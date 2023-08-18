With HR 3557, Broadband Monopolies Are Pushing A Bill That Would Crush Your Town’s Ability To Stand Up To Them
Daily Deal: The Complete Adobe Mastery Bundle

After Canada Starts Taxing News Links, Canadians Are Upset That They Can’t Follow News Of Wildfires On Facebook

Journalism

from the blame-your-stupid-government dept

Fri, Aug 18th 2023 09:32am -

Let’s start from the basics here: if you tax something, you will get less of it. That’s how taxes work. If you want less of something, you add a tax to it. In Canada, some very, very clueless politicians (pushed by the news media) passed a tax on Facebook and Google linking to news. Both companies have long made it clear that news is not a revenue driver for either company, so Canada’s decision to make it more expensive basically priced both companies out of the market, and both have announced a discontinuation of links to news for Canadian users.

Meta began removing links to news at the beginning of this month, and people are already realizing how messed up things are when you can’t link. Up in Canada’s Northwest Territories, there are wildfires happening, and people were relying on social media to share news… but they can’t do that any more.

Like many in Canada’s Northwest Territories, Poul Osted has been relying on social media to keep in touch with loved ones as they scramble to evacuate from nearby wildfires.

But Mr Osted said he has been left frustrated by his inability to share news articles on Facebook during the active emergency situation, due to Meta’s ban on news content for Canadian users.

“Instead we have to screenshot parts of a news story and post that as a picture,” Mr Osted told the BBC.

“Oftentimes this means you don’t get the whole story, or have to go searching the web for verification.”

I’m sure some will blame Meta for this, but this is 100% on the Canadian government. As we’ve explained over and over again, no matter what you think of Meta, this law is breaking one of the fundamental pieces of the open web: you never have to pay to link to someone.

Meta may be a terrible messenger for this, but we should be happy that the company is taking a stand here, even if it’s doing it for selfish reasons. If link taxes like this are allowed to sweep the globe, the fundamental internet that we rely on will have changed in a very bad way. There is no way that these kinds of taxes stop at just news providers. Once other industries catch on, you can expect link taxes for all sorts of other “struggling” industries.

If people are frustrated about not being able to share important information about wildfires, that’s totally understandable, but they should be asking their government why they’ve made linking too expensive.

Meanwhile, others are complaining that Meta is blocking sites that aren’t really news. This isn’t a surprise. The same thing happened in Australia too, when that country launched its own link tax. I know when that happened some people got mad at Meta, but that was silly. When the penalty for not paying for a news link can be massive, you can bet Meta is (reasonably!) going to err on the side of overblocking.

And, as the company has to go through tons of sites to figure out which are and which are not allowed to be linked to, of course some borderline cases are going to get caught in the crossfire. According to this article, it includes things like a satire publications and a music radio station that doesn’t really publish any news.

In both cases, it’s fairly understandable. Both publications look pretty close to news, and there’s no way for a human to carefully vet which “news-looking-sites” are actually news vs. those that are not. At least this round of overblocking resulted in a funny situation:

The Beaverton, which describes itself as a “satire and parody publication,” was blocked by Meta on Facebook and Instagram a week ago after the technology conglomerate mistakenly lumped it in with news providers in Canada. Its readers, however, could once again see its content online by Thursday.

Luke Gordon Field, editor in chief of The Beaverton, said the blocking prompted him to act. The blocking was no joke, he said.

Field wrote an open letter to Meta threatening CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a fake lawsuit for defaming the publication by calling it a news organization. That letter was posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Then there’s the music radio station:

Dan Lovranski, the volunteer host of Dr Mouth’s Rock and Roll Lunch Party on CIUT 89.5 FM Tuesdays at noon, said CIUT-FM, the University of Toronto’s radio station, is being blocked by Meta on Facebook and Instagram. He said CIUT-FM, which mainly produces music-based programming, is a community-based university-run radio station.

“It’s affecting a lot more things than just news agencies,” Lovranski said on Tuesday. 

Lovranski said he’s amassed a global audience by promoting his show — “rock and roll, lots of fun, loud and boisterous, crazy music” — on Facebook and Instagram. He said Facebook is a “great promotional tool,” but no longer.

Now, listeners cannot be alerted to the show on Facebook and cannot be given information on how to download the show so that they can listen to it later, he said.

