Hacker Extortion Attempt Falls Flat Because Netflix Actually Competes With Piracy
A hacking group calling itself TheDarkOverlord (TDO) has tried, and failed (so far) to extort Netflix and several other companies after stumbling onto a server of unreleased content. TDO was apparently able to compromise the servers of an audio post-production company by the name of Larson Studios. Among the content acquired from the hackers were ten episodes of the as-yet-unreleased new season of the popular Netflix show "Orange is the New Black," which isn't supposed to see full release until June. Outside of some free advertising in the news media and some wasted calories, the group's efforts don't appear to have culminated in much.
At first, the hacking group tried to extort the post-production company, which didn't go very well. The group claims that Larson originally agreed to pay 50 bitcoin (around $67,000) to prevent the release of the compromised content, but then didn't follow through on the payment after a December 31 deadline. TorrentFreak claims they were shown a copy of a contract purportedly signed by Larson Studios, but the group claims that while the contract was printed, signed, scanned and returned to them, Larson got cold feet about paying up.
The hacking group then shifted its attention to trying to get Netflix to pay up to avoid public release of the episodes. After apparently getting no initial response from the giant streaming company, the hacking group announced on Twitter it had leaked the first episode in the new, as-yet-unreleased fifth season of "Orange is the New Black" on BitTorrent networks:
Let's try to be a bit more direct, Netflix: https://t.co/xhS07xugGK
— thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) April 28, 2017
When Netflix didn't respond to that, the group proceeded to release ten episodes of the show's 13-episode season, and an already deleted message via Pastebin claiming Netflix would lose significantly more money if the company didn't pay up:
We are releasing the remainder of OITNB Season 5. Press Release: https://t.co/5vqYglmZAN
— thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) April 29, 2017
"It didn’t have to be this way, Netflix. You’re going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was. We’re quite ashamed to breathe the same air as you. We figured a pragmatic business such as yourselves would see and understand the benefits of cooperating with a reasonable and merciful entity like ourselves."
Netflix's response to the entire affair? A giant..."meh":
“We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved."
That's a notably calmer and more reasoned response than you usually see from traditional Hollywood operations after a leak (read: pouting, crying, lawsuits, hysteria and face-fanning). In large part because Netflix knows that it's extremely unlikely that users are going to cancel their Netflix subscription just because of an early, partial leak of the show's upcoming fifth season. That, in turn, is largely because Netflix's flat-rate, relatively-inexpensive pricing model provides enough value that users don't find piracy to be the superior alternative (read: they successfully compete with piracy).
Its ambitions quashed by Netflix's apathy, the hacking group is apparently moving on, and says it plans to now target other companies (ABC, Fox, National Geographic and IFC) whose content was also found on the compromised server:
It's nearly time to play another round.
— thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) May 1, 2017
Outside of some short-lived infamy and a few spoilers, it doesn't seem likely that any of the group's efforts will amount to much of anything.
Re:
Possibly a talented hacker (or group), but not exactly good at extortion schemes.
Netflix: "..."
Hacker: "That's it! I'm starting my advertising campaign!"
Netflix: "...umm...ok."
I'd expand on this in several ways:
1. Part of the reason why they compete with piracy is that it's simply easier. The gap has lessened somewhat, but one way I found to introduce people to using Netflix instead of piracy was to demonstrate it. Find a torrent site, find a rip of the required quality, wait for it to download, see if your player supported the codec... or click a button, wait a few seconds and it starts playing.
True, this advantage has become somewhat eroded where streams rather than torrents have become a popular avenue, but as long as a title is on Netflix, it's hard to say that piracy has any advantages if you're already a subscriber. The pricing, wide device compatibility, international availability of its own content and other factors play a part, but the ease of use is the part that keeps people with them, I think.
2. The Netflix model doesn't care if someone watches a pirated version of the show, so long as they continue subscribing. In order for them to lose money as a direct result of the leak, someone would have to either a) watch the pirated version and cancel their subscription as a direct result or b) watch the pirated version and decide not to subscribe when they were going to previously. For the 5th season of an established show, both of these scenarios are unlikely.
3. Even if it were likely, the Netflix model doesn't depend on a single title. They have successfully leveraged a wide range of content that appeals to a wide range of people, so while a single title may attract them in the first place, it's unlikely to be the thing that keeps them there. People cancelling the service simply because they caught up on OITNB a little earlier than expected is extremely unlikely, as is a large number of people only subscribing for the new season every year. Most people will stick around for reasons unrelated to this show.
It's nice to see this. While other companies throw fits the moment it seems that someone may see their stuff without paying directly, Netflix has built the fact into their model. For all the false claims that the community here are pirates, that's all we've really been saying. You cannot eradicate piracy, it has always been an issue, so accept it and build your model around reality.
I can only imagine how annoyed the guy must have been when Netflix basically told him "upload it we don't care"!
"Its ambitions quashed by Netflix's apathy, the hacking group is apparently moving on, and says it plans to now target other companies (ABC, Fox, National Geographic and IFC) whose content was also found on the compromised server"
"it doesn't seem likely that any of the group's efforts will amount to much of anything"
Let's hope so. But, I'm betting that the reaction of at least one of those companies will act as a marked contrast to what we're seeing here.
You gotta love that "contract"
Perhaps these folks need to better familiarize themselves with some of the basics of contract law, like how a contract to pay for criminal extortion doesn't even deserve the word "void".
More like: "So worthless, we mourn the pointless sacrifice of the few grams of tree pulp it took to print it, the defenseless pen ink, and the innocent electrons used to transmit it." They might as well have signed it "Mick E. Mouse, Esq."
