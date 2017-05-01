Stupid Patents Of The Month: Taxi Dispatch Tech >>
Chris Dodd 'Stepping Down' From MPAA

from the good-riddance dept

It appears that Chris Dodd's reign atop the MPAA is coming to an end. As you may recall, he took the job in 2011 to become the head of the MPAA -- directly contrasting a statement he'd made just months earlier that he'd never become a lobbyist. Dodd's first move was to preside over the MPAA's first legislative Titanic. After years of easily passing every copyright law it wanted, Dodd helped turn a slam dunk, easy-to-pass SOPA/PIPA into a huge disaster that has consistently scared Congress away from making any substantial copyright law changes. And, yes, it was Dodd's failed leadership that was a big part of the problem.

Other "highlights" from the Chris Dodd era include near complete silence after the Sony hack, a leaked plan on how the MPAA would help pay for lawyers to do the legwork for elected officials to attack Google, and even leading the movie studios to begin to question why they send many millions of dollars to the MPAA each year for very little return.

With that as backdrop, it's been announced that Dodd is stepping down from the MPAA and will be replaced by Charles Rivkin, who has worked in both government and in the entertainment industry. Dodd's contract ran through 2018, and news reports say he'll "transition" out of his role between now and September of this year. Hopefully Rivkin will be more forward-looking, and will recognize that (1) the public and (2) the internet are not enemies of the movie industry. That would go a long way towards improving the MPAA's approach to things, but we'll see.

Reader Comments

    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 May 2017 @ 3:14pm

    Its the MPAA, so I'm going to safely stay in the mindset that expecting change is like expecting Kim Jong-un was going to turn DPRK into a democracy after Kim Jong-il passed.

    It would be nice to see them accept that change has happened & work to get at least to the 1990's in their thinking... but they are paid to say the sky is falling & only they can save us.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    TechnoMage (profile), 1 May 2017 @ 3:18pm

    Good riddance. He became one of the most annoying talking pieces on TV whenever he showed up. He was annoying as a congressperson but turned it to 11 when shilling for Anti-Consumer group's policies.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    UniKyrn (profile), 1 May 2017 @ 3:25pm

    MPAA: "How great is your loyalty?"

    Dodd: "Without measure!"

    MPAA: "We are happy to hear that. Fall on your sword ..."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Ed (profile), 1 May 2017 @ 3:28pm

    I hear there's a job opening at the Copyright Office...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    Anonymous Coward, 1 May 2017 @ 4:36pm

    "Hopefully Rivkin will be more forward-looking, and will recognize that (1) the public and (2) the internet are not enemies of the movie industry."

    One of the very few people still selling the ridiculous notion that the MPAA and the public/internet are "enemies" is you, Mike. (I remember when I was 12 too!)

    I'd offer to discuss this in depth and on the merits, but we both know that you're a chicken. BAWK! No one runs faster from a debate than you.

    Keep sellin' that snake oil, Mike. Surely dozens (dozens!) of people are still buying it. How you can sleep at night, knowing that your entire life is dedicated to nonsense, I'll never understand.

    Bawk. Bawk.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Mike Masnick (profile), 1 May 2017 @ 4:58pm

      Re:

      One of the very few people still selling the ridiculous notion that the MPAA and the public/internet are "enemies" is you, Mike. (I remember when I was 12 too!)

      Can you point out where I've ever claimed that? For years I've argued the exact opposite. It's the MPAA that treats the internet and the public as if it's filled with criminals who need to be punished. I've never understood why.

      And, in the meantime, what's with this thing where you blatantly misrepresent what I say these days? Seems like an odd thing to do when we have the entire record of what I say right here on Techdirt? I don't understand why you think lying about my position works.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 1 May 2017 @ 5:42pm

        Re: Re:

        "One of the very few people still selling the ridiculous notion that the MPAA and the public/internet are "enemies" is you, Mike. (I remember when I was 12 too!)"

        I feel like I need a shower each time you respond to me and I then respond to you.

        Where have you claimed that the MPAA and the public/internet are "enemies"?

        Hmm. How about this very post.

        "Hopefully Rivkin will be more forward-looking, and will recognize that (1) the public and (2) the internet are not enemies of the movie industry. That would go a long way towards improving the MPAA's approach to things, but we'll see."

        You explicitly hope that Rivkin, the future MPAA head, will see things differently than the old head, whom you claim saw the "the public" and the "the internet" as "enemies of the movie industry." It is you, and no one else, who claims that the MPAA saw itself as adverse to the public/internet.

        Please, commence your weaseling. Anything less would truly amaze me.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 1 May 2017 @ 6:34pm

        Re: Re:

        BAWK!

        So glad you're not now filtering comments so as to send those including the word "bawk" to the filter--only to be denied the privilege of responding to your posts. No, you're not so scared of dissent that you'd do that. Never. Not Mike! You've NEVER done that.

        Bawk, bawk.

        You celebrate dissent. You always have, right, Mike?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Thad, 1 May 2017 @ 5:19pm

      Re:

      BAWK!

      Bawk. Bawk.

      (I remember when I was 12 too!)

      I believe you.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 1 May 2017 @ 5:35pm

      Re:

      It's weird how you focus so much on attacking a blog you think dozens of people read.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 1 May 2017 @ 5:44pm

        Re: Re:

        "It's weird how you focus so much on attacking a blog you think dozens of people read."

        I have no doubt that many more read it. It's those whom are buying it that I question.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous dirtbag evaluater, 1 May 2017 @ 5:09pm

    The dirtbag

    Out with the old Dirtbag, in with the New Dirtbag.

    I wonder if the new bag will be filled with as much bullshit as the old one... Unfortunately, I know the answer already.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Pixelation, 1 May 2017 @ 6:01pm

    "...leading the movie studios to begin to question why they send many millions of dollars to the MPAA each year for very little return. "

    Time to increase payments. The fleecing will continue until moral improves.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 1 May 2017 @ 6:05pm

    Burn in hell.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 1 May 2017 @ 6:36pm

    If Hollywood would just start making quality content people would want to buy, in fact I...

    wait

    Hang on a sec

    Wtf my torrent download crashed

    I have to fix this now

    I can't miss this episode

    I'll be back later to talk about the evil MPAA

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


