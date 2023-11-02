Google Fiber Back From The Dead, Unveils 20 Gbps Fiber
Daily Deal: Curiosity Stream Standard Plan

ExTwitter Admits Elon Has Cut 56% Of The Value Of The Company; Fidelity Says It’s Actually Worth Even Less

Failures

from the down-down-down-down-down dept

Thu, Nov 2nd 2023 09:36am -

Back in March of this year, Elon Musk effectively admitted that he had set fire to more than half of Twitter’s value in telling employees that they’d be getting stock grants with the company valued around $20 billion. That’s a pretty steep discount from the $44 billion he paid for the company. Now, some would say it wasn’t actually worth $44 billion at the time (the stock before he bought in was valued around $33 billion), but valuation is based on the last price someone actually paid. Of course, even if we go with the $33 billion number, Musk admitting that it would only be valued at $20 billion so soon after taking the company over is kind of embarrassing.

Last week the company finally revealed its new employee equity compensation plan, which actually values the company at $19 billion, even below what Musk had suggested in March. That’s a 56% haircut in just one year. Of course, that fits with exactly how Musk has set the company’s business model on fire as well:

This new valuation comes a year after Musk purchased the platform for $44 billion, and recent reporting claims that the banks involved with financing the deal are still grappling with efforts to mitigate the adverse impact on their financial standings, expecting to lose roughly $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. In July, Musk posted that X is “still negative cash flow” due to a “50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load.”

Of course, last month, we explained how there was a reasonable calculation to argue the company is worth closer to $8 billion than $19 billion. And… that may be a problem for the remaining employees that Musk is hoping to retain. If the stock grants are completely underwater and have no hope of ever being worth anything close to what they’re being granted at, why stick around?

And there is some evidence that outsiders view the company worth noticeably less. As has been chronicled quite a lot over the last year, the financial firms that stupidly ponied up the $13 billion to help Musk close the deal have been desperate to unload the loans from their books, and despite discounting them repeatedly, have been unable to find any suckers dumber than themselves to purchase the loans.

Right around the time that the story of the $19 billion internal valuation came out, it was also revealed that Fidelity has marked down the value of its own Twitter holdings by 65%, which is a significantly bigger haircut than what exTwitter is valuing itself at:

Mutual fund giant Fidelity wrote down the value of its shares in Twitter/X by another 8% during the month of September, according to a new disclosure.

Fidelity, which contributed over $300 million to Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover, decreased the value of its investment by nearly 65% over the first eleven months.

That would put the valuation around $15 billion. And Fidelity has actually been more bullish on the value of exTwitter than the other banks. As Axios reported, over the summer, Fidelity actually bumped up the value of its exTwitter shares, as it seemed hopeful that Linda Yaccarino would bring some measure of fiscal responsibility to the company. Apparently, someone at Fidelity began to realize that wasn’t… uh… working out too well.

Filed Under: , , ,
Companies: fidelity, twitter, x

38 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “ExTwitter Admits Elon Has Cut 56% Of The Value Of The Company; Fidelity Says It’s Actually Worth Even Less”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
38 Comments

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re:

Twitter’s value to free speech

What value? The First Amendment guarantees that (save for rare exceptions) the government can’t punish you for your speech. Twitter isn’t bound by the First Amendment. Any “value” to someone’s free speech that Twitter supposedly offers⁠—and isn’t related to the imagined right to have a large audience for one’s speech⁠—can generally be replicated by Tumblr, Facebook, Cohost, a Masto instance, Neocities, or literally any other interactive web service that allows for the hosting of third party speech.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Ethin Probst (profile) says:

Re:

Have you ever actually read the first amendment? The first word is “congress”. Not “X” or the phrase “any private entity” (or even “entities”). Furthermore, the next few words are “shall make no law”, and non-legislative entities can’t make laws, so… Please go read the amendments you want to cite before citing them.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Matthew Bennett says:

You're still not getting your censorship machine back.

Dorsey and others still perjured themselves.

Fed agencies still violated the 1A by proxy, had a complicated machinery to do so, and SCOTUS is still going to rule it all illegal. Yeah, even when you write very long articles saying “nu uh, no it didn’t”.

Musk has a proven record of making good business decisions and you do not.

Musk is going to keep on running his business other than how you would.

Last week the company finally revealed its new employee equity compensation plan, which actually values the company at $19 billion,

Of course, equity plans need not and often do not represent what an actual market value would be. You know this, so you’re just lying. And $$b was also almost certainly an overpayment, so you cannot at all say the company lost half it’s value. You’re just lying.

Of course, last month, we explained how there was a reasonable calculation

You didn’t explain shit, much as Twitter hasn’t lost half it’s value. You claimed, mostly based on lies.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Bloof (profile) says:

Re:

You do know Dorsey was on your side the whole time, right? Guy stopped high profile right wing sh*theads being banned continually despite constant, flagrant violations of the rules THEY AGREED TO when they signed up. Even his new platform is hellbent on not banning Nazis, delegating responsibility for moderation to the harassed users with the ‘genius’ Nazi content toggle.

Mike Masnick (profile) says:

Re:

Musk has a proven record of making good business decisions and you do not.

I dunno. I’ve never set fire to $25 billion in one year by making a bunch of obviously stupid decisions that would destroy a functional business model without replacing them with anything worthwhile, and also destroying the goodwill associated with a widely respected brand.

So, I kinda like my track record.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

Being paid for services rendered due to properly served warrants, meetings regarding national security, AND bending over backward to please Nazis are…

Wait, that’s still free speech!

Now, show us where the actual coercion is. No, being the FBI does NOT count.

Don’t try to stage or support an insurrection, then, if you are so worried about the FBI investigating you.

YOUR ACTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES. BE A MAN AND FACE THEM.

Strawb (profile) says:

Re:

Twitter 1.0 was caught working with the government on who to censor.

Firstly, moderation is not censorship.

Secondly, it only “worked” with the government in the same vein that it worked with private citizens: by getting reports of illegal/suspicious/barred behaviour or content.

They got caught red-handed coordinating with the FBI

It was discovered after the fact, as opposed to in the act, which is what “red-handed” means. Look up euphemisms before you use them.

Also, getting tips from the FBI is not the same as coordinating with them.

Also also, simply coordinating with law enforcement is not fucking illegal. Private companies do it all the time.

even accepted payments for priority censorship.

They accepted payments for time spent collecting information for FBI investigations, not for “censoring” things on their own platform.

There, rational explanations for everything. What other delusions do you have?

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Matthew Bennett says:

Re: Re:

Firstly, moderation is not censorship.

Yes, yes it is.

Also, getting tips from the FBI is not the same as coordinating with them.

Yes, yes it is. Not only were the “tips” just the FBI (CDC too!) saying “Censor this guy” but there was actual active coordination, all over the place. They were meeting several times weekly you walnut.

EVERYTHING you’re saying is the opposite of true. Truly amazing.

Anonymous Coward says:

So, basically, Twitter worth actually between $8B and $19B, minus a debt of $13B (the only number on which everybody agree), for a net worth from $11B to… -$5B. And, also, with a nice still negative cash flow.
I known that US economy pretty much works on debt but is that not the exact moment when you’re defaulting your debt that everybody turns their back on you? That’s what my bank have always done with me.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Google Fiber Back From The Dead, Unveils 20 Gbps Fiber
Daily Deal: Curiosity Stream Standard Plan
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...