 
<< The NSA's 702 Shutdown Is Good News, But...
 tdicon 

Broadband

by Karl Bode

Mon, May 1st 2017 6:38am


Filed Under:
fees, rates

Companies:
comcast



Comcast Under Fire For Using Bullshit Fees To Covertly Raise Rates

from the surreptitious-slimy-surcharges dept

For several years now cable and broadband providers have been using hidden fees to covertly jack up their advertised rates. These fees, which utilize a rotating crop of bullshit names, help these companies falsely advertise one rate, then sock the consumer with a significantly higher-rate post sale (often when locked into a long-term contract). The practice also allows the company to falsely claim they're not raising rates on consumers. They omit that they're talking about the above the line rate being charged, implying that anything below the line (where real fees like taxes are levied) is outside of their control.

For example, for several years now, CenturyLink has been charging its broadband customers an "internet cost recovery fee," which the company's website insists "helps defray costs associated with building and maintaining CenturyLink's High-Speed Internet broadband network" (that's what the full bill is supposed to be for). Comcast and other cable companies have similarly begun charging users a "broadcast TV fee," which simply takes a portion of the costs of programming, and hides it below the line. The names differ but the goal's the same: falsely advertise one rate, then charge consumers with a higher price.

Comcast was sued for the practice last year. Amusingly, the company responded to the suit by trying to claim that covertly jacking up their advertised rate was just their way of being "transparent" (nothing quite says "transparency" like not knowing what your bill is going to be until after you've signed up for service). Despite this being false advertising, you'd be hard pressed to find any U.S. regulator, federal or state-level, that gives much of a damn. The sense one gets is that the government, slathered with campaign contributions, has been conditioned to see this kind of behavior as simply creative expression.

In Oregon, regional TV regulators have bucked the apathetic trend and are urging Oregon's Department of Justice to begin investigating Comcast's (and other providers') abuse of this kind of pricing. In a letter to the Oregon Department of Justice (pdf), the smaller regulators for Multnomah and Washington counties point out that under current law they're forbidden from regulating cable prices. But, they note, they're being inundated with complaints from Comcast subscribers tired of having their rates covertly jacked up while under contract:

For example, a complaint received in January from Ms. Sisson, a Comcast cable customer, mirrors those of Comcast and other cable company customers across the state. She signed a term contract for a specific cable package at a specific advertised rate, only to learn later the extent of the additional fees and that these fees are often increased again during the agreed upon contract period with no apparent limit to the increases...

We began receiving complaints about add-on fees in December 2013. This practice was first implemented by Comcast and other cable companies have followed their lead and adopted similar fees. Currently the add-on fees can result in monthly programming package rates of at least $10 more than the contracted or advertised rates. The fees in question are not government imposed fees/taxes, fees for leasing equipment, or one-time fees for a service.

It's interesting, because even folks that generally despise regulation tend to agree that this is a behavior that needs cracking down on, and doing so wouldn't be particularly difficult (just mandate that only taxes and government-mandated charges can be used below the line). Yet it never happens. The former FCC had proposed a voluntary "nutrition label" for broadband that would have required that providers clearly disclose all fees -- but it fell well short of banning such behavior. And the current FCC is far too busy gutting existing consumer protections to be bothered.

Comcast, for its part, also continues to pretend it's just an innocent little daisy in the dance between broadcasters and cable companies:

"The cost of retransmission imposed by broadcasters continues to increase significantly as do the costs charged by regional sports programmers, and while these fees are increasing they only defray a portion of what we are being charged to be able to carry these channels," the company said in a written statement.

So one, the fact that broadcasters raise rates doesn't somehow justify taking a part of those increases and hiding them below the line. The increased cost of content is the cost of doing business, and should be included in the overall price. Two, Comcast ignores that fact that it itself is a broadcaster (owning NBC and a number or regional sports networks), so blaming this all on broadcasters doesn't negate Comcast's role in the billing shenanigans. This practice remains false advertising and someday, maybe, we'll live in a world where companies like Comcast are actually held accountable for it.

