Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
from the back-and-forth dept
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Thad, expanding on the fact that Iowa’s book ban demonstrates hatred of LGBTQ people:
Or women. Denying information on the HPV vaccine is more inline with the notion that women who are sexually active deserve to get STDs.
In second place, it’s Toom1275 responding to the same old stuff about moderation being censorship:
The illiterate “moderation is censorship because it suppresses speech!” lie originates solely from both entitlement and irrationality.
Let’s say a person’s unrestricted ability to speak is defined as a baseline “speech value” of 1.0. By being offered the privilege of borrowing another’s speech platform a speaker can, let’s say, expand their speech value to 5x. Have multiple platforms open? Let’s say your speech value is 25x.
The entitled and irrational believe that any withdrawal of these conditional privileges whatsoever (e.g. A platform saying “You broke our rules so you’re no longer allowed on our private property.”) so as to bring one’s current speech value value under this maximum potential, even say 24x, is “suppression” of speech.
In reality, free speech remains fully intact and unsuppressed until it drops below that baseline value of 1.0 (i.e. the government saying “You are not allowed to say this anywhere.) Matthew, Koby, Benjamin, Hyman, BDAC, etc. lying that moderation is censorship is a malicious, disingenuous twisting of language that misleadingly conflates loss of privileges with loss of a hallucinatory “right to post” the sole intent behind which being to support the loss of the actual Constitutional and free speech rights held by platforms.
It is impossible to truthfully claim to support free speech rights while simultaneously opposing moderation.
For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with one more comment from Thad, this time on our post warning against using copyright to fight AI:
Anyone who thinks expanding copyright will help individual creators rather than corporate publishers hasn’t been paying attention the last…every single time we’ve ever tried that.
Next, it’s Stephen T. Stone with a comment about the latest example of how you don’t own the content you buy:
Piracy can’t be stealing if buying doesn’t mean owning.
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is an anonymous reply to someone whining about how much they hate Techdirt:
“I hate this website so much that I return every day and force myself to read articles I don’t like and comment about how much I don’t like them because that is definitely a sign of a healthy individual.”
In second place, it’s another anonymous comment, this time about a particularly clunky line from a bad libel lawsuit:
That sentence, realizing it was stuck in a hopeless and stupid case, suffered a seizure and glossolalia. Have pity upon it. It is now undergoing therapy and we are hopeful that it will resume conveying information in the future.
For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with a comment from Ron Currier, riffing on the notion that you can’t be confident you’ll be able to use hardware (like cars) you buy “going forward”:
Sorry, the standard model only goes in reverse. If you also want to go forward, that’ll be $100/month extra.
Finally, it’s blakestacey with a comment about the Hawley/Blumenthal AI bill and its circular definition stating “the term ‘generative artificial intelligence’ means an artificial intelligence system”:
Brexit means Brexit!
That’s all for this week, folks!
Comments on “Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt”
If it werent for Artificial intelligence
Congress wouldnt have any.
They only know what they are Paid to say.
Re:
Decision-making needs scoring functions. Wealth is a sign that you are favored by God, so it would be blasphemous not to take all the bribes you can get hold of and thank Providence for lining your pockets.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
Rare based Techdirt moment?
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Of course the woke filth, the deluded, and the liars would prefer that people who disagree with them just go elsewhere, so that they can brew their poison in peace. We see the results of that. So no, it’s the very fact of how wrong TechDirt often is that should be driving people towards the site, to express their opposition.
Re:
Hyman, the social media rapist is here.
Re:
So the reason you act like a fascist troll is to draw attention to how bad fascism is? Thanks, I guess…? I’m pretty sure we already knew…
Re:
While the unwoke filth insist om poisoning everybody else’s conversation by pushing their bigotry and conspiracy theories on every one. Meanwhile those you support seem determined to kill a woman by refusing an emergency abortion where the doctors have said the pregnancy is non viable, and a danger to her health and life.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
I support abortion on demand and without apology, including for women who want to have an abortion because they would prefer a child of the other sex to the fetus they are carrying. I include “post-birth abortion” for babies born with severe defects. (That used to happen quietly, and probably still does in hospitals where they aren’t afraid of being ratted out by traitorous staff.)
