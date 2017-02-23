Judge Blocks California's IMDb-Targeting... >>
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Feb 23rd 2017 11:49am


Filed Under:
doj, fbi, own plot, robert hester, terroism



Another 'Terrorist' Swept Up By The FBI, Which Had To Purchase $20 Of 'Terrorist' Supplies To Keep The 'Plan' In Motion

from the and-threatened-his-family,-which-is-a-nice-use-of-gov't-resources dept

Perhaps no entity generates more fake news than the FBI's counterterrorism unit. Several times a year, a press release is issued announcing the bust of a so-called terrorist. Almost invariably, the "terrorist" has been handcrafted through the relentless intercession of undercover FBI agents.

Here's how the DOJ website describes its latest self-crafted anti-terrorism coup:

Robert Lorenzo Hester, Jr., 25, of Columbia, Missouri, was charged in a criminal complaint with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization. Hester was charged in federal court based on his role in making preparations to launch a terrorist attack with persons he believed were associated with ISIS, who were actually undercover law enforcement personnel.

And here are the far more mundane and sad details behind the official statement, as provided by Murtaza Hussain of The Intercept.

Robert Lorenzo Hester of Columbia, Missouri, didn’t have the $20 he needed to buy the 9-volt batteries, duct tape, and roofing nails his new FBI friends wanted him to get, so they gave him the money. The agents noted in a criminal complaint that Hester, who at one point brought his two small children to a meeting because he didn’t have child care, continued smoking marijuana despite professing to be a devout Muslim.

This is the supposed terrorist who would have killed hundreds of people on President's Day if the FBI hadn't stepped in to intervene. But the FBI's "intervention" looks suspiciously like "encouragement…" or "entrapment."

[T]he only contact Hester had with ISIS was with the two undercover agents who suggested to him that they had connections with the group. The agents, who were in contact with him for five months, provided him with money and rides home from work as he dealt with the personal fallout of an unrelated arrest stemming from an altercation at a local grocery store.

Undercover agents began working with/on Hester shortly after this arrest. Seizing on his anti-government social media posts [good lord], the agents told Hester they could put him in touch with someone with direct terrorist connections. This "direct connection" was just another FBI agent. It was the FBI that suggested acquiring weapons. And it was the FBI who chose to take Hester seriously, despite his nonexistent terrorist group ("the Lion Guard") sporting a name that had been pulled from a cartoon his children watched.

It was also an FBI agent who suggested that even thinking about planning a terrorist attack was an irrevocable act -- and that entertaining second thoughts about committing acts of violence would be rewarded with acts of violence.

The agent cautioned Hester that once he decided to proceed there was “no turning back.” He also told Hester that under no circumstances was he to do conduct any sort of operation on his own. The agent, referred to in the complaint as UC-2, then “threatened to come back and find HESTER if he learned that HESTER reneged on the promise. For emphasis, and for the purpose of mitigating the security threat posed by HESTER, UC-2 displayed a knife and reminded HESTER that UC-2 knew where HESTER and his family lived, among other forceful words.”

After threatening his family, FBI agents continued to push Hester forward with "his" plan to commit an act of terrorism. His plans required $20 worth of supplies… which Hester couldn't afford. But Hester did promise to be more materially-supportive in the near future:

Hester promised that he would help buy ammunition for the weapons once he had received the money from his tax refund.

A lot of the FBI's standard counterterrorism M.O. is on display here. The agency prefers to work with people in desperate or dire circumstances -- people who don't have the financial independence or mental toughness needed to create and carry out plans on their own. And when they get cold feet, agents apparently suggest their dire circumstances will be made even worse. The end result is the government congratulating itself for rounding up "terrorists" that likely never would have gone beyond anti-government Facebook posts if they'd been left alone. And for the few who appear capable of committing violent acts, the government pushes these people towards extremism rather than attempt to pull them back from this precipice.

20 Comments | Leave a Comment
Reader Comments

  • identicon
    dr evil, 23 Feb 2017 @ 12:05pm

    your mother must be so proud, mr. fbi guy

    but then again, she probably thinks you are like NCIS solving real crimes without doing cheesy entrapment ploys... gosh, the embarassment....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Advocate (profile), 23 Feb 2017 @ 12:09pm

    disgust.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 12:17pm

    houston, we have a problem.

    it is called credibility. since we know td being used by google as advertisement venue disguised as journalism, what are the guarantees this is any different?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jordan Chandler, 23 Feb 2017 @ 12:25pm

    hmmm

    Apparently they gave him a chance to back out. He clearly wanted to do harm. I don't abide these types of stings, but the man clearly has issues, clearly is ready to use violence, and if not today, maybe tomorrow.

