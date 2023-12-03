Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is a simple anonymous response to the claim that Elon Musk fights censorship:

Remember when Elon happily complied with the Turkish government’s request to censor anti-Erdogan content during its presidential election?

In second place, it’s a double-winning comment from Thad that also takes first place on the funny side, responding to Elon’s unhinged interview in which he said “Earth” would judge the conflict between him and ExTwitter advertisers:

Earth? Hey, I’m from Earth! And my judgement is…it’s not Bob Iger’s fault that Elon Musk is a fucking nazi.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with a comment from That One Guy about the flood of people finding more ads next to awful content on ExTwitter:

Right for all the wrong reasons So it turns out Elon was right, Media Matters’ article was deceptively misleading! It is way easier than they were making it out to be to find that sort of vile content next to ads for major companies.

Next, it’s an anonymous response to Cathy’s post about Marin County’s plan to collect license plate camera data:

Just a note: “Owned by the Sheriff’s department” does not mean “limited in distribution to only the Sheriff’s department”. q.v. license plate records. Once they have it, they’ll get requests from all over the country “did our guy pass by one of your cameras?”. And if the department hires some third party to do things like “provide software showing travel records for given licenses”, said third party is likely to also have access to those records. … At which point you might as well give up pretending there is any privacy.

Over on the funny side, we’ve already had our first place winner above, so we’ll move on to second place, where Stephen T. Stone replied to one of my own comments in which I described another comment as being like “an unholy hybrid of a Linda Yaccarino tweet and a Donald Trump tweet”:

So…it’s an Elon Musk tweet?

For editor’s choice on the funny side, since pretty much all the jokes this week were about Elon Musk, we’ve got two of those. First, it’s an anonymous comment about the cease and desist letter over the name of Musk’s AI:

Elon probably can’t understand it, let alone grok it.

Finally, it’s thecleric with a comment about Musk’s silly and bizarre conceptions of free speech:

Free as in beer or free as in speech? Musk: Neither.