Re:
I love how much unaware self-importance is just boiling out of this comment. “I disagree, therefore everyone must know! If you think I’m wasting my own time and yours, well that just proves why I must continue this useless crusade!”
That you think it’s possible to counter the “poison” on here with trolling is just particularly sad. Your responses aren’t well reasoned . You use ad hominems, generalizations, and outright lies to push a counter narrative that just becomes white noise of vitriol. Nobody new to the site is going to read your missives and go, “oh, here’s an erudite gentleman speaking the truth!” Start your own site. Write your own articles. Champion absolute free speech by never moderating and see what the comment section looks like. Oh, but it’s just easier to troll and shit on other people’s communities. Gotta feed that parasocial hero complex somehow I guess.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
Evil communities need intervention and defiance. Leaving them alone leads to what we see on college campuses – woke filth celebrating piles of Jewish corpses. You don’t like that I do this? Good. I don’t want you to like it. Evil festers when good people are silent.
Re: Re: Re:
How nice, Hyman.
Considering that what you consider “defiance” involves violence and genocide, not to mention harassment, the involvement of CSAM and worse…
Put it this way, no one wants to celebrate people being pogrom’d and genocided. Unless you’re so fucked in the head yiou can’t develop basic compassion for people.
And I say this as a soulless, dispassionate human being. Even I think your head is beyond conventional means of fixing.
Assuming you’re Jewish, you’re only making life worse for your ethnicity. Then again, you probably aren’t Jewish.
Re: Re: Re:
This isn’t 4chan. Your definition of “evil communities” seems to be places where people disagree with you.
If you think the free speech occurring on college campuses is the result of a lack of dissenting opinions, then you don’t frequent college campuses often and you only listen to conservative news sources about Israel. You’re essentially complaining that other people don’t confirm your biases.
I don’t dislike it. I’m observing that you’re wasting your time because you’re not convincing anyone here of anything except that you’re an asshole. Even if you actually had good points to make (sadly, you don’t), you’re making them in a way that even people who might otherwise agree with you find off-putting.
The funny part is that it’s nothing new. I’ve seen self-important trolls like you for over 30 years on the internet. Your methods don’t change. Your self-awareness never rises. One day you just disappear, probably because of a heart attack from high blood pressure worrying too much about what other people are saying on the internet without your permission.
Hey, you got something right. You just have a twisted definition that anyone who disagrees with you is evil.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:2
There is no free speech on college campuses when that speech is in dissent of woke ideology. It is the fever dream of TechDirt’s owner on steroids. If college campuses allowed dissent from woke gender ideology, critical race theory, and Marxism, decolonization theory, and all the other garbage the left promulgates, then sure, people masturbating over Jewish corpses would just be another bit of nonsense to be dissented from. But they don’t.
Re: Re: Re:3
Again, you’re obviously not familiar with college campuses. You’re also apparently terrible at doing a two second google search: https://www.google.com/search?q=pro+israel+college+rally
You’ll find many news stories about pro-Israel rallies at college campuses. But that doesn’t fit your particular biased narrative, so we’ll just conveniently ignore those so you can continue to rant.
It’s the Newsmax buzzword salad! We know how to find those batshit conservative perspectives online if we are curious. What kind of original thoughts are you bringing here? You’re just a choir member singing rote hymns to your dogma.
Attention must be paid to you, Willy Loman!
Re: Re: Re:3
JFC, get out of your Fox News induced bubble.
None of that shit is happening you deluded motherfucker.
Are there a few crazies on college campuses? Sure. On both ends of the spectrum. The idea that college campuses are all crazed “woke” places is so delusional. I’ll bet you haven’t set foot on a college campus in decades, and you’d quickly be the creep leering dude who got banned if you did.
Re:
Of course not a single word of filth Hyman Rosen’s deluded lies has any resemblence whatsoever to anything that has happened back out here the real world. Same as ever and always.
Ha! i may have never seen that reply to my comment if it hadn’t gotten second place funny. It definitely answered my question.
The second response certainly gives a more practical perspective, yet i still wonder what that “failed” is doing there. Maybe it needed a “to do so”, but i’m def on board with seizure avec glossolalia to explain the entire suit.