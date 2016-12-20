Kurt Eichenwald Sues Twitter Troll Over Alleged 'Epileptic' Image Assault
from the legal-issues dept
Suffice it to say, Kurt Eichenwald is not a fan of us at Techdirt and has me blocked personally on Twitter after I tried to point out that he was overselling his story. These aren't the only times that Eichenwald has run into trouble for his reporting. Back in 2007, there was an incredible story that came out concerning Eichenwald writing a NY Times article about child porn, where he left out the fact that he'd paid the subject of the article thousands of dollars. And, then, last week, Eichenwald appeared on Tucker Carlson in an interview that can just be described as... very, very odd. I'm not a fan of Carlson either, but they quickly get into a weird debate where Carlson wants to attack Eichenwald for "fake news" by pointing to some tweets that Eichnewald made about Donald Trump allegedly being institutionalized. Carlson keeps asking Eichenwald to explain this tweet and Eichenwald... goes all over the place, including something about his contacts at the CIA and a binder full of what he calls Tucker Carlson's "falsehoods" but he never actually answers Carlson's question.
And, apparently, some internet trolls agreed, but decided to take it up a notch. Back in October, Eichenwald had written an article claiming that some internet trolls tried to give him an epileptic seizure by sending him a graphic that has been known to induce seizures in epileptics (Eichenwald has epilepsy). It appears that the combination of the Carlson interview and Eichenwald's attempted defense of the interview resulted in a troll using the handle @jew_goldstein (subtle!) posting a tweet with a flashing image claiming that he deserved a seizure. Eichenwald's account later tweeted out a claim, supposedly from his wife, that the image had worked and he'd had a seizure -- and that he was pursuing legal action. This kind of attack isn't particularly new. There was a story about a decade ago of a bunch of internet trolls descending on an epilepsy forum to do the same thing -- which is really kind of fucked up.
Then, Monday morning Eichenwald released a copy of some legal documents in the lawsuit, seeking expedited discovery. In short, he's suing and trying to use the discovery process to unmask who is behind the troll @jew_goldstein account, demanding that Twitter hand over the information. I think it's reasonable to question whether or not an actual lawsuit will follow or if the goal here is just to unmask the troll.
Now, there are all sorts of legal questions about this -- and, thankfully, since Eichenwald wrote about this back in October, a bunch of experts have already weighed in. And the answer seems to be a combination of "well, there's an interesting legal scenario" and "yeah, it seems like he might actually have a case." Law professor Elizabeth Joh explains the basics here:
Had this Twitter troll walked up to Eichenwald and pointed what appeared to be a loaded gun at the journalist, most would agree that the troll would be guilty of assault. Had the troll walked up to Eichenwald and surprised him with a tablet displaying the video, the result would likely be the same. After all, not all weapons are guns. It’s the same thing with the tweet—the distance does not change the analysis. For instance, the intentional hacking of a networked connected medical device, like an insulin pump, resulting in a person’s death would be criminal homicide even if the perpetrator were hundreds of miles away.Criminal defense and free speech lawyer Mark Bennett also sees the elements of a misdemeanor in Texas:
Criminal defense lawyer Scott Greenfield also concludes it's quite possible:
But this assault on the journalist is interesting for another reason. It’s not only a threat to commit imminent harm — indeed, it’s arguably not even a threat to commit harm — but an attempt to cause bodily injury. That’d be a class B misdemeanor in Texas, with a maximum 180-day jail sentence and $2,000 fine. It’d be a third-degree felony — up to 10 years in prison — if the assailant intended to cause serious bodily injury.
Weaponized tweets, resulting in physical harm, are cyberpunk stuff: long-distance brain hacking. The brain has a tremendous deal of influence over how we feel, and people can manipulate our brains with electronic messages. (For a really-bad-case scenario, see the chapter on electronic slot machines in Matthew Crawford’s The World Beyond Your Head).
I can’t think of a good reason an electronic message sent with the intent to cause an epileptic seizure should not be treated like any other attempt to cause bodily injury.
Yes, even Twitter can be used to commit an assault, regardless of whether Eichenwald was a victim. No, it doesn’t have to be that way if you choose not to commit a crime using twitter. Just don’t do it.Lawyer Keith Lee put all of this together and looks at whether or not all of the elements of assault were accomplished here and also concludes that there's a viable claim with this lawsuit:
Lee notes that there are some possible defenses, but again, it does make you wonder if Eichenwald actually intends to follow through on the lawsuit, or just try to expose the troll. Still, as pretty much everyone agrees, whoever did this is pretty obnoxious. I'm obviously not a big fan of Eichenwald, and find him to be a terrible reporter, an unreliable narrator and kind of a jackass but I still think whoever did this to him is a much bigger jackass -- and potentially a criminal. Eichenwald looked foolish enough with his rantings. There's simply no reason to go further to try to harm the guy physically.
In the situation involving Eichenwald: were the mechanics of an internet medium (Twitter) able to act as a delivery system for an assault (an intentional attempt or threat to inflict injury that places another person in fear of imminent bodily harm)?
