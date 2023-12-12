Community Notes Is Great Until It Challenges Elon, And Then It’s Being ‘Manipulated’ By State Actors
from the amazing-that-state-actors-only-target-elon dept
Oh Elon. As we’ve discussed, Elon is infatuated with Community Notes as a sort of crowdsourced alternative to actually funding a trust & safety staff and tooling. And while we actually like Community Notes and think more social media should use similar tools, it’s simply not a full trust & safety replacement.
But, over the past year, we’ve seen that Elon loves to point out when Community Notes supports his priors, and repeatedly claims victory when Community Notes debunks (or even quibbles with) content that Musk doesn’t like. If you look, you can find him cheering on Community Notes time and time again.
Not too long ago, ExTwitter changed the terms of its creator payout system such that creators who regularly get fact-checked via Community Notes will no longer get payouts.
But… how does the man in charge feel about things when he gets fact checked via Community Notes? Well, it appears that his tune quickly changes. While there have been a few times he’s been Community Noted in the past, and he’ll sometimes brush it off with a “yes, even I’m open to having such notes placed on my account,” when it’s a higher profile thing he seems to freak out.
Over the weekend, Tucker Carlson started pushing a very misleading story regarding YouTube sensationalist Gonzalo Lira who made his name as one of those jackass “dating coaches,” (i.e., “pickup artists”) who became a pro-Russia propagandist once the invasion of Ukraine began. Carlson’s version of the story pitched Lira as a “journalist” who was “imprisoned in Ukraine” for “criticizing Zelensky.”
Lira was arrested earlier this year for violations of Ukraine’s criminal code. There are many legitimate questions that can be asked regarding the nature of Ukraine’s laws regarding propaganda and free speech. But, the underlying accusations against Lira seem more focused on how he was revealing the identity and location of both Ukrainian soldiers and western journalists covering the war.
Either way, Musk picked up on Carlson’s story, falsely claimed Lira had been imprisoned for 5 years, and trying to demand answers as to what was happening with him. Community Notes quickly stepped in to first point out that Carlson’s description of Lira’s situation was misleading, and then that Elon’s tweets were also misleading.
After discovering that his own posts were being Community Noted (will he lose access to monetization?), he started claiming that “state actors” were “gaming” Community Notes. And then, hilariously, claimed that this was really a “honey pot” to catch those gaming the system.
The Community Notes folks quickly hit back:
They pointed out that:
Community Notes requires agreement from contributors of differing perspectives, as such is highly resistant to gaming. The entire Community Notes algorithm and data is open source, and can be reviewed by anyone…
Community Notes ftw.
Soon after that, the Community Notes on Elon’s post disappeared. Funny that.
And… soon after that, a different Community Note appeared on Elon’s tweet again pushing back on the idea that Community Notes was easy to game:
So, yes, any such system of crowdsourcing things can be gamed, though ExTwitter’s implementation of Community Notes (a modification of the tool Polis) is done in a way that, at the very least, makes it resistant to such gaming. It’s not impossible to game, but it’s also not easy given the way it’s set up.
But, still, given how often Elon acts like Community Notes is an infallible system that solves most of his trust & safety issues, it’s interesting to note that apparently it’s only “gamed” by “state actors” when its calling out his own false tweets. The rest of the time Community Notes is so accurate that the company can base payment information on it. So, when Community Notes supports Elon’s views, it’s a key part of ExTwitter’s platform strategy. When it goes against Elon’s views, it’s being abused by state actors.
What an astounding coincidence.
Filed Under: community notes, crowdsourcing, elon musk, fact checking, gonzalo lira, state actors, tucker carlson
Companies: twitter, x
What?! A narcissistic, free speech hypocrite and control freak cheers when an information system supports him, but throws a fit when it doesn’t?? I never would have thought!
Are you sure Elon isn’t the one being “manipulated” by state actors?
Monetization
Hasn’t he already?
Next big topic: AI
Musk is lowering the threshold for the Turing test. Like, “a real human could not be that stupid”.
Still pining for that sweet, sweet private-actor left-wing censorship that X took away from you, I see. You’re not getting it back.
