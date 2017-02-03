Recent Law School Grad Sues Twitter Because... >>
<< Federal Court Basically Says It's Okay To...
 tdicon 

Overhype

by Mike Masnick

Fri, Feb 3rd 2017 12:02pm


Filed Under:
bowling green massacre, bowling green terrorists, fbi, humanity, immigration, kellyanne conway, lies, own plots, president obama, president trump, visas



The Real Controversy Over The Non-Existent 'Bowling Green Massacre' Is That It Was The FBI's Own Plot

from the fake-news dept

We've already made our views clear on the horrible nature of the Trump administration's ban on travelers who were born in seven predominantly Muslim countries. The administration has been trying to defend the program, but its talking points are (once again) falling apart. For example, the idea that this only "inconvenienced" a tiny percentage of people and was only temporary — government lawyers have now revealed that over 100,000 visas were permanently revoked. Permanently.

But the story that's gotten a lot more attention is how Trump aide Kellyanne Conway went on TV last night and tried to back up another talking point: that this is no different than what President Obama did with Iraqi visas. That's not true, but we'll get to that. Even if it were true, Conway seemed to literally make up a terrorist attack that didn't happen, calling it the "Bowling Green Massacre."

Of course, there was no such massacre. This has resulted in lots and lots of social media mocking about the "massacre" that didn't exist. Some of the mocking is actually quite funny. And, of course, you might want to go donate to the Bowling Green Massacre Fund to support the victims.

Conway, of course, has said that she merely misspoke and had meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists" and then further pointed to a 2013 article about the two arrested Iraqis, claiming that it was a sign that "dozens" of terrorists could live in the US as refugees.

Even ignoring the ridiculous massacre claim, and accepting the idea that she just meant to say "terrorists", absolutely everything about this story fails to make her point unless you actively distort it. Let's dig in:

  • The two Iraqis were "terrorists" set to carry out a bombing plot. Nope. It turns out that the two guys arrested were involved yet another of the FBI's "own plots." If you're new to this, for years we've covered how the FBI (rather than actually taking on criminal activity) has been inventing its own fake terrorist plots, and then using undercover agents and informants to bully dupes into "joining" the non-existent, FBI-created, FBI-financed, FBI-supplied "plots." We've written about examples of this over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again (so don't go in the comments and ask why this story is on Techdirt...)

    And the "Bowling Green Terrorists" story is the same exact thing all over again:

    From that fall through the following spring, the FBI informant invited Alwan to participate in 10 operations to send weapons or money to Iraq.

  • There was no bombing plot against Americans. The FBI's "own plot" here didn't even involve attacks on America. It was just about sending (non-existent) money and weapons to Iraq:

    ...throughout their interactions with undercover FBI agents in 2010 and 2011, Alwan and Hammadi never discussed plans to attack anyone or cause destruction on U.S. soil. And while they were found guilty of attempting to provide material support to al Queda militants back in Iraq, the men never indicated that they were personally in contact with any militants, attempted to procure weapons for such individuals, or attempted to provide any of their own money to such individuals. Rather, they showed up when and where the FBI informant told them to and helped physically load decoy supplies into whatever they were allegedly being shipped from.

  • There was never any support for the claim that they were part of a larger cell of terrorist refugees: Again, this was a tiny "plot" manufactured by the FBI to send weapons and money to Iraq, not to attack the US. And while Conway has been blowing up Twitter by claiming this ABC story proves that other refugee "terrorists" were here, that article is from 2013, and not a single other person has been arrested, no other terrorist plots associated with refugees (real or fake) have been found or (more importantly) taken place.

    Hell, even former DOJ spokesperson Matthew Miller pointed out that the ABC story "is garbage":

  • Conway claimed that the media didn't report on the Bowling Green situation... but her proof that it happened is pointing to an article from ABC. Enough said on that.