    ALso shows that asking peopel about their neighbors is a huge waste of time. "Ohhh he was always such a nice boy until we found his dad's head in the freezer"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Eli, 23 Feb 2017 @ 12:30pm

      Re: hmmm

      Thinking/talking about doing harm and having the will and ability to do it are totally different things. Its easy to rant online about wanting to kill people a lot harder to actually be willing and able to do it.

      FBI is more interested in making a big looking arrest than in getting people the help they need.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 12:34pm

        Re: Re: hmmm

        • Its easy to rant online about wanting to kill people a lot harder to actually be willing and able to do it.*

        Likewise, it's easy to aspire to chaos and destruction and violent overthrow of the system when you are literally on the bottom of it- the moment you actually have, say, $20 you could spend on the task, "I could do violence" is now actively competing with "Or I could have a slightly better life".

        I don't think it's a difficult to say that the former is much more attractive when it isn't competing with anything.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Machin Shin (profile), 23 Feb 2017 @ 12:36pm

        Re: Re: hmmm

        "Thinking/talking about doing harm and having the will and ability to do it are totally different things."

        For someone who "continued smoking marijuana despite professing to be a devout Muslim." I'm guessing that having the will do do much of anything more than hunt down a bag of potato chips was probably asking a lot of him.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 12:44pm

      Re: hmmm

      Apparently they gave him a chance to back out.

      Sure, they gave him a chance...after they threatened to harm his family. If you were in his position, what would you have done?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Dave, 23 Feb 2017 @ 12:55pm

    Imagine if...

    Imagine if the same resources were deployed to unradicalize, this, or similar, persons.

    But then, America is in the business of slave prisons, so the more people arrested the better it is for business.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 1:44pm

      Re: Imagine if...

      Law enforcement officers - even in the federal branches - know that putting an end to crime means putting an end to their jobs. They also know that a lack of "results" will make their superiors unhappy.

      If they have to invent crimes to get "results", they will. If they have to convince otherwise innocent people to come within a hair's width of committing violence just to arrest those people and claim they were "radicalized terrorists", they will. Nothing is more important to LEOs than "getting results", even if those results come at the expense of people who would have committed no crimes if not for the cajoling of undercover agents of the state.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 23 Feb 2017 @ 1:22pm

    When the fuck did a 9 volt battery, Duct tape, and roofing nails constitute terrorist materials?

    Did i miss the part where the guy's name is Macgyver?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 1:58pm

      Re:

      >When the fuck did a 9 volt battery, Duct tape, and roofing nails constitute terrorist materials?

      Have you forgotten about the signature weapon of the Bowling Green Massacre already?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 23 Feb 2017 @ 1:29pm

    We really really need to demand they stop doing these stunts. They make us less safe by adding more fuel to the fire of they are profiling people. If we have to provide the $20 to make the case, there never was a case. If we have to threaten someone with a knife to stay with us OR ELSE...
    I revisit my previous comment about needing someone to investigate this terrorist organization call "F.B.I." they have launched more plots against the US than any other terrorist organization.

    https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170203/10532836625/real-controversy-over-non-existe nt-bowling-green-massacre-is-that-it-was-fbis-own-plot.shtml#c64

    We should get some department to look into these terrorists known as the 'FBI'. They create terrorist 'plots' to influence & frighten the public. They target individuals whom they can sway, by feeding them false information to get them to take the blame for the actions of the 'FBI'.

    They are working to undermine the freedoms of our homeland, using our own money & systems against us. This type of terrorism should be stopped. It is shameful that out leaders blindly supported these supposed allies who have created numerous plots we are aware of and quite possibly dozens more they hide from view, to maintain our financial and legal support while tearing the country apart.

    Our leadership is willing to turn a blind eye to these events, hoping to score political capital at the expense of the safety & well being of citizens. What kind of monsters would risk the safety of the country they pledged to protect, to get good soundbites while ignoring real threats to further a political agenda.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 1:55pm

    It seems to me FBI is putting forth a playbook for a real ISIS handler to use. If there are any real Jihadis here it wouldn't be difficult to or expensive to follow the same thing with a deadlier conclusion.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