Re:
There’s no such thing as “private-actor…censorship”. If a private social media company removes your post or kicks you off their platform, that’s their First Amendment right. To say that they must host your content is a violation of the First Amendment. Note how nowhere in this reply did I mention one side of the political aisle or the other. That’s because this principle is not dependent on anyone’s political views! But go on, try to tell me that exposing the hypocrisy Elon is displaying by blaming community notes on his content on state actors is not justifiable…
Re:
…hallucinated nobody mentally competent, ever.
Re: really?
Private actor?
Left wing censorship?
How about right wing conservative capitalists?
Which has as much meaning.
Twitter is "Free!"
Not free as in free speech (no matter how much Elon tries to claim it is). Nor is it free as in free beer. It’s free as in “Free to be me”, even when that means acting like an entitled jerk to anyone who doesn’t agree with you.
It’s time to replace these boring Community Notes with his great xAI, the only solution that could match the same level of stupidity by creating the perfect echo chamber.
Musk’s notion of “freedom” is like the supervillain in The Pumaman: “Yes, indeed you are free. You are free to obey me!”
For everything said.
There are no Smart people, that dont have people around them, that assist them in thinking things out.
Its easier to blame others if you have A FEW around you.
Remember when you said the suit against Media Matters didn't claim defamation?
….and then I read through the complaint itself and the entire thing alleges and details defamation in great detail, including the essential elements of false statement of fact, malice, and damages? And was summarized in the Cause of Actions? Meaning you just straight lied?
…Pepperidge Farms remembers.
But Community Notes is absolutely great but of course it can be gamed. “Resistant” is not “Immune”. Yes of course something like Ukraine or Singapore is likely to see “state actors” with fairly famous hacker armies come to play.
The old system obviously got “gamed” by the FBI and CDC so I think Community Notes is doing pretty well by that metric.
I don’t think he ever said that but mischaracterizing thing is like, your whole deal.
Re:
What I’m getting from this is that you don’t know what “claim” means in the context of a lawsuit.
Re:
Except none of the causes of action claim defamation, even though they keep mentioning it over and over again. They only claim “business disparagement”, and no, that’s not the same thing. If you think it is, that’s because you’re as dumb as Musk’s lawyers.
Stop pretending that you can read, Matty.
Re: Re:
*[…]keep mentioning it over and over again throughout the filing.
Re: Re:
Yes it is the same thing, actually, and much more importantly the Cause of Action go ahead and allege defamation (summarized from previous 11 pages).
You realize there’s nothing special about the word itself, “defamation” (usually separated out into libel and slander). It’s not a magic keyword you have to evoke. If you list all the parts of defamation in request for redress you have in fact alleged defamation (mostly libel, here, actually). (Both “Defame” and “Defamatory” occur many times in the document, still not a keyword)
You’ve repeatedly shown yourself an idiot, so I suspect you really think it has to be used as a keyword– but it doesn’t. Masnick I suspect knows all that — he’s just lying.
Re: Re: Re:
Matt, Matt, Matt. Stop trying to law when you have no idea what you’re talking about. Yes, you have to allege defamation in actual cause of action to win a defamation claim.
Re: Re: Re:2
Mike, stop pretending to be able to read when you cannot. I was saying you can allege defamation without using the actual word, which yes, you can.
I see now that you’re just making an overly technical distinction between “disparagement” and “defamation” which yes, are pretty much the same thing, actually.
So you’re just lying in a different way than I thought, at first? Yay for you, I guess?
Re: Re: Re:
Cite a source or stop lying.
Let me quote the cause of action to you in its entirety:
Where’s the allegation, Matty? The entire cause doesn’t even contain the word you keep claiming it alleges.
Just be a big boy for once and accept that you’re wrong.
If you’re making causes of action, you have to actually allege the thing. You can’t just keep saying “defamation” in all its variants over and over again throughout a filing, and then skip the word in the causes of action.
Fucking hell, I’m neither a lawyer nor an American, and I have a better grasp on this from 5 minutes of googling than you do.
Not to mention that you have been told by an actual lawyer that you’re wrong. But no, bratty Matty is the real legal expert here! It’d be hilarious if it wasn’t so sad and pathetic.
Re:
Yes. Because it does not. There are three claims in the complaint. None of them are defamation.
