ExTwitter Admits Elon Has Cut 56% Of The Value Of The Company; Fidelity Says It’s Actually Worth Even Less
Back in March of this year, Elon Musk effectively admitted that he had set fire to more than half of Twitter’s value in telling employees that they’d be getting stock grants with the company valued around $20 billion. That’s a pretty steep discount from the $44 billion he paid for the company. Now, some would say it wasn’t actually worth $44 billion at the time (the stock before he bought in was valued around $33 billion), but valuation is based on the last price someone actually paid. Of course, even if we go with the $33 billion number, Musk admitting that it would only be valued at $20 billion so soon after taking the company over is kind of embarrassing.
Last week the company finally revealed its new employee equity compensation plan, which actually values the company at $19 billion, even below what Musk had suggested in March. That’s a 56% haircut in just one year. Of course, that fits with exactly how Musk has set the company’s business model on fire as well:
This new valuation comes a year after Musk purchased the platform for $44 billion, and recent reporting claims that the banks involved with financing the deal are still grappling with efforts to mitigate the adverse impact on their financial standings, expecting to lose roughly $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. In July, Musk posted that X is “still negative cash flow” due to a “50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load.”
Of course, last month, we explained how there was a reasonable calculation to argue the company is worth closer to $8 billion than $19 billion. And… that may be a problem for the remaining employees that Musk is hoping to retain. If the stock grants are completely underwater and have no hope of ever being worth anything close to what they’re being granted at, why stick around?
And there is some evidence that outsiders view the company worth noticeably less. As has been chronicled quite a lot over the last year, the financial firms that stupidly ponied up the $13 billion to help Musk close the deal have been desperate to unload the loans from their books, and despite discounting them repeatedly, have been unable to find any suckers dumber than themselves to purchase the loans.
Right around the time that the story of the $19 billion internal valuation came out, it was also revealed that Fidelity has marked down the value of its own Twitter holdings by 65%, which is a significantly bigger haircut than what exTwitter is valuing itself at:
Mutual fund giant Fidelity wrote down the value of its shares in Twitter/X by another 8% during the month of September, according to a new disclosure.
…Fidelity, which contributed over $300 million to Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover, decreased the value of its investment by nearly 65% over the first eleven months.
That would put the valuation around $15 billion. And Fidelity has actually been more bullish on the value of exTwitter than the other banks. As Axios reported, over the summer, Fidelity actually bumped up the value of its exTwitter shares, as it seemed hopeful that Linda Yaccarino would bring some measure of fiscal responsibility to the company. Apparently, someone at Fidelity began to realize that wasn’t… uh… working out too well.
Comments on “ExTwitter Admits Elon Has Cut 56% Of The Value Of The Company; Fidelity Says It’s Actually Worth Even Less”
I wish i could take credit for this one, but it’s from Ars Technica forums: “Like the dipshit in charge, that valuation seems high and untrustworthy”.
Priceless
Its monetary value may be less to the corporate shills, but X-Twitter’s value to free speech has skyrocketed upwards. For some of us, you can’t put a price on the First Amendment.
Re: Re:
So you’re free to say the N-word and spread your far right conspiracies — that’s the free speech you speak of.
Re:
That’s laughable. You have put a price on free speech but then you run and hide when someone calls you out on it.
Re:
On Twitter, speech was free.
It’s only on X that you have to pay for it.
Re:
That’s one of the sentences of all time.
Re: Read it again...
First amendment says the govt. can’t censor speech. It has nothing to do with X. Proof is the way Elon arbitrarily suspends accounts if they hurt his precious fee-fees
Re:
What value? The First Amendment guarantees that (save for rare exceptions) the government can’t punish you for your speech. Twitter isn’t bound by the First Amendment. Any “value” to someone’s free speech that Twitter supposedly offers—and isn’t related to the imagined right to have a large audience for one’s speech—can generally be replicated by Tumblr, Facebook, Cohost, a Masto instance, Neocities, or literally any other interactive web service that allows for the hosting of third party speech.
Re: Re:
Except that they did, very explicitly, via Twitter and FB.
Re: Re: Re:
Except that they didn’t. And conservatives saying they did and getting conservative judges to vaguely rule that they did doesn’t make it true. Also, the first amendment doesn’t cover fraud, libel, slander, or threats of violence, so what you’d like to pretend is free speech decidedly isn’t.
Re: Re:
Twitter’s value to free speech is the same as Bob Crane’s value is to cinematography.
Re:
Speech is so free now, Elon is banning people for hurting his feelings or those of his nazi friends, and he’ll turn on that cavalcade of scumbags too the moment they stop kissing his ass. Remember when he loved the cow fart ‘comedy’ cat?
Re:
Have you ever actually read the first amendment? The first word is “congress”. Not “X” or the phrase “any private entity” (or even “entities”). Furthermore, the next few words are “shall make no law”, and non-legislative entities can’t make laws, so… Please go read the amendments you want to cite before citing them.
Re:
Once more they confirm by conservative speech they mean CSAM
Re:
“Free speech” is the last refuge of people no one wants to listen to or be around.