  • What Obama did in response to that was different: This has been a key talking point for those supporting the ban. They claim that no one complained about Obama "ban" for six months on people from Iraq in response to the Bowling Green "terrorists." Except that's simply false. As has been carefully reported in a ton of places, what President Obama did in 2011 was entirely different. There was no ban. There was no stoppage. A single type of visa just had more stringent vetting put in place that briefly slowed the throughput of applications. If you want the most thorough explanation I've seen for just how different the two situations are, read the analysis at Foreign Policy Magazine.

  • Even if President Obama had done the same thing, people should still be upset: Because banning all people from a certain country or set of countries without a specific reason or threat, and (in the process) wreaking havoc on the lives of tons of people, including permanent residents and American citizens, deserves to be condemned as simply cruel.

In summary, Kellyanne Conway is using a non-existent "Bowling Green Massacre" to defend an inhumane policy, based on falsely arguing that two refugees, who were ensnared in a plot created by the FBI to send fake money and fake weapons back to Iraq (and not to attack America), were the tip of the iceberg of a bunch of refugee terrorists (who didn't actually exist) planning to attack America (which never happened) and because of that fake plot, fake massacre and fake terrorists, President Obama similarly banned people from Iraq -- which was something he didn't do. Is that about the sum of it?

20 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 3 Feb 2017 @ 12:13pm

    Like Comical Ali without the charm.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Dr. David T. Macknet (profile), 3 Feb 2017 @ 12:27pm

    Fabulous Recap

    Keep it up, thanks.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    SpaceLifeForm, 3 Feb 2017 @ 12:30pm

    Over and over all over again - 19 times

    Let's hope this is not
    TradeMark violation.

    But, I am sure it will not
    take too long to reach the
    'Perfect Season' of 20 links,
    then 21, etc.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Feb 2017 @ 1:05pm

    Fake News

    Why is the dishonest media trying to smear Kellyanne Conway with these fake stories? Sad.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Feb 2017 @ 1:16pm

    These wold be the same people who want fake news censored aren't they?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 3 Feb 2017 @ 2:26pm

      Re:

      Look, it's really very simple:

      If the story/facts support The Official Position = Real news. Double-Plus Good Real News at that.

      If the story/facts contradict The Official Position = Fake news.

      The 'Bowling Green Massacre' supports the official position, hence it's Real News. The people pointing out the insignificant details like a complete and total lack of supporting evidence undermining the Bowling Green Massacre story undermine Real News, and therefore are spreading fake news.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 3 Feb 2017 @ 1:28pm

    We should get some department to look into these terrorists known as the 'FBI'. They create terrorist 'plots' to influence & frighten the public. They target individuals whom they can sway, by feeding them false information to get them to take the blame for the actions of the 'FBI'.

    They are working to undermine the freedoms of our homeland, using our own money & systems against us. This type of terrorism should be stopped. It is shameful that out leaders blindly supported these supposed allies who have created numerous plots we are aware of and quite possibly dozens more they hide from view, to maintain our financial and legal support while tearing the country apart.

    Our leadership is willing to turn a blind eye to these events, hoping to score political capital at the expense of the safety & well being of citizens. What kind of monsters would risk the safety of the country they pledged to protect, to get good soundbites while ignoring real threats to further a political agenda.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Feb 2017 @ 1:35pm

    Based on the WaPo fact check article on this, I was under the impression that it was found that one of these guys had prints on a phone taken from an IED in Iraq, and that's how they implicated them for their charges.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Feb 2017 @ 1:53pm

    Mr masnick, in order for a lie to be effective, a victim cannot realize plot. Please make better next time. There is no Muslim ban. Syria is not predominantly Muslim, and Saudi Arabia with 100% state religion did not even made a cut to list compiled by Obama administration.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 3 Feb 2017 @ 2:06pm

      Re:

      Trump promised a Muslim ban. In order to give the illusion of keeping his promise, it does not need to be effective.

      Saudi Arabia - along with the UAE, Kuwait, Egypt and others - were left out of the ban because of heavy investment. Including Trump's own investments.

