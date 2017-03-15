City Of Tacoma To Pay $50,000 To Privacy... >>
Legal Issues

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Mar 15th 2017 2:45pm


donald trump, hawaii, immigration, tech companies

copia institute



Tech Companies File Amicus Brief, Still Opposed To New Trump Immigration Order

from the same-problems dept

Last month, we noted that a ton of tech companies -- including us at the Copia Institute -- had signed on to amicus brief opposing the Trump Executive Order on immigration. As you know, the administration came out with a new executive order a few weeks later, trying to get around the multiple courts that had blocked the original order. The new order is just a cosmetic rewriting of the original one with a few small changes that the administration hopes will survive judicial scrutiny. A number of challenges have already been filed to the new order, and in one of them, brought by the state of Hawaii, a bunch of tech companies (again, including the Copia Institute) have now filed an amicus brief opposing the order. In particular, this brief focuses on the harms to the tech industry, including actual examples of harms created by this exec order:

  • A U.S. resident employed at a cutting-edge software company fears that he cannot leave the U.S. because he is a national of a Muslim majority country targeted by President Trump’s travel ban. If he attempts to travel outside the country, he could be detained and refused re-entry. After the travel ban went into effect, he canceled plans to bring his mother to the U.S. to visit him, out of concern that she might be detained or turned away. He has not been home for five years. The U.S. company he works for, which employs over 100 people and has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in capital, was founded by an immigrant.
  • A high-tech, U.S.-based software company devoted significant resources to an event it scheduled in February 2017 where it planned to host owners of small businesses and tech start-ups based overseas. Before these entrepreneurs became business and start-up owners, they were Syrian refugees. After President Trump’s travel ban went into effect on January 27, 2017, the event was abruptly postponed, because the guests were unable to travel to the U.S. on account of their status as Syrian refugees. The U.S.- based software company plans to reschedule the event at a location outside the U.S., so the Syrian refugees and entrepreneurs can safely attend.
  • A U.S.-based mobile app and website development company with millions of users worldwide employs U.S. residents who are nationals of the Muslim-majority countries targeted by President Trump’s travel ban. In late January and February 2017, some of these employees had planned to fly outside the U.S. for business or personal reasons. Since the travel ban was announced, these employees canceled their flights for fear they would be detained or not permitted to re-enter the U.S.
  • A U.S.-based technology company courted promising job candidates overseas and was prepared to offer them employment when the prospects suddenly withdrew from consideration because they were worried about immigration issues in light of President Trump’s travel ban.
  • After the implementation of President Trump’s travel ban, foreign born founders of a U.S.-based technology company began exploring the possibility of moving their company outside of the U.S.—and taking the company’s jobs with them.
The filing goes through the history of the initial ban, and then notes that the new version is still just as bad:

President Trump’s new travel ban is no different. It will inflict the same substantial and irreparable harm upon U.S. companies and their employees. And in implementing the promise of a “Muslim ban,” the new travel ban suffers from many of the same defects as the first travel ban. It violates the prohibition against nationality-based discrimination that Congress established through the Immigration and Nationality Act. It exceeds the authority granted to the Executive. It is arbitrary and overbroad in scope. And it impermissibly discriminates on the basis of religion and deprives individuals of Due Process rights, thus violating the U.S. Constitution. In sum, President Trump’s new travel ban has not overcome the constitutional and legal deficiencies that led courts to enjoin his first travel ban. Accordingly, the new travel ban should meet the same fate as the first travel ban— it should be enjoined nationwide.

This amicus brief is at the district court level, so it's still quite early in the process -- and there are other legal challenges in other courts. This will still take a while to sort itself out, but we're proud to stand alongside others in the industry in speaking up for why these immigration executive orders are illegal and unconstitutional, not to mention bad for innovation and the economy.

Update: Oh, and just an hour or so after I posted this, the judge has granted a temporary restraining order, blocking the executive order from going into effect...