11 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 May 2017 @ 6:45am

    Sounds like a company I want policing itself, like Ajit 'Enemy of the Internet' Pai is proposing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 1 May 2017 @ 7:01am

    The most likely outcome

    2 new fees:

    1) Legal Costs Recovery Fee
    2) Settlement Costs Recovery Fee

    And if they get sued for that, then "lather, rinse, repeat"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Joseph Ratliff, 1 May 2017 @ 7:15am

    Then there are those data caps too...

    They've brought data caps back too.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Chuck, 1 May 2017 @ 7:28am

    Fuzzy Math

    So...if comcast's last line there, that this only helps defray "some" of their rising costs, is actually true, then how could we confirm that?

    Well logically, that would mean they've made less profits this quarter than last quarter, and presumably, since people have seen such fees for multiple years, it'd mean their profit margin has been dropping every single quarter for at least 8-10 straight quarters.

    So, Comcast, are you saying you're turning less profit now than 2 years ago - which I'm sure your investors would LOVE to be informed about - or are you just lying through your teeth about the fees?

    I mean, we all know it's the later, but I'd love to hear you say it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ThaumaTechnician (profile), 1 May 2017 @ 7:38am

    This does and will keep happening,..

    ..until an upper manager or a member of the board is put in jail for ignoring the rules.

    / how many people are in jail for a busted tail light, eh?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      kallethen, 1 May 2017 @ 8:05am

      Re: This does and will keep happening,..

      Rules? What rules? The fox hasn't just gotten into the hen house, he's purchased it from the farmer and is setting his own rules on how he'll take care of the hens.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 May 2017 @ 8:53am

      Re: This does and will keep happening,..

      How about we also throw some politicians in jail for pulling the same trick?

      Many politicians love to brag that they won't or didn't raise your taxes, all while constantly voting to add new fees, or increase the fees on everything (such as renewing your driver's license). Because hey, fees aren't taxes you see on your tax bill!

      The practice is so widespread that even a number of presidential candidates have been guilty of it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    jupiterkansas (profile), 1 May 2017 @ 7:42am

    Google Fiber doesn't seem to have a problem advertising $70/month and charging exactly $70/month.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 May 2017 @ 8:08am

    There are two ways foreward in this context:
    1. Make ISPs eat the costs and make them advertise locally so as to avoid misleading the customers. This is what Comcast is refusing to do.

    2. Making the broadcasting costs much more transparent and spelled out would make Comcasts point much more transparent and would be the logical consequence of Comcasts statement.

    For some reason, I am not sure Comcast would be appreciative of doing either. So the conspiracies and/or fraud continue with unimpeded strenght while politicians keep getting dazzled by a field that is technically becoming unbelievably complex and more and more "he who controls the infrastructure controls the narrative!"...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 May 2017 @ 9:12am

    Synonyms needed

    "The sense one gets is that the government, slathered with campaign contributions, has been conditioned to see this kind of behavior as simply creative expression."

    Fake fees to jack up the price can also be called "alternative rates".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    ThatOneOtherGuy, 1 May 2017 @ 9:18am

    Sounds like my apartment complex...

    "Billing Fee...$4.00"

    I turned the tables on them when I paid..

    "Payment Fee...$400.00"

    They weren't amused, but I made my point, and I no longer have "billing fees"...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< The NSA's 702 Shutdown Is Good News, But...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

06:38 Comcast Under Fire For Using Bullshit Fees To Covertly Raise Rates (11)
03:39 The NSA's 702 Shutdown Is Good News, But There Are A Whole Lot Of Caveats (8)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (8)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Creative Commons History (23)

Friday

19:39 The Email Collection The NSA Shut Down Has Been Abused For Years (14)
14:58 Mac DeMarco Tells Concert Goers To Go Pirate His Music (19)
13:24 Creative Commons Is Resurrecting Palmyra (4)
11:53 Sketchy Bogus Crowdfunding Campaigns To 'Buy' Congress's Private Web Browsing... Only Now Realize That's Impossible (26)
10:45 Surprise: NSA Stops Collecting Americans' Emails 'About' Foreign Targets (19)
10:43 Daily Deal: Project Management Professional Training (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.