      Syria is in fact predominantly Muslim. 87% of the population. And that's before the ethnic cleansing of recent years.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Dark Helmet (profile), 3 Feb 2017 @ 2:08pm

      Re:

      "Mr masnick, in order for a lie to be effective, a victim cannot realize plot. Please make better next time. There is no Muslim ban. Syria is not predominantly Muslim, and Saudi Arabia with 100% state religion did not even made a cut to list compiled by Obama administration."

      Hey, genius, this isn't as difficult as you're trying to make it out to be. For this to be a Muslim ban, it need not ban EVERY Muslim. If the ban is selectively attempting to ban Muslims, even Muslims from a select group of countries, it's still an attempt to specifically ban Muslims.

      Which is what this did. The countries banned are predominantly Muslim, and there are preferences carved out once the ban is lifted for non-Muslims. And, since you're a special kind of idiot, Syria IS not just predominantly Muslim, but it's OVERWHELMINGLY Muslim. They don't do census data any more since 1960 because the country can't be bothered to do basic civil services, nevermind actually conduct a fucking census, but at last count it was north of 90% Muslim. Unless you can cite something credible that shows a drastic change from that number, you clearly have no idea what the fuck you're talking about....

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_Syria#Religion

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 3 Feb 2017 @ 2:12pm

      Re:

      Mr masnick, in order for a lie to be effective, a victim cannot realize plot. Please make better next time. There is no Muslim ban.

      Can you point out where I called it a Muslim ban? I did not.

      But if you're down to the point where you're arguing semantics, you've already lost.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      orbitalinsertion (profile), 3 Feb 2017 @ 2:29pm

      Re:

      Yes, Saudi Arabia, our useful ally and home of the sort of radical Islam that actually spawns Islam-flavoured terrorist groups, never seems to make the cut. And right now the US gov is too busy with it's Saudi-US killing spree to ban anyone from there anyway.

      He promised a Muslim ban and asked how he could legally ban Muslims, multiple times. Never mind that Mike didn't refer to it as a Muslim ban, but the automatic argument against calling it a Muslim ban is telling.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 Feb 2017 @ 4:12pm

      Re:

      Wow, the quality of the Trump trolls is at least as bad if not worse then those pesky Russian ones.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Feb 2017 @ 1:58pm

    One of these FBI plots is going to go sideways

    If they keep doing this, then eventually someone is going to be clever enough to bait them into supporting a plot that actually does exist and just needs some help. Entrapment works both ways, after all. Of course we all know how the horrible outcome will be explained away: "Nobody could have foreseen..."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 3 Feb 2017 @ 3:17pm

    And you thought G.W.Bush was scary.

    The only thing beating a semi-religious nincompoop being manipulated by his smarter advisors is a semi-religious nincompoop being manipulated by his nincompoop advisors.

    Looks like most of the brain power frequenting the White House will be from pigeons for a while to come.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Recent Law School Grad Sues Twitter Because... >>
<< Federal Court Basically Says It's Okay To...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

16:01 Good News: Nevada's Strong Anti-SLAPP Law Is Constitutional (0)
13:55 Recent Law School Grad Sues Twitter Because Someone Made A Parody Twitter Account (24)
12:02 The Real Controversy Over The Non-Existent 'Bowling Green Massacre' Is That It Was The FBI's Own Plot (20)
10:57 Federal Court Basically Says It's Okay To Copyright Parts Of Our Laws (26)
10:52 Daily Deal: Cisco Complete Network Certification Training (0)
09:42 How Is 'Non-Literally Copying' Code Still Copyright Infringement? (12)
06:42 How Comcast's Growing Broadband Monopoly Is Helping It Temporarily Fend Off The TV Cord Cutting Threat (18)
03:36 Denmark Says Tech Giants Affect It More Than Entire Countries, Decides To Appoint Official 'Digital Ambassador' To Them (20)

Thursday

17:08 Court Tosses Lawsuit Brought By Brother And Sister Against Take-Two Interactive Over NBA2K Face Scans (3)
14:24 Nine Years Later, Patriots Get '19-0' And 'Perfect Season' Trademarks, Despite Doing Neither (18)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.