Again, you could argue that this doesn’t belong in the block, but Meta can’t afford to make mistakes here, so a radio station seems close enough to news that you can understand why it would get blocked.

Don’t like it? Complain to the Canadian government who pushed for and passed this very dumb link tax.

Filed Under: , , , , , ,

54 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “After Canada Starts Taxing News Links, Canadians Are Upset That They Can’t Follow News Of Wildfires On Facebook”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
54 Comments
This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Anonymous Coward says:

To the Canadians who are sad about this.

If you want to channel that anger towards something, channel it at kicking any and all traces of News Corp out of your country.

Rupert M<urdoch is the one harming your loved ones, land, and whatnot, and it’s HIS money that authored and successfully doomed your country by getting that heinous thing passed in Australia.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
TFG says:

Re:

If you read the article carefully:

The users can talk about the wildfires, but they can’t link to news articles about the wildfires. They are resorting to posting screenshots of news articles, which are not linked.

The links to the news articles are blocked because the law taxes Facebook for any such link, whether Facebook posts them or users post them. The users wouldn’t be on the hook to pay, despite them being the ones to link the article – Facebook would be.

Nick-B says:

Re: Re:

I read the article, but it sounds like Facebook went above and beyond what they needed to do to avoid paying this tax. I thought I was up on the whole topic, but perhaps I was wrong.

I THOUGHT that what they wanted to tax was a separated “news” section of Facebook, that aggregated links to news from various other sites. In doing so, it was either an automated process or manually done via Facebook employees. Some work may have been done to take bylines or text of the first paragraph to generate a short synopsis of the article’s content. This synopsis is what ticked off legacy news orgs, as Facebook was essentially “copying” the content of their articles, making it so that users on Facebook might not ever click through to the actual articles.

With Facebook news shut down, I thought that people’s own personal “posts” (tweets) with a link to a news article should still work. It may not generate one of those link “cards”, but a link is still a link, and the hyperlink should still be visible and clickable. If this latter part has been disabled, this is way too far a step for Facebook to take, since the taxed part ought to be the “summaries” that Facebook was making money off of by placing ads around.

But this article here today sounds like people’s personal posts about wildfires with links to real news are disabled? Is the link not clickable (but still copy-able), or is it intentionally edited out of people’s posts (such as a [LINK REMOVED] line where the link was)?

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Who Cares (profile) says:

Re: Re: Re:

No they did not go above and beyond what is needed.
Any link triggers the link tax, whether Facebook itself does the linking or a user does the linking.

Further the snippets (or synopsis as you call them) are normally written or allowed to be extracted by the news organizations themselves. This is what most agreements between news organizations and Facebook & Google do, regulate that so that the news organizations can put up those snippets.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re: Re:

I THOUGHT that what they wanted to tax was a separated “news” section of Facebook, that aggregated links to news from various other sites

What version of Facebook have you been using that contains a separated section completely dedicated to news?

The entire complaint by news companies and other properties has been that social media and search engines “unfairly” benefit from having bonus eyeballs and metrics by sharing and linking to the former’s content. Whether it’s from your grandma or the conspiracy theory group she follows is irrelevant. Canada news wants that sweet sweet SEO money. And now it’s burning up along with their wildfires.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
James Burkhardt (profile) says:

Re:

Same way it blocks anyone else. If the law can’t define news well enough to distinguish between music listening, music education and news, I doubt it has any mechanism for a company that reclassifies what industry it is in on a daily basis.

More seriously, the same way it blocks everyone else. a muisc theory blog that occationally touches on news? Is it news? edge case. Block it. Thats what a tax with expensive fine for non-compliance brings you – over enforcement.

Anonymous Coward says:

Here’s something I don’t understand from a technical point: I imagine many news sites use opengraph tags to generate previews (headline, short description, image), and for some the url alone may give away the headline. If they’re so annoyed with Facebook/Google/etc, why don’t they just…..not do that for scrapers? Then people can share links with no context and if people want more they’ll be forced to click on it. Unless they realize that’s a terrible idea and mostly just want money

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Drew Wilson (user link) says:

Re:

Like others have said, the news media companies want their cake and eat it too.