Reading your comments now on the other post, I see you thought that “paragraphs” are “claims” and, holy shit, dude. That’s embarrassing.
There are three claims. The “causes of action” are the claims. That’s how it works, but you’re so out of your depth you don’t know that, and don’t even know to stop digging.
And, no, “business disparagement” is not “defamation.” It has some similarities to it, and some of the elements overlap, but not all of them, and it serves a different purpose than defamation.
Elon did not claim defamation in the lawsuit no matter how many times you misread the document through your own legal ignorance and stupidity.
Re: Re:
Since it will probably take about a day for you to approve my more involved response with links: Yeah, disparagement and defamation are pretty much the same thing, actually, just the former is for businesses. It even requires defamatory statements. If he had said he was filing a “disparagement lawsuit” no one would have know what he meant.
It’s equivalent to you laughing about someone filing a “Magma” lawsuit instead of a “Lava” lawsuit….yeah, they’re the same fffing thing. Worse you’re pretending this is some grave legal error when the “magma” lawsuit was even underground.
You’re just lying with extra steps.
Re: Re: Re:
Except not legally, which is what matters here.
The cause of action literally says “business disparagement”. Are you high right now?
Re: Lazy lies
I seem to recall Mike Masnick specifically mentioning that the filing accused MM4A of defamation, but didn’t legally claim defamation, which is a massive difference from a legal standpoint. Remember, truth is an absolute defense, and while it claims that Media Matters was dishonest, it failed to point to any false claim. What Media Matters did was go to known Nazi content to find advertising from major brands. The fact that they found it was the story. Of course they wouldn’t have seen ads on Nazi content if they didn’t look at Nazi content, but that’s completly besides the point.
For someone so quick to accuse people of antisemitism in recent months, you seem quite eager to defend Elon Musk, known antisemite.
Re: Re:
The specific lie was when Media Matters wrote articles claiming that people would come across such a result organically. They would not.
The complaint listed MANY false claims, actually. Are you lying on purpose, or just an idiot who didn’t read it?
I mean, he’s not, but I’m really looking forward to you trying to equivocate criticizing Soros and advocating for real, actual genocide.
Go ahead, call me an anti-semite too, I think Soros is a piece of shit.
Re:
Ah the stupid.
Could you learn to fucking read you dipshit?
Re:
On what page were you able to find the word ‘defamation’ you lying sack of pig shit?
Wasn’t the lawyers telling you business disparagement and business defamation not being the same thing in the other thread enough for you to stop repeating the same bullshit?
Of course not! Because one thing you cocksure dumbfucks do consistently is stick to your positions (except when it comes to being wrong about horse dewormer or aquarium cleaner as an effective treatment for COVID – then you’re fine being a burden to those needing a hospital bed or ventilator, despite how ‘wrong’ they are).
https://www.techdirt.com/2023/12/11/free-speech-absolutist-elon-musk-is-also-libel-tourist-vexatious-slapper-elon-musk/#comment-3473376
https://www.techdirt.com/2023/12/11/free-speech-absolutist-elon-musk-is-also-libel-tourist-vexatious-slapper-elon-musk/#comment-3473452
https://www.techdirt.com/2023/12/11/free-speech-absolutist-elon-musk-is-also-libel-tourist-vexatious-slapper-elon-musk/#comment-3473600
https://www.techdirt.com/2023/12/11/free-speech-absolutist-elon-musk-is-also-libel-tourist-vexatious-slapper-elon-musk/#comment-3473690
(Need more examples, fool? Or are you just going to clutter this article with the same shit that you posted on the other one? Kindly let us know when you get some new material, you ignorant fucktard.)
State actors?
Na, more like manipulated by reality.
The poster child for schizophrenia.
I think a new word needs to be used here.
AutoOwnage: When your statements are fact checked as false in real time by a bot or service.
Right wing logic 101:
if works for not_me:
LEFT WING JEWISH SPACE HACKERS
If works for me:
perfect.
Popular examples include the job report from Trump’s own administration.
'Fact checking is for other people, not me!'
Elon to Community Notes: How could you?! You were like a brother to me! You were supposed to bring legitimacy to my claims, not destroy them!