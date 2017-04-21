 
<< Singapore Court Tosses Copyright Troll Cases...
 tdicon 

Say That Again

by Mike Masnick

Fri, Apr 21st 2017 2:38pm


Filed Under:
donald trump, executive order, immigration, tech companies, travel ban



Tech Companies Continue To Tell Courts To Reject Trump Travel Exec Order

from the speaking-up dept

Earlier this week we noted that 162 tech companies (including us) had signed an amicus brief for the appeal in the 4th Circuit (in Virginia) arguing that President Trump's travel ban executive order was unlawful. The same group of companies (plus one more -- as it looks like Pandora was added to the latest) have filed basically the same amicus brief in the appeal in the 9th Circuit (which is the appeal of the decision in Hawaii that a smaller group had filed an amicus brief on as well). As with last time, people are going to come up with all sorts of conspiracy theories over this, but the fact is this is an issue that matters to many, many people who work at these companies, and the companies have committed to speaking out about it.

5 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Apr 2017 @ 2:47pm

    It's just more human failure

    Tech execs are not necessarily consciously bad people they just believe woo like uploading our brains into the network and similar stupid, so of course they object to things that are obviously discriminatory mostly because reasons but though insane and damaging to the world at large they are not intrinsically evil

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Apr 2017 @ 2:51pm

      Re: It's just more human failure

      What.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 21 Apr 2017 @ 3:02pm

        Re: Re: It's just more human failure

        yes I can see how I was unclear, tech execs though fully on the side of Fascism are not intrinsically evil, they are mostly just not to bright and are deeply confused about reality, so because they do not actually hate Muslims etc, they oppose discriminatory practices, but their net effect on the planet is pretty much destroying the world

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Apr 2017 @ 2:59pm

    4th Circuit is going to uphold it and so will the S/C.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Apr 2017 @ 3:07pm

    Even if it is for a good cause, isn't this type of moneyed influence the kind of thing we should be wary of?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Singapore Court Tosses Copyright Troll Cases...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Caution: Copyright
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

14:38 Tech Companies Continue To Tell Courts To Reject Trump Travel Exec Order (5)
13:05 Singapore Court Tosses Copyright Troll Cases Because IP Addresses Aren't Good Enough Evidence (7)
11:38 How Garry Kasparov Learned To Stop Worrying & Love The Machines That Beat Him At His Job (13)
10:39 Self Driving Taxis Are Going To Be A Nightmare To Secure, Warns Ex-Uber Security Researcher (15)
10:35 Daily Deal: The Complete Guide to AJAX Bundle (0)
09:39 Feds Say Jewelry Company CEO Scrubbed Google Results With Fake Court Orders And Forged Judge's Signatures (19)
06:34 NY Judge Says Prior Restraint Is America's Best Defense Against Internet 'Chaos' (26)
03:28 The US Charging Assange For Publishing Documents Would Be An Unprecedented Attempt To Chill A Free Press (69)

Thursday

18:10 Corporate Sovereignty Used To Bully Ukraine, Colombia And Italy For Protecting Public Health And The Environment (14)
15:13 The Weird Antitrust Questions Of A Google Chrome Ad Blocker (31)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.