Fidelity Sure Seems To Regret Its Decision To Contribute To Elon’s Wild Social Media Adventure
A few months ago we noted that Fidelity, which had contributed over $300 million to help Elon purchase Twitter a little over a year ago, had already marked down its investment by 65%. This news came out at basically the same time that Elon himself admitted the company’s value was down 56% (from $44 billion to $19 billion).
And while Elon and Linda Yaccarino keep insisting that they’re righting the ship (Yaccarino insisted the company was close to being profitable again), it does not appear that Elon’s unhinged Dealbook interview has helped. Nor his embrace of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.
Fidelity has now updated its internal valuation of its small piece of ExTwitter equity, and admits that it’s marked it down 71.5% from what it paid for it initially. MarketWatch notes that Fidelity initially valued its own ExTwitter equity around $20 million, but currently views it at $5.6 million. (Other reports say Fidelity put in over $300 million, which, if true, would make it now valued at noticeably less than $100 million.) Either way, that’s a huge loss in just over a year.
But, more to the point, that means that Fidelity is now valuing the entirety of ExTwitter at around $12.5 billion. For what it’s worth, that appears to be less than the $13 billion in debt he saddled the company with to complete the deal. The banks who got stuck with the debt as they were unable to immediately sell it off like they usually do are (1) colluding with each other to avoid any of them selling off the debt for pennies while (2) simultaneously struggling to come up with accounting tricks to avoid taking huge losses that they know they should take. Meanwhile, it has also come out that Elon made a promise to the bankers that they wouldn’t lose any money. So that’ll be fun to sort out. (Of course, it’s also been reported that Elon Musk promised Jack Dorsey that if he ever wanted to take the equity he rolled over into ExTwitter out, Musk would pay him at the $54.20/share price he paid for the whole company — and if I’m Jack Dorsey, right now I’d be looking to make Elon live up to that deal right about now).
I may not be the richest man in the world, but I also didn’t destroy over $30 billion in value in a single company over the course of just one year through a series of incredibly, obviously, dopey moves.
Of course, it still remains somewhat incredible to me that the supposed experts at Fidelity ever thought it was worth backing Elon on this. Whatever you might say about the success of Tesla and SpaceX in increasing value for investors, from the very, very beginning of Elon’s exploration into social media, it was painfully obvious he had no fucking clue what he was doing.
Another interesting tidbit is that the drop in valuation from -65% of the original value to -71.5% happened in the space of one month – from October to November. This also means that the number is outdated by a month, which matters when the change is that rapid.
How many of you would take Xitter off of Elmo’s hands if he also had to pay you for it?
He could promise to pay me a billion dollars for it and I still wouldn’t take it off his hands. No amount of money is worth that kind of a headache.
Same TBH. Even moderating a chat is an exercise in dealing with the worst in human nature. Running any social media is on a whole different level of having garbage thrown at you 24/7.
You are absolutely right.
You should hold out for no less than $13 Billion, and more likely $15 billion.
If you “bought” ExTwitter for minus $1 billion dollars, you would still be taking on not only the debts, but the lawsuits (and impending lawsuits), back wages and unpaid bonuses, and all the other liabilities saddling ExTwitter.
It’s not just a headache-in-waiting, it’s a black hole of misery and poverty. Once you pass its event horizon, your estate will never be seen again.
Even wiping out all of the documented, and undocumented, real liabilities…it wouldn’t be worth it to take it for less than 10 Billion. Because you’re going to spend every one of those pennies trying to arrest it’s fall in the market and return it to something resembling a functioning company…let alone one that’s profitable.
To me, Ex isn’t just a dead man walking (that happened the moment he loaded it up with debt). It’s something else entirely. The Third Circle of Hell?
The rich white apartheid kid bought Twitter to turn it into a Nazi bar. Any “investors” who enabled him deserve what they get.
Part A: Many of those “investors” (scare quotes in original) are banks. If a bank fails due to this debt, some amount of the deposits are not going to be covered. Do the depositors deserve that?
Part B: FDIC covers substantial amounts of deposits in banks, backed by the US Government. That is, the taxpayers ultimately foot the bill. Do the taxpayers of the US deserve that?
Punishing the bank officers for the decision isn’t going to recover the money.
Some of the institutions holding ExTwitter debt: Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Barclays, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), Mizuho and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA). A few of those names might even be familiar to you.
I thought there were supposed to be laws that kept the banks from doing stupid shit with depositors cash.
I mean THIS time they manage to destroy the banking industry maybe just maybe they might not get a bonus this year.
A Person thats supposed to know business?
If it walks like a.
If it sounds like a
If it Looks like a.
If its Colored Like a.
It could be loons or divers, grebes, gallinules and coot.
There are lots of Ducks out there.
And I would like to believe that the Common person could tell you that they are ALL over valued, and into money laundering.
None of those birds have much relationship to ducks, calling the such is like calling X-itter a social media site, now that it has become anti social.
Another Flareup
You spent all of 2023 cheerleading for the collapse of X-Twitter, but I guess its demise wasn’t as imminent as portrayed. Maybe 2024 will be the year. But I say your time would be better spent vowing to cure your case of EDS.
Bankers’ money or banks money?
People are crazy to live on a promise, but they are dumb to believe in a promise.