X-man is destroying it from the inside
It’s that obvious
It wasn’t worth $19 billion prior to Elon, it’s certainly not worth that in it’s current state, crippled by the advertiser exodus, the mountain of debt with a swarm of pending lawsuits.
Re:
Technically speaking, the market cap of Twitter prior to Musk buying it and taking it private was ~41 billion dollars.
You're still not getting your censorship machine back.
Dorsey and others still perjured themselves.
Fed agencies still violated the 1A by proxy, had a complicated machinery to do so, and SCOTUS is still going to rule it all illegal. Yeah, even when you write very long articles saying “nu uh, no it didn’t”.
Musk has a proven record of making good business decisions and you do not.
Musk is going to keep on running his business other than how you would.
Of course, equity plans need not and often do not represent what an actual market value would be. You know this, so you’re just lying. And $$b was also almost certainly an overpayment, so you cannot at all say the company lost half it’s value. You’re just lying.
You didn’t explain shit, much as Twitter hasn’t lost half it’s value. You claimed, mostly based on lies.
Re:
lmao u mad
Re:
Gotta love when defending musk requires ignoring how much he paid and how much he says it’s worth. Don’t pay attention to those pesky words and deeds!
Re:
You do know Dorsey was on your side the whole time, right? Guy stopped high profile right wing sh*theads being banned continually despite constant, flagrant violations of the rules THEY AGREED TO when they signed up. Even his new platform is hellbent on not banning Nazis, delegating responsibility for moderation to the harassed users with the ‘genius’ Nazi content toggle.
Re:
You sad, pathetic excuse for a troll.
Re:
Uhh, if Elon Musk paid $44 Billion for it, it was BY DEFINITION valued by him at $44 Billion.
Because, you know, that’s how value works….
Re:
Dude. Your insane ramblings are getting worse. Is the holiday pressures? Watching too much news? Stopped taking your medications?
Re:
I dunno. I’ve never set fire to $25 billion in one year by making a bunch of obviously stupid decisions that would destroy a functional business model without replacing them with anything worthwhile, and also destroying the goodwill associated with a widely respected brand.
So, I kinda like my track record.
Re: Re:
And neither has Musk, no matter how much you lie about it.
Go ahead, keep on trying to advocate for and then worm you way into the new Ministry of Truth, you fraud.
Twitter 1.0 was caught working with the government on who to censor. They got caught red-handed coordinating with the FBI, and even accepted payments for priority censorship.
Re:
That has debunked so many times, it isn’t even worth it to mention. But I did mention it so there’s that. Please shove you head further up to you ass to keep playing that card.
Re:
While Elon willingly censors and hands over data on users to oppressive regimes to benefit his other businesses, and not the type of oppressive regime assholes on the right imagine they live in because people wish them happy holidays and won’t let them say the N word.
Re:
Being paid for services rendered due to properly served warrants, meetings regarding national security, AND bending over backward to please Nazis are…
Wait, that’s still free speech!
Now, show us where the actual coercion is. No, being the FBI does NOT count.
Don’t try to stage or support an insurrection, then, if you are so worried about the FBI investigating you.
YOUR ACTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES. BE A MAN AND FACE THEM.
Re:
Firstly, moderation is not censorship.
Secondly, it only “worked” with the government in the same vein that it worked with private citizens: by getting reports of illegal/suspicious/barred behaviour or content.
It was discovered after the fact, as opposed to in the act, which is what “red-handed” means. Look up euphemisms before you use them.
Also, getting tips from the FBI is not the same as coordinating with them.
Also also, simply coordinating with law enforcement is not fucking illegal. Private companies do it all the time.
They accepted payments for time spent collecting information for FBI investigations, not for “censoring” things on their own platform.
There, rational explanations for everything. What other delusions do you have?
Re: Re:
Yes, yes it is.
Yes, yes it is. Not only were the “tips” just the FBI (CDC too!) saying “Censor this guy” but there was actual active coordination, all over the place. They were meeting several times weekly you walnut.
EVERYTHING you’re saying is the opposite of true. Truly amazing.
Re:
Twitter 1.0 was so bullied by the FBI that Twitter did nothing for like 50% of the feds reports.
So, basically, Twitter worth actually between $8B and $19B, minus a debt of $13B (the only number on which everybody agree), for a net worth from $11B to… -$5B. And, also, with a nice still negative cash flow.
I known that US economy pretty much works on debt but is that not the exact moment when you’re defaulting your debt that everybody turns their back on you? That’s what my bank have always done with me.
Re:
Dredging up the old saw from 2008…
If you owe the bank $3,000, the bank can tell you what to do.
If you owe the bank $3,000,000,000, you can tell the bank what to do.
See, the problem is that they should have had the Trump Organization doing the valuation. That would have solved everything.
Re:
See that’s ironic because the case seems to revolve around things like Mara Lago being evaluated at $19 million when it is very obviously worth several times that. (even at the time)
It’s almost like you have a point, but didn’t realize what it was.