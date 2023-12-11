‘Free Speech Absolutist’ Elon Musk Is Also ‘Libel Tourist, Vexatious SLAPPer’ Elon Musk
We’ve already talked a bit about Elon Musk’s obvious censorial bullshit lawsuit against Media Matters. It’s quite obvious from the lawsuit that his intent is to intimidate critics and suppress speech about hateful content on ExTwitter. So far, it’s not working, as that lawsuit seems to have inspired more people to find more ads next to more hateful content. It’s also exposed just how many of the ‘free speech’ supporters who cheer on Musk’s every move are a bunch of hypocrites, as they’re now supporting a lawsuit to silence speech.
Incredibly, it seems to be getting even more ridiculous.
Over the weekend, Musk famously reinstated conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, despite early on promising never to do so. On Sunday Jones and Musk did a Spaces together (with a bunch of other nonsense peddlers), in which Musk again (1) insisted that his support for free speech was why he reinstated Jones, and simultaneously (2) that he’d not just continue to sue Media Matters over its free speech, but that he’d sue them in “every country that they operate,” and (3) that he’d sue “anyone funding” Media Matters. His reasoning? That “Media Matters is an evil propaganda machine” that “can go to hell.”
Yes. At the same time he not only was re-platforming and joining an online panel with Alex Jones, one of the most infamous propaganda machines ever, he’s claiming that Media Matters needs to be sued out of existence for being a propaganda machine.
The claim that he’d sue MMFA in “every country” seemed odd, given that the “A” in MMFA is “America.” Media Matters for America is pretty focused on the US. However, soon after that came out, I found a (very light on the details) report that ExTwitter has already sued Media Matters in Ireland as well.
Unfortunately, as of right now, I can only find that single news report about it, and no links to any details to look over, but:
X, FORMERLY TWITTER, has taken legal action in the Irish courts against a US media monitoring site.
Court papers filed this week show that Twitter International Limited Company, the name of its Ireland-based entity for operations, has taken legal action against Media Matters for America.
That’s basically it as details go. A search on the Irish court website does note that a filing has been made, but there’s no complaint. Just a “plenary summons.”
But, um, what the actual fuck?
What kind of “free speech absolutist” decides to go on a libel tourism trip to Ireland, filing a clearly bogus vexatious censorial lawsuit over an issue between two US-based organizations that had fuck all to do with Ireland?
It’s unclear what kind of impact this would have. While jurisdiction for defamation claims works differently in the EU (assuming he even is filing a defamation claim, which he didn’t actually do in the US), assuming MMFA has no operations or assets in the EU, it’s not clear if such a lawsuit can actually do anything. Worst case, ExTwitter wins… and then is blocked from enforcing it in the US thanks to the SPEECH Act (another law that actually protects free speech, which Elon is seeking to undermine).
As for the claim that he’s going to sue funders of MMFA, well that’s equally censorial. It’s an attempt to intimidate donors and silence their speech as well. While there are some exceptions, if the donors are somehow actively involved in a particular tort, the idea of suing donors to a non-profit because you don’t like the (admitted as true) speech of that non-profit is… so extraordinarily ridiculous and censorial that it seems very open to getting sanctioned.
For what it’s worth, it also seems to be backfiring. On social media, I’ve seen a bunch of people who had never donated to MMFA before tossing $10 or $20 their way and then posting the receipts in Elon’s mentions, asking if he’s going to sue them.
Elon Musk is not a free speech absolutist. He’s not even a free speech supporter.
He’s a vexatious, anti-speech litigant, eagerly abusing and exploiting the courts in an attempt to silence and suppress voices that criticized him and his companies.
Not my joke: Elon may have broken Twitter, but we can take some comfort in the fact that Twitter broke Elon.
Re:
Sorry, assumes Elon was not broken to begin with.
Re:
And soon, Elon and Twitter will be broke.
Just shows that Elon has no personal friends left
A friend would tell him that his behavior makes no sense and he needs to get a grip. Kind of a King Lear reenactment.
Re:
He just prefers being worshipped.
Re:
How would that go?
I have three daughters: SpaceX, Tesla, and X(Twitter). Which of them loves me most?
SpaceX: “What if the rockets didn’t destroy infrastructure at launch and survived to orbit?”
