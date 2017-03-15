Tech Companies File Amicus Brief, Still Opposed To New Trump Immigration Order
Last month, we noted that a ton of tech companies -- including us at the Copia Institute -- had signed on to amicus brief opposing the Trump Executive Order on immigration. As you know, the administration came out with a new executive order a few weeks later, trying to get around the multiple courts that had blocked the original order. The new order is just a cosmetic rewriting of the original one with a few small changes that the administration hopes will survive judicial scrutiny. A number of challenges have already been filed to the new order, and in one of them, brought by the state of Hawaii, a bunch of tech companies (again, including the Copia Institute) have now filed an amicus brief opposing the order. In particular, this brief focuses on the harms to the tech industry, including actual examples of harms created by this exec order:
President Trump’s new travel ban is no different. It will inflict the same substantial and irreparable harm upon U.S. companies and their employees. And in implementing the promise of a “Muslim ban,” the new travel ban suffers from many of the same defects as the first travel ban. It violates the prohibition against nationality-based discrimination that Congress established through the Immigration and Nationality Act. It exceeds the authority granted to the Executive. It is arbitrary and overbroad in scope. And it impermissibly discriminates on the basis of religion and deprives individuals of Due Process rights, thus violating the U.S. Constitution. In sum, President Trump’s new travel ban has not overcome the constitutional and legal deficiencies that led courts to enjoin his first travel ban. Accordingly, the new travel ban should meet the same fate as the first travel ban— it should be enjoined nationwide.
This amicus brief is at the district court level, so it's still quite early in the process -- and there are other legal challenges in other courts. This will still take a while to sort itself out, but we're proud to stand alongside others in the industry in speaking up for why these immigration executive orders are illegal and unconstitutional, not to mention bad for innovation and the economy.
Update: Oh, and just an hour or so after I posted this, the judge has granted a temporary restraining order, blocking the executive order from going into effect...
Re:
Um. I'd argue that the administration and those fighting against immigration are the ones guilty of highlighting "exceptional cases" while ignoring the larger issues of all the benefits immigration brings.
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
About 11 Million persons enter the U.S. illegally every year. That is a major problem.
Sloppy terminology about "immigration" is often used to blur critical distinctintions between legal & illegal immigration ... and legal/illegal foreign visitors/workers.
Re: Re: Re:
If so, then this executive order is badly mistargeted, as it's not targeted at "illegal immigration" in the slightest. Instead, it blocks people who otherwise had legal visas.
Seems like a problem, no?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
As a corollary: If tomorrow the Pope stated to the world all good Christians had to kill Gays, Bisexuals, and transsexuals, and we barred Christians from entering the country temporarily, it'd be unconstitutional. And do note, there's plenty of indication, intelligence, and empirical evidence showing Imam's from those countries intend to kill Americans. To satisfy the requirement of proof: [Link]http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/american-attacks.aspx
Frankly, these are a people with a very different belief system. For example, lets say Trump decided to switch gears and go a different route, and went into the business of selling bumper stickers, flags, and lawn signs that depicted a political cartoon of Mohamed (we'll leave the contents of the cartoon up to your imagination) in order to incite them into killing people as they typically do when you begin depicting their prophet in parchment. Lets also say he went full retard and told people "Do it, carry a gun, and the problem will take care of itself". It wouldn't be 10 seconds before every courthouse in every state would be inundated with lawsuits to restrict people's right to free speech so they can practice free religion. Again, Empirical Evidence of both: Charlie Hebdo, or the Texas "Free Speech Event".
Here are the facts:
The "mainstream" belief is we're inviting a people with a very different way of thinking and a completely incompatible belief system to America for the specific purpose of enriching our society through diversity.
The facts are, Islamic terrorism is a real threat, with empirical examples that contain a body count, which presents a cost to that diversity.
Any ideal with a price tag containing a body count that doesn't either eliminate a real threat (E.G. Declaring war) or produce a empirically demonstrable benefit for society, (E.G. nuclear power vs Coal) is a very hard sale to anyone with functioning brain cells and the capability to do basic arithmetic.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You're not just uninformed, but ridiculously so. The documents are included IN THIS ARTICLE. The defendant in the case is Donald Trump. It is not an Imam.
What are you even talking about?
Bullshit. That's what bigots have said about every new wave of immigrants, including Catholics, Irish, Italians, Jews and more.
