims. The balance here isn't "Privacy vs. Security", it is "(Private and Secure) vs. Not (Private and Secure)".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 4 May 2017 @ 1:45pm

      Re: Security vs. Privacy

      Try explaining that to the Senate Judiciary Committee. They'll give you puzzled looks, and then Ted Cruz will come along and declare privacy "ObamaCare for security."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 May 2017 @ 1:59pm

    Have they really forgotten how to do police work without the self created records that have only existed for about 10 years. They have had a golden decade and abused it, and now wonder why people are protecting themselves from an over bearing government.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    morons panicking unite, 4 May 2017 @ 2:03pm

    stupid twit comey

    people that were smart went "dark" 15+ years ago...

    i ocme here to tell you this cause obviously you nitwits about don't realize its too late to stop.

    We've now had 15 years to learn how to create and test our own encryptians and how to break them....

    and yes aacs 2.0 is broken.

    Also why use technology at all , when you can give a message in whole or part to someone not on any no fly list...that is already going somewhere it can then be taken and sent in any other ways.

    YOU created this form of intelligence by all your spying....Had you not been so paranoid and scared and harmed those that tried to help you....well it might be a better less scarey world for what you really don't know.

    later all and this ip will self destruct log away.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 4 May 2017 @ 2:11pm

    i am curious how the FBI/CIA actually worked before the advent of the internet.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 May 2017 @ 2:13pm

    cutting red tape

    Why does the FBI even need to bother with getting manufacturer-provided backdoors (as well as court subpoenas) when their CIA friends across town already have all the tools needed to hack any computer or smartphone on the planet?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Maine The Latest State To Try And Let Giant...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Copymouse
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

13:19 Ahead Of His Senate Hearing, James Comey Pushes His 'Going Dark' Theory (7)
11:52 Maine The Latest State To Try And Let Giant Broadband Providers Write Shitty, Protectionist State Law (8)
10:47 UK's New 'Digital Economy' Law Somehow Now Gives Police The Power To Remotely Kill Phone Service (9)
10:41 Daily Deal: The Professional Android Developer Bundle (0)
09:37 James Comey Says Real Journalists Check With The Government Before Publication (14)
06:29 Ted Cruz Doubles Down On Being Wrong: Pushes Yet Another Net Neutrality Killing Bill (34)
03:29 The Premier League Kindly Requests Google De-List All Of Facebook Over Copyright Infringement Claims (24)

Wednesday

18:30 Mounting Privacy Problems In Europe For Facebook's Acquisition Of WhatsApp (2)
15:04 At Senate Hearing, Comey Hints At Expanded NSL Powers And Encryption Backdoors (7)
13:35 Copyright Troll Sends DMCA Notices Targeting Anti-Troll Websites & Lawyers (15)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.