Given that the offending user (((Ari Goldstein))):
- Used the Twitter network system;
- to transmit/deliver an intentional attempt/threat;
- that they knew would be likely to inflict injury; and
- placed Eichenwald in fear of imminent bodily harm.
I’d say that it’s likely that Eichenwald has some merits to his claims.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
When messaging causes physical harm
This instance is abhorrent and idiotic, but it's hard to think of any other hypothetical situation where a simple electronic message induces a harmful physical reaction... hard to believe there's a legal remedy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: When messaging causes physical harm
I also think it could pave an important path for future issues. As more and more things become connected to the internet it becomes more and more simple to "assault" someone online.
It does make for some very interesting questions. It is sad that the case seems to have total assholes on both sides that will cloud the core issue of how to deal with this kind of thing in the future.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: When messaging causes physical harm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: When messaging causes physical harm
In this case, if the troll has knowledge of the intended recipient's likelihood of injury caused by the message stemming from a medical condition, it's at least actionable in a civil lawsuit, but also possibly a criminal charge as the article notes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: When messaging causes physical harm
I'm not sure why you think it's hard to believe there's a legal remedy. You don't have to think of every possible way to injure someone for it to be illegal to intentionally cause injury. If I invent gravity manipulation and use it to suck someone's left leg into a black hole, the law doesn't say "Well, we don't have any laws about black holes, so I guess he gets away with it".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why don't you tell us how you really feel?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: kirt eichenwald human slime
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Eichenwald is a very obnoxious person who deserves mockery. But he doesn't deserve bodily harm. I wonder if there's a case to be had here what other medical conditions could fall under the followup "assault over Twitter" precedent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Where are you seeing a contradiction between those two things? Are surviving a thing and taking legal action for it mutually exclusive where you come from?
Do you live in a place where people get executed for filing lawsuits? Because I can see a draw to that, but it seems like there'd be a downside, too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
My 2c.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Credibility issue
"....and later deleted his tweets claiming this....", Ahhh. damn but that really despicable, trying to un-say what has been said.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey WAIT!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Twitter has already folded
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
i don't get the details...
1. i had heard that flashing images can induce an epileptic fit, but is that ALL epileptics, or a small subset...
2. is it ANY random flashing thingy, or does it have to have certain characteristics ?
3. aside from that, is such a graphic 'guaranteed' to induce a fit, or just some increased chance ?
4. given what a pig of a mediawhore this status quo water carrier is, I DO NOT BELIEVE HIM FOR A SECOND... EVEN with video, i am inclined to disbelieve a lying sack of shit like him...
further, even if he did have a fit, could it be triggered by him getting in a huff about this stuff, rather than the graphic itself ?
lastly, is this asshole driving around where any number of flashy things -including sunlight being occluded behind a row of trees- could -apparently- cause him to spas out ? ? ?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: i don't get the details...
Question 4: OK, if he's lying, that obviously matters a lot. But he's alleging that it did happen. And it seems that such an image WAS, in fact, sent to him (otherwise how could they even try to get discovery on who sent it?) It seems reasonable to conduct that discovery to find out who sent the thing, name that person as the defendant, and, now that both sides are present, proceed to argue the facts in court.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: i don't get the details...
besides the particulars of this case, i am genuinely interested in the mechanism and conditions for such triggers...
as i said, there are any number of 'flashy' things all around us, do they ALL induce seizures ?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: i don't get the details...
It's salient in determining whether or not the image could have actually caused a seizure.
It's not salient in determining whether or not the sender INTENDED it to cause a seizure, seeing as he said he hoped it would cause a seizure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: i don't get the details...
It is significant enough a risk factor to make sending an image known to trigger seizures a deliberate assault..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: i don't get the details...
BUT, the other confounding issue, is WHAT ELSE triggers seizures, AND could it have been something else ?
as i alluded to, could simply getting overly upset ABOUT the image -NOT the image itself, trigger a seizure ?
i don't know...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: i don't get the details...
> by sending him a graphic that has been known to induce seizures in epileptics
Images do not get such a reputation by chance, but rather by being associated with subsequent seizures.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Weaponized tweets..."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Considering all the lies he has told before along with his only witness being his partner, im doubtful it actually happened.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's unlikely he's lying about the image being sent, otherwise he wouldn't be attempting legal discovery.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Yes, he did. Quoted at http://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2016/12/twitter-used-to-attack-journalist-kurt-eichenwald-trigger ing-seizure/ :
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fascinating questions
For example, if the recipient was epileptic, but there was no way the sender could reasonably have known that, would an epilepsy-triggering image still constitute assault? It would constitute poor taste (even non-epileptics usually don't like seeing those animations). Would it matter if the image was delivered as a directed message versus if the image was posted in a public place that the recipient was reasonably likely to see it? What about if the image was posted in a public place and the sender reasonably expected this epileptic would never see it (say, because it's in a place this epileptic normally never goes)? Would it matter if the sender expected this recipient not to see it, but reasonably should have known that some epileptic somewhere could see it?