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Mar 2017 @ 2:56pm

    Hilighting exceptional cases seems designed to ignore the larger issues of overwhelming immigration and non integrating communities. It ignores the thousands overstaying visas.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 15 Mar 2017 @ 2:58pm

      Re:

      Hilighting exceptional cases seems designed to ignore the larger issues of overwhelming immigration and non integrating communities. It ignores the thousands overstaying visas.

      Um. I'd argue that the administration and those fighting against immigration are the ones guilty of highlighting "exceptional cases" while ignoring the larger issues of all the benefits immigration brings.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 15 Mar 2017 @ 3:23pm

        Re: Re:

        Wait until the next 9/11 event.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 15 Mar 2017 @ 3:44pm

        Re: Re:

        ... the fight is against "illegal immigration" and travel to U.S. by dangerous foreign individuals

        About 11 Million persons enter the U.S. illegally every year. That is a major problem.

        Sloppy terminology about "immigration" is often used to blur critical distinctintions between legal & illegal immigration ... and legal/illegal foreign visitors/workers.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Mike Masnick (profile), 15 Mar 2017 @ 3:52pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          ... the fight is against "illegal immigration" and travel to U.S. by dangerous foreign individuals

          If so, then this executive order is badly mistargeted, as it's not targeted at "illegal immigration" in the slightest. Instead, it blocks people who otherwise had legal visas.

          Seems like a problem, no?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 15 Mar 2017 @ 4:25pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            but only from countries that we are bombing or would like to bomb

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Bobinator, 15 Mar 2017 @ 4:50pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            @Mike: The defendant in this case, who's an Imam, is stating that Trumps EO is unconstitutional because it discriminates against travelers on the grounds of nationality and religion.

            As a corollary: If tomorrow the Pope stated to the world all good Christians had to kill Gays, Bisexuals, and transsexuals, and we barred Christians from entering the country temporarily, it'd be unconstitutional. And do note, there's plenty of indication, intelligence, and empirical evidence showing Imam's from those countries intend to kill Americans. To satisfy the requirement of proof: [Link]http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/american-attacks.aspx

            Frankly, these are a people with a very different belief system. For example, lets say Trump decided to switch gears and go a different route, and went into the business of selling bumper stickers, flags, and lawn signs that depicted a political cartoon of Mohamed (we'll leave the contents of the cartoon up to your imagination) in order to incite them into killing people as they typically do when you begin depicting their prophet in parchment. Lets also say he went full retard and told people "Do it, carry a gun, and the problem will take care of itself". It wouldn't be 10 seconds before every courthouse in every state would be inundated with lawsuits to restrict people's right to free speech so they can practice free religion. Again, Empirical Evidence of both: Charlie Hebdo, or the Texas "Free Speech Event".

            Here are the facts:

            The "mainstream" belief is we're inviting a people with a very different way of thinking and a completely incompatible belief system to America for the specific purpose of enriching our society through diversity.

            The facts are, Islamic terrorism is a real threat, with empirical examples that contain a body count, which presents a cost to that diversity.

            Any ideal with a price tag containing a body count that doesn't either eliminate a real threat (E.G. Declaring war) or produce a empirically demonstrable benefit for society, (E.G. nuclear power vs Coal) is a very hard sale to anyone with functioning brain cells and the capability to do basic arithmetic.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Thad, 15 Mar 2017 @ 5:09pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              Speaking of basic arithmetic, how many Americans have been killed by immigrants or refugees from the six affected countries?

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Mike Masnick (profile), 15 Mar 2017 @ 5:11pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              @Mike: The defendant in this case, who's an Imam, is stating that Trumps EO is unconstitutional because it discriminates against travelers on the grounds of nationality and religion.

              You're not just uninformed, but ridiculously so. The documents are included IN THIS ARTICLE. The defendant in the case is Donald Trump. It is not an Imam.

              As a corollary: If tomorrow the Pope stated to the world all good Christians had to kill Gays, Bisexuals, and transsexuals, and we barred Christians from entering the country temporarily, it'd be unconstitutional. And do note, there's plenty of indication, intelligence, and empirical evidence showing Imam's from those countries intend to kill Americans.

              What are you even talking about?

              Frankly, these are a people with a very different belief system.

              Bullshit. That's what bigots have said about every new wave of immigrants, including Catholics, Irish, Italians, Jews and more.

              Lets also say he went full retard and told people "Do it, carry a gun, and the problem will take care of itself". It wouldn't be 10 seconds before every courthouse in every state would be inundated with lawsuits to restrict people's right to free speech so they can practice free religion.

              What are you even talking about?

              Seriously: get off your conspiracy theory sites and maybe join the real world.

              Any ideal with a price tag containing a body count that doesn't either eliminate a real threat (E.G. Declaring war) or produce a empirically demonstrable benefit for society, (E.G. nuclear power vs Coal) is a very hard sale to anyone with functioning brain cells and the capability to do basic arithmetic.

              Again, no one from any of these countries has been involved in a terrorist attack against the US. Tons of people have been vetted before they were given visas, and those people are still blocked under this order. You are spouting conspiracy theories that have nothing to do with this case whatsoever.

              You're so afraid of Muslim people you apparently can't even be bothered to read the case you're screaming about. Incredible. Ignorant, but incredible.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 15 Mar 2017 @ 4:26pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          You have no idea what you're talking about.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Thad, 15 Mar 2017 @ 4:35pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          ... the fight is against "illegal immigration" and travel to U.S. by dangerous foreign individuals

          Then why did they refuse reentry to green card holders?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 15 Mar 2017 @ 3:29pm

      Re:

      "Overwhelming immigration?" The US allowed 10,000 Syrian refugees in the time that Canada (with 1/10th the population) allowed 40,000. And even that's a MUCH lower rate than some EU countries.

      "Non integrating communities?" Canada avoids a ghetto by having placed the refugees in over 350 communities. Nothing stops the US from doing the same - and indeed its done the same - but "non integrating communities" is a talking point used to con the gullible alt-right.

      "Thousands overstaying visas?" A valid issue. But Trump's Muslim ban does nothing whatsoever to address that.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 15 Mar 2017 @ 3:41pm

        Re: Re:

        Just because you all keep saying MUSLIM ban doesn't make it so. As there's Christen's that are banned just the same. These people are not American's. Have ZERO rights under our constitution because they are not American's and have ZERO right to come here. This is OUR country, not theirs. Their's that they've themselves screwed up and turn it into the hell holes that they are. Why bring their crap here?

        This is a temp ban to get better vetting. These are country's with no real government. Kind of hard to actually check these people out. How about they fix their own screwed up country's.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 15 Mar 2017 @ 4:26pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          You are completely uninformed.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Thad, 15 Mar 2017 @ 4:37pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Just because you all keep saying MUSLIM ban doesn't make it so.

          No, Trump saying he intended to impose a Muslim ban, asking Giuliani for the best legal way to impose a Muslim ban, and then banning travel from majority-Muslim countries makes it so.

          This is OUR country, not theirs.

          Is that so?

          Then learn English.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Roger Strong (profile), 15 Mar 2017 @ 5:03pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Just because you all keep saying MUSLIM ban doesn't make it so.

          Correct. It's Trump's Muslim Ban promise - and his targeting of specifically Muslim countries and no other criteria - ignoring where terrorists were actually coming from - that made it a Muslim ban. Even the courts recognized this.

          These people are not American's.

          Nor are ANY immigrants. Nevertheless, America has been built on immigration right from the very beginning. It's a basic part of American culture.

          Have ZERO rights under our constitution

          Incorrect. They lack some rights until they gain citizenship, but once in America they're covered by the Constitution.

          This is a temp ban to get better vetting.