Tesla: “How does marketing an electric vehicle to those that anticipate the collapse of society (and therefore the electrical grid) make sense?”
X: “I will always love you, provided you make loving you the sole qualification for posting/employment.”
Re: Re:
For all of Musk’s many legitimate issues, exploding rockets is not one of them. Anybody with a passing interest in rocket development knows this is very common and every single entity that has tried has blown up plenty of them. There’s a reason for the expression “It’s not rocket science”; rocketry is f’ing hard.
Re: Re: Re:
Rocket science isn’t particularly hard, rocket engineering on the other hand…
Re: Re: Re:2
Perhaps riding controlled explosions into orbit is old technology in need of replacement. Can’t go to mars anyway, it is a fools errand.
Re: Re: Re:3
It’s more important for our planet right now to replace the use of controlled explosions for moving cars forward on streets.
Re:
When do we get to fast-forward to the part where Elon Musk holes himself up in a hotel room and hoards jars of urine?
Re: Re:
I was hoping he would go to Mars and we would not let him come back.
Re:
How sharper than a serpent’s tooth it is, to buy a social network and find it full of people who don’t like you!
If it..
Quacks like a
Walks like a
Flies like a
When is someone going to shoot it for xmas dinner.
Loving free speech to death
Elon Musk is a free-speech absolutist. Let him have the phrase and choke on it.
Absolutists love free speech in the way an abusive family man tells his wife who threatens to take the kids and leave him, “If I can’t have you, no one else can.”
Free speech absolutists love free speech to death. They’ll not only defend the indefensible, but also feed and nurture it to the point where the indefensible will inevitably define the very nature of free speech. In other words, the Nazi Bar problem.
Re:
Yeah ok but,
what about when Elmo censors comments on Xtwitter. That is not free speech for the commenter, it apparently is Elmo free speech. In the Elmo mind, it’s ok when I do it, because that is my free speech which trumps your free speech.
Re: Re:
Losing the privilege of having your speech hosted on his property is not censorship.
Re: Re: Re:
Yes… he has every right to choose who can and can’t use his platform. He then has no one to blame but himself when advertisers leave his platform while they exercise their right to not associate with the people and groups he allows on his site.
Re: Re: Re:
This is true and it is fun to mock elmo.
Re: Re: Re:2
It’s even more fun to mock the elmo stans. They cannot wrap their little heads around the idea that people can simultaneously mock elmo for his stupidity, support his right to be stupid and also criticizing him for his stupid hypocrisy.
These are the same stupid people who have screaming like stuck pigs about censorship and who are now cheering on musk banning accounts or just plain sue people that openly criticize him or exTwitter in extension.
Re: Re: Re:
Yes, yes it is, actually, but as we’ve discussed you have no idea what that word means.
Re:
…except when hating certain kinds of free speech gives them a chance to score brownie points with certain kinds of people. To wit: the GOP, its desire to make colleges into “safe spaces” for “anti-woke” speech, and its current crusade against antisemitism on college campuses.
They named him Elon Musk because Lex Luthor was already taken.
“Asswipe”… hehe.
Oh no, I won’t be able to see his face without thinking of this no more.
Well, if MMFA have no ground in Ireland, the case will simply be dismissed. Now if they have some presence in another country of the EU (or even EEE), this will be out of the court of Ireland jurisdiction so it must be filled in this specific country (even if Twitter have no presence), but then, it could be also dismissed the judge decide that the US laws must be applied (since the “damage” is coming from US).
It may be a desperate move to silent any initiative in EU but most EU countries have tough laws about excessive useless cases that would certainly financially hurt Twitter, without concerning MMFA in any way.
'I support free speech and I'll sue anyone who says otherwise!'
Honestly at this point it’s almost like it’s a challenge. ‘How blatantly anti-free speech can Elon get and still have people believe him when he says he’s a free speech supporter?’
Well if nothing else by his actions he’s showing just how much he and his supporters absolutely loathe the concept of free speech to anyone who might have been confused into believing otherwise, so silver lining I guess.
Re:
Meh. That’s not even in the same league as Trump’s public credulity challenges.
Re: Re:
Isn’t that the horrifying truth…
Cry harder, Mike. Elon’s still never gonna acknowledge your blogging existence!