How far can the image-as-weapon idea be stretched? Can non-epileptics pursue people with horrible aesthetic sense (e.g. garish page colors, pages with nauseating automatic scrolling, etc.)? I know a few websites with really nasty automatic scrolling. I find it uncomfortable to watch those pages when the transition animates, and have been unable to make their webmasters understand how unpleasant that design is (but I can't get rid of the site, because $job).
What about unsolicited surprise non-epileptic disturbing images (various disgusting Internet memes; various gory deaths; etc.)? Would it be actionable if seeing that image was disturbing enough to require something more than closing the image as quickly as possible?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
its not a short walk to...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: its not a short walk to...
It sounds like you mean it is a short walk.
But you were right the first time. The two things aren't remotely similar, from a legal standpoint.
If you spread misinformation that leads someone who is unbalanced to commit a crime, you're not legally liable, except in very limited incitement cases. (What you are describing, the Comet Pizza case, is not incitement.)
Intentionally causing direct physical harm to another person is not within the same category, legally, at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How about triggering depression?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How about triggering depression?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How about triggering depression?
That's not what triggers depression.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm seeing a number of people in the comments here questioning whether "Goldstein" intended to cause a seizure, so, salient detail: the tweet (allegedly) said "You deserve a seizure." (Source: http://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2016/12/twitter-used-to-attack-journalist-kurt-eichenwald-trigger ing-seizure/ )
I'd say intent is pretty clear, yeah.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
seizure info
I found this informative.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: seizure info
that info omly makes it a little more problematic, though...
it said only affects about 3% of epileptics, AND almost always peters out by mid 20's, *thought* they said almost unheard of past that age... have no idea how old eichenwald is, but appesrs to be significantly past mid 20s...
just sayin'...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I imagine that people are affected differently.
The only epileptic I know has over the years maintained they (seizures themselves) are no big deal, he says they are a nusicance more than anything, and should he ever have one to just make sure there is nothing for him to fall on/over/into and then clear a space around him.
Fortunately, I have also never had to do that, so admittedly my exposure is limited.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I can picture a claim like this:
"You honor my client never intended bodily harm, they thought that a seizure was just a nuisance and this was all just a joke done in admittedly very poor taste."
If what was done wasn't dangerous..... then?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
kirt eichenwald human slime
they say its not nice to talk about someones family, but kirt eichenwald you mocked donald trumps hair, you mocked donald trumps wife, his children his business ventures so if you can run wild with insults i must say your children get their ugly looks directly from YOU. also your wife should hide her face when in public, its really repulsive looking. You know what they say kirt: when you live in a glass house you should not throw stones you filthy dirt bag. Some of your co- workers who do not wish to be known also inform me that you have the worst case of bad breathe they ever saw!! what a discrace! go take a shower and brush your teeth! also kirt eichenwald has been appearing on cnn and msmbc for about 18 months now. an observant viewer can clearly see that kirt eichenwald has only changed his shirt and suit jacket about 4 times. this man is a real fuckin PIG! He can also use pest control on his lice infested beard. If the owner of this website cares to share this post with ANYONE You have my full consent. if you can please forward this to Donald Trump or his family. I want them to know there ARE people still left that despise slime like kirt eichenwald who will do or say or write ANYTHING for profit and try to make himself look good which he is NOT!!!! Thank you
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: kirt eichenwald human slime
It's a thinker.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: kirt eichenwald human slime
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This would explain what eichenwald is talking about. It would seem he fits into the 3% of the population. Hmmm..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the United States after migraine, stroke, and Alzheimer's disease. About one percent of Americans have some form of epilepsy, and nearly four percent (1 in 26) will develop epilepsy at some point in their lives.
3 percent of epileptics... so 0.12 % of the general population....
The frequency or speed of flashing light that is most likely to cause seizures varies from person to person. Generally, flashing lights most likely to trigger seizures are between the frequency of 5 to 30 flashes per second (Hertz).
The likelihood of such conditions combining to trigger a seizure is small.
So I call bullshit !!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Provable?
He seems like he is a pathological liar who should never have his word believed before verification.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Provable?
No.
Classy.
Twitter keeps logs.
No he doesn't.
A pathological liar is somebody who lies compulsively, even in cases where he has nothing to gain by lying.
I'm not aware of Eichenwald ever lying in a situation where he didn't have something to gain from it.
He's done a lot of shoddy journalism in the past, and on at least one occasion engaged in a major lie by omission that suggests a lack of integrity. That's not the same thing as lying about a seizure, though.
I think it's reasonable to assume that the tweet existed, because Twitter has cooperated with his request for discovery. Beyond that, well, it's for the courts to decide. But based on Twitter's cooperation so far I'm leaning toward believing he's telling the truth on this one, even if I don't care much for the guy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The facts can be verified from records held by Twitter. The only questions will be whether the person associated with the IP was the one who posted it, and whether they intended to cause harm.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Enemies should be destroyed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yeah, dude's an ass. Irrelevant. "He's an ass" is not justification for doing physical harm to someone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Could be. Depends for example on whether provocation plays a part in said assery.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Again, the tweet said "You deserve a seizure."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment