Sony, Microsoft Lobby Against Right To Repair Bills (Yet Refuse To Talk About It)
Last week, we noted how Apple was one of several companies lobbying against a right to repair bill in Nebraska. The bill would make it easier for consumers to repair their own products and find replacement parts and tools, which is generally considered to be a good thing -- especially if the only Apple store is eighty miles away from your current location. But Apple tried to argue that Nebraska's bill would not only make the public less safe (self-immolation everywhere!), but it would also result in Nebraska becoming some kind of "mecca" for nefarious hoodie-wearing ne'er-do-well hackers.
Of course Apple, like most companies, just enjoys a repair-monopoly, which not only allows it to charge an arm and a leg for what very well may be superficial repairs, but helps prop up closed, proprietary ecosystems, hurting customers in a myriad of other ways as well.
It's not just in Nebraska where this conversation is happening (the Nebraska bill just happens to be the furthest along legislatively). Similar bills are also winding their way through New York, Minnesota, Wyoming, Tennessee, Kansas, Massachusetts, and Illinois state legislatures. And in most of these states, the companies lobbying against these laws are using the same disingenuous arguments Apple has been embracing. Usually it's the trifecta of false claims that the bills will make users less safe, pose a cybersecurity risk, and open the door to cybersecurity theft.
Game console makers Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft, long at the forefront of opposing the user right to tinker, fired off a letter last week (pdf) under the banner of the Entertainment Software Association that once again trots out all three bogeymen in taking aim at Nebraska's law:
"We are concerned that legislative Bill 67 would jeopardize consumer safety and security, is unnecessary and compromises intellectual property....Customer safety, security and privacy are fundamental goals in the design of our membership's hardware, software and services...Our free market economy already provides a wide-range of consumer choice for repair with varying levels of quality, price and convenience without the mandates in this legislation."
Note they cite a "free market economy" in the hopes you'll ignore the fact that they've effectively monopolized repair to the detriment of price and convenience. Companies like Sony and Microsoft would certainly prefer that you pay them exorbitant fees to repair what's often their own manufacturing errors that they charge upwards of $200 to fix, but could have been repaired for notably less. Both Sony and Microsoft have also long placed tamper-proof stickers on their game consoles claiming removal of the sticker violates the warranty, even though this technically violates the 1975 Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act.
Justification for repair bill opposition is so flimsy, none of the companies opposing right to repair legislation want to really talk about it:
"After referring me to several different press representatives, Microsoft declined to comment. Sony did not respond to a request for comment. Apple has ignored repeated requests for comment. The ESA declined to comment. In two years of covering this issue, no manufacturer has ever spoken to me about it either on or off the record."
"We won't make as much money if independent, local repair shops can help customers" isn't a very compelling argument. But as usual, buying or hoodwinking a campaign-contribution-soaked Congress with a fleeting understanding of technology isn't particularly hard:
"It's very easy for the manufacturer to stand up there and say no we're the only ones who know how to do it," Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit, told me. "Lawmakers get spun stories by lobbyists who say the sky is falling, and it's very easy to kill legislation."..."This is not a case of right vs. left or a fringe interest group pushing it," Wiens added. "Everyone wants to be allowed to fix their stuff, and there's only a few organizations that don't want them to be able to. It's very transparent why manufacturers are against this."
In Nebraska, the right to repair bill was driven by John Deere's "authorized" repair requirements, which forced many regional farmers to pay John Deere an arm and a leg for, again, what in many instances may be relatively inexpensive and simple repairs. It's not only a monopoly over repair -- it's the cornerstone of an adversarial and utterly non-transparent relationship with the consumer. And the fact that the companies taking aim at these legislative proposals aren't even willing to publicly talk about them speaks volumes in and of itself.
Monopolists
IBM discovered the "lock in" phenomena of software decades ago. Once a customer has their software tied to your product, it isn't exactly easy to move it to a competing product.
Microsoft discovered that this works for the OS as well as the hardware. Software written to the OS is not easily portable to another OS.
Similarly, Apple.
Enter Intellectual Property. Using IP laws, by merely putting a computer, and some technical obscurity, into a product, like farm equipment, or how a printer works with ink cartridges, you can suddenly create monopoly lock in of your customers where no natural lock in previously existed. Previously, anyone could just make knock off ink cartridges. Or anyone could build compatible parts for farm equipment.
Every part that you can add technology to becomes a part that cannot be produced by a third party. The original manufacturer becomes the exclusive supplier.
Prediction: even trivial parts like head light bulbs, or side panels, will soon have high tech parts to ensure that only the original manufacturer can supply replacements.
Now, is it so difficult to understand why companies look for every possible excuse to fight right-to-repair laws? If there were a right to repair, you might be able to circumvent technical restrictions. You might be able to obtain parts from alternate suppliers, just as has been (and still is) true for many auto parts today.
What is in common with all those who are against right to repair: They either are now, or want to be monopolists.
Re: Monopolists
The car should still allow the use of non-OEM parts tho.
If I take my car to a mechanic and he says he will use OEM parts for a higher fee it sure would be nice to have my car verify that he did indeed use OEM parts.
If I wanted the cheaper non-OEM parts to save money that should be allowed and I'd be OK with my car informing me "non-OEM oil filter installed!"
Re: Re: Monopolists
Re: Re: Monopolists
Fully self-driving cars are on the horizon. It's generally accepted that an accident caused by a fully self-driving car is the responsibility of the manufacturer, not the owner/passenger.
But suppose the owner replaced a sensor with a non-OEM part. Even OEM-authorized repair shops use non-OEM parts, and that will soon include sensors. When an OEM manufacturer investigates an accident - the investigation starting with the car generating a quick inventory of part numbers - and a non-OEM sensor is found - you can bet the OEM will refuse responsibility.
Re: Re: Re: Monopolists
Re: Re: Re: Re: Monopolists
Re: Monopolists
Not all those, but most.
Some devices have earned a low iFixit Repairability Score for a reason.
Re: Monopolists
Or, as is happening, make access to such parts difficult unless the car is on a car lift, and special tools required to remove and replace obstructing parts. Some headlight bulb changes are now a garage job because of this.
Well, that's quite American
What happened?
Even back in the Atari vs Activison days..we had RIGHTS..
The RIGHT to fix/augment a product AFTER sale..
Personal OWNERSHIP..gives us the RIGHT to ADJUST/FIX a product.
Im waiting for the removal of the NO-RETRO ACTIVE laws..
WHICH is funny, as the movie and music industry has been doing this for YEARS..
Re: What happened?
You cannot take apart nor repair your dresser, because its colors are copyrighted, and its design is a trademark. (I'm deliberately using a non tech item as an example. An everyday thing.) If the knob on your dresser drawer broke, then please buy another dresser. Or for a substantial fee, we can send a repair technician and drawer consultant who will be able to identify what repairs are necessary, and supply any necessary parts.
It's all for the consumer's protection. Imagine the danger to someone untrained and unauthorized who might attempt to replace a broken knob on a dresser drawer.
Re: Re: What happened?
