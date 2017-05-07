Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

We've got a double winner on the insightful side this week, with PaulT taking both the first and second places spots. In first place is his response to our thoughts on why Netflix was unconcerned about the hacker trying to extort them by threatening a leak:

"That, in turn, is largely because Netflix's flat-rate, relatively-inexpensive pricing model provides enough value that users don't find piracy to be the superior alternative (read: they successfully compete with piracy)."

I'd expand on this in several ways:

1. Part of the reason why they compete with piracy is that it's simply easier. The gap has lessened somewhat, but one way I found to introduce people to using Netflix instead of piracy was to demonstrate it. Find a torrent site, find a rip of the required quality, wait for it to download, see if your player supported the codec... or click a button, wait a few seconds and it starts playing.

True, this advantage has become somewhat eroded where streams rather than torrents have become a popular avenue, but as long as a title is on Netflix, it's hard to say that piracy has any advantages if you're already a subscriber. The pricing, wide device compatibility, international availability of its own content and other factors play a part, but the ease of use is the part that keeps people with them, I think.

2. The Netflix model doesn't care if someone watches a pirated version of the show, so long as they continue subscribing. In order for them to lose money as a direct result of the leak, someone would have to either a) watch the pirated version and cancel their subscription as a direct result or b) watch the pirated version and decide not to subscribe when they were going to previously. For the 5th season of an established show, both of these scenarios are unlikely.

3. Even if it were likely, the Netflix model doesn't depend on a single title. They have successfully leveraged a wide range of content that appeals to a wide range of people, so while a single title may attract them in the first place, it's unlikely to be the thing that keeps them there. People cancelling the service simply because they caught up on OITNB a little earlier than expected is extremely unlikely, as is a large number of people only subscribing for the new season every year. Most people will stick around for reasons unrelated to this show.

It's nice to see this. While other companies throw fits the moment it seems that someone may see their stuff without paying directly, Netflix has built the fact into their model. For all the false claims that the community here are pirates, that's all we've really been saying. You cannot eradicate piracy, it has always been an issue, so accept it and build your model around reality.

I can only imagine how annoyed the guy must have been when Netflix basically told him "upload it we don't care"!

"Its ambitions quashed by Netflix's apathy, the hacking group is apparently moving on, and says it plans to now target other companies (ABC, Fox, National Geographic and IFC) whose content was also found on the compromised server"

"it doesn't seem likely that any of the group's efforts will amount to much of anything"

Let's hope so. But, I'm betting that the reaction of at least one of those companies will act as a marked contrast to what we're seeing here.