          Nonsense. Trump never came up with a plan for better vetting. Not during the election campaign, not between being elected and taking power, not when he signed the ban, and not since.

          First a refugee applies to the UNHCR. If they're one of the less than 1% approved, they get vetted by the National Counterterrorism Center, the FBI and the Departments of Defense, State and Homeland Security. THEN they go through the enhanced review process. It takes a couple years.

          An actual terrorist would bypass the process and pick up a US tourist visa.

          That's how it worked pre-Trump, and that's how it'll work after his ban.

          These are country's with no real government.

          That's why they're refugees. Work it out.

          In any case the vetting process doesn't depend on local governments. A lot of the vetting is based on interviews with relatives, former employers etc.

          How about they fix their own screwed up country's.

          Given the many waves of refugees arriving over the last 250 years - most from very messed up places - in which decade would you have started your policy?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Eldakka (profile), 15 Mar 2017 @ 5:14pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Have ZERO rights under our constitution because they are not American's

          Miss-represent the constitution much?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 15 Mar 2017 @ 3:53pm

        Re: Re:

        Canada is effectively a muslim nation now.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 15 Mar 2017 @ 4:26pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          lol

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 15 Mar 2017 @ 4:30pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Really? Tell that to my Muslim neighbours. Most of the people around them could care less about religion; there are 6 Christian churches within 5 blocks that are well attended, and most of the people in the area are cultural Christian with Taoist backgrounds.

          I'm sure it was meant to be a joke about Canada's population... but really.

          The other thing to note here: many people who immigrate from Muslim nations turn out not to be Muslim in anything but their originating nation; I work with a number of people who are from Muslim nations; they're anything but Muslim while living in Canada; the Muslim ways only go back on when they visit family.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 15 Mar 2017 @ 4:48pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            In Canada you have more mosques per capita that anywhere else in the western world except the UK. I have worked on places thst shut diwn multiple times per day because the muslim workforce need to stop to pray.

            They are generally not integrating. Some do but nost do not. They live in clusters and serve their own with little interest in Canada except as a place that their religious wars have yet to destroy.

            Most other cultural communities have integrated. Only the muslim comnunity want the country ti change ti them.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Roger Strong (profile), 15 Mar 2017 @ 5:11pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              In Canada you have more mosques per capita that anywhere else in the western world except the UK.

              Not even remotely close. And you're making up the rest too.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Thad, 15 Mar 2017 @ 5:13pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              In Canada you have more mosques per capita that anywhere else in the western world except the UK.

              That's an interesting and highly specific unsourced statistic.

              I wonder why you didn't go with the much more straightforward "3.2% of the Canadian population is Muslim"?

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Mar 2017 @ 3:32pm

      Re:

      Is it more important to punish the guilty or protect the innocent?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Mar 2017 @ 3:47pm

      Re:

      and non integrating communities.

      And what do you do to help them integrate, treat them as outcastes?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jordan Chandler, 15 Mar 2017 @ 2:58pm

    Why

    Why will it take longer to shoot down than the previous one?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Mar 2017 @ 3:55pm

    "Thousands overstaying visas?"

    And so the solution is to restrict travel for people WHO HAVE THE RIGHT TO LIVE IN THE US PERMANENTLY?

    "Dangerous people?"

    And so the solution is to ban immigration for people only from a list of countries from whence NO TERRORIST ACTS HAVE COME?

    "Non-integrating communities?"

    And so the solution is to ban immigration for people who have already demonstrated a track record of working WITH THE US MILITARY?

    "Millions of illegal immigrants?"

    And so the problem is increase the percent of immigration that's illegal from 98% to 100%?

    "not a muslim ban"--this is true. This is not a muslim ban. It is, in fact, a ban on all those Christians, Jews, Druse, and other neighbors who are victims of vicious muslim oppression.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mike Masnick (profile), 15 Mar 2017 @ 3:59pm

    TRO granted

    Just updated the post. The judge has granted a Temporary Restraining Order blocking the executive order.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


