Chris Dodd 'Stepping Down' From MPAA
from the good-riddance dept
It appears that Chris Dodd's reign atop the MPAA is coming to an end. As you may recall, he took the job in 2011 to become the head of the MPAA -- directly contrasting a statement he'd made just months earlier that he'd never become a lobbyist. Dodd's first move was to preside over the MPAA's first legislative Titanic. After years of easily passing every copyright law it wanted, Dodd helped turn a slam dunk, easy-to-pass SOPA/PIPA into a huge disaster that has consistently scared Congress away from making any substantial copyright law changes. And, yes, it was Dodd's failed leadership that was a big part of the problem.
Other "highlights" from the Chris Dodd era include near complete silence after the Sony hack, a leaked plan on how the MPAA would help pay for lawyers to do the legwork for elected officials to attack Google, and even leading the movie studios to begin to question why they send many millions of dollars to the MPAA each year for very little return.
With that as backdrop, it's been announced that Dodd is stepping down from the MPAA and will be replaced by Charles Rivkin, who has worked in both government and in the entertainment industry. Dodd's contract ran through 2018, and news reports say he'll "transition" out of his role between now and September of this year. Hopefully Rivkin will be more forward-looking, and will recognize that (1) the public and (2) the internet are not enemies of the movie industry. That would go a long way towards improving the MPAA's approach to things, but we'll see.
It would be nice to see them accept that change has happened & work to get at least to the 1990's in their thinking... but they are paid to say the sky is falling & only they can save us.
Dodd: "Without measure!"
MPAA: "We are happy to hear that. Fall on your sword ..."
Can you point out where I've ever claimed that? For years I've argued the exact opposite. It's the MPAA that treats the internet and the public as if it's filled with criminals who need to be punished. I've never understood why.
And, in the meantime, what's with this thing where you blatantly misrepresent what I say these days? Seems like an odd thing to do when we have the entire record of what I say right here on Techdirt? I don't understand why you think lying about my position works.
The dirtbag
I wonder if the new bag will be filled with as much bullshit as the old one... Unfortunately, I know the answer already.
Time to increase payments. The fleecing will continue until moral improves.