What are you even talking about?
Seriously: get off your conspiracy theory sites and maybe join the real world.
Again, no one from any of these countries has been involved in a terrorist attack against the US. Tons of people have been vetted before they were given visas, and those people are still blocked under this order. You are spouting conspiracy theories that have nothing to do with this case whatsoever.
You're so afraid of Muslim people you apparently can't even be bothered to read the case you're screaming about. Incredible. Ignorant, but incredible.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Then why did they refuse reentry to green card holders?
Re:
"Overwhelming immigration?" The US allowed 10,000 Syrian refugees in the time that Canada (with 1/10th the population) allowed 40,000. And even that's a MUCH lower rate than some EU countries.
"Non integrating communities?" Canada avoids a ghetto by having placed the refugees in over 350 communities. Nothing stops the US from doing the same - and indeed its done the same - but "non integrating communities" is a talking point used to con the gullible alt-right.
"Thousands overstaying visas?" A valid issue. But Trump's Muslim ban does nothing whatsoever to address that.
Re: Re:
This is a temp ban to get better vetting. These are country's with no real government. Kind of hard to actually check these people out. How about they fix their own screwed up country's.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
No, Trump saying he intended to impose a Muslim ban, asking Giuliani for the best legal way to impose a Muslim ban, and then banning travel from majority-Muslim countries makes it so.
Is that so?
Then learn English.
Re: Re: Re:
Correct. It's Trump's Muslim Ban promise - and his targeting of specifically Muslim countries and no other criteria - ignoring where terrorists were actually coming from - that made it a Muslim ban. Even the courts recognized this.
Nor are ANY immigrants. Nevertheless, America has been built on immigration right from the very beginning. It's a basic part of American culture.
Incorrect. They lack some rights until they gain citizenship, but once in America they're covered by the Constitution.
Nonsense. Trump never came up with a plan for better vetting. Not during the election campaign, not between being elected and taking power, not when he signed the ban, and not since.
First a refugee applies to the UNHCR. If they're one of the less than 1% approved, they get vetted by the National Counterterrorism Center, the FBI and the Departments of Defense, State and Homeland Security. THEN they go through the enhanced review process. It takes a couple years.
An actual terrorist would bypass the process and pick up a US tourist visa.
That's how it worked pre-Trump, and that's how it'll work after his ban.
That's why they're refugees. Work it out.
In any case the vetting process doesn't depend on local governments. A lot of the vetting is based on interviews with relatives, former employers etc.
Given the many waves of refugees arriving over the last 250 years - most from very messed up places - in which decade would you have started your policy?
Re: Re: Re:
Miss-represent the constitution much?
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
I'm sure it was meant to be a joke about Canada's population... but really.
The other thing to note here: many people who immigrate from Muslim nations turn out not to be Muslim in anything but their originating nation; I work with a number of people who are from Muslim nations; they're anything but Muslim while living in Canada; the Muslim ways only go back on when they visit family.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
They are generally not integrating. Some do but nost do not. They live in clusters and serve their own with little interest in Canada except as a place that their religious wars have yet to destroy.
Most other cultural communities have integrated. Only the muslim comnunity want the country ti change ti them.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Not even remotely close. And you're making up the rest too.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
That's an interesting and highly specific unsourced statistic.
I wonder why you didn't go with the much more straightforward "3.2% of the Canadian population is Muslim"?
Re:
Re:
And what do you do to help them integrate, treat them as outcastes?
Why
Re: Why
Which is what the first ban should have looked like. Incompetence or malice, it's hard to tell.
Re: Re: Why
Why not both?
Re: Why
Well, it's already been halted by a federal judge, so...
And so the solution is to restrict travel for people WHO HAVE THE RIGHT TO LIVE IN THE US PERMANENTLY?
"Dangerous people?"
And so the solution is to ban immigration for people only from a list of countries from whence NO TERRORIST ACTS HAVE COME?
"Non-integrating communities?"
And so the solution is to ban immigration for people who have already demonstrated a track record of working WITH THE US MILITARY?
"Millions of illegal immigrants?"
And so the problem is increase the percent of immigration that's illegal from 98% to 100%?
"not a muslim ban"--this is true. This is not a muslim ban. It is, in fact, a ban on all those Christians, Jews, Druse, and other neighbors who are victims of vicious muslim oppression.
TRO granted