When the debates were in their early years, the media companies said that linking to them was “theft” and ran multiple campaigns proclaiming that the platforms were stealing from them.

When the warnings came later on that news links will be blocked, the media companies said it was a “bluff” because the platforms are wholly dependent on news and would shut down tomorrow if news links will get blocked (insert audience laughter here). When the warnings started becoming real to them (they were real from the beginning), the media companies started complaining about “censorship” (which it really wasn’t) and contorted the truth by proclaiming that the platforms are blocking Canadians from accessing the news (which is a bald-faced lie because they can’t block people from going directly to a news source or using a third party app).

At the moment, some are calling for users to boycott Meta platforms for two days (which has a snowballs chance in hell of working). The publishers are grasping at straws of trying to think of anything that will reverse the situation, but people who know better know that no last minute scheme is going to work in this situation. The media companies are screwed in this.

Their position never made sense beyond this being pure unchecked greed – greed that’s biting them in the rear right now.

This comment has been deemed funny by the community.
Anon E Mouse says:

Ignoring the real issue

Obviously, Meta started the wildfires. They needed a hot topic Canadians would want to follow in the news to highlight the link tax issue, and since nothing newsworthy actually happens in Canada they started the fires to get that one big example story.

do we still use /s for sarcasm or is there a better symbol now

This comment has been deemed funny by the community.
Anon E Mouse says:

Re: Re:

Don’t be silly, the Challenger space laser was for setting off the Hawaii volcano. Unlike the normal Canadian fires, the fire in the island of Hawaii spread very fast so it had to be a magma flow instead of a wildfire.

This was told to me by a very serious person who didn’t know there is more than one island in Hawaii

Dale Hagglund says:

a somewhat clunky workaround

I’ve found that (at least for now) that I can get around FB’s blocking of news links by first submitting the URL of whatever article I want to post to archive.org, and then posting the resulting archive.org link. (I’m pretty sure you have to have an account with archive.org to do this, but I’m not 100% sure.)

I fully recognize that this is not likely to be an approach that is feasible for most users because of the extra step involving archive.org, but I thought I’d pass it on.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
SnowfootMB says:

Canuck here. The link tax is driven by the large media companies here just like Australia and the push in California. Sadly this link tax was pushed through even though large public outcry. I get the large media companies really want more of the advertising dollars that Google and FB suck up yet this will kill traffic to their sites (seriously this is a myopic, short sighted view by them as long term going to feel the pain in loss traffic which helps them). Google and FB are not the internet (yeah I know they have large scale impacts on the landscape and are influential, not naïve to think otherwise) per se so this approach is just a pure money grab by businesses that are too lazy to compete.

Another twist to this is now the news/media organizations are demanding the Canadian Competition Bureau to investigate FB for removing the news.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/competition-bureau-online-news-act-meta-1.6930081

That just pisses me off as FB (and soon to be Google) removes the news links (which they can do, their platforms, not public utilities or been defined essential) as not wanting to pay the link tax (bad enough did it in Australia) the media orgs start screaming “hey that is not fair!!! How dare you remove links to our content that we want you to pay us for and oh yeah drive traffic to our sites”. At this point all the power to FB/Google and screw those media companies who wanted a short term cash grab.

Note what is sad is the smaller, independent news orgs are caught in the middle and feeling the impact. I have sympathy for them on this. To me though this an opportunity for them to find new/better ways to engage their existing viewers and find new ones.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

Another twist to this is now the news/media organizations are demanding the Canadian Competition Bureau to investigate FB for removing the news.

I’m sure FB would be surprised to find out that the news orgs consider them a competitor. I personally would never have considered FB a news entity.

But then again, that’s not what it’s about. This is, quoted from the linked article:

Google and Facebook earn 80 per cent of all digital advertising revenue in Canada.

And the news orgs want a piece of it. So what though? Advertisers are going to place their ads where they think they will have the best reach. If choosing between a news org or another method of reaching customers makes two companies competitors, then doesn’t that mean that billboards and the sides of buses are also competitors? Are we going to see the City Bus system suing Facebook because their ad revenue has gone down?

Drew Wilson (user link) says:

This Will Last a Long Time

I’ve noticed people increasingly asking how long this whole thing will last. The media companies said that the blocking will last all of one week before they cave. That didn’t happen as we are into week 3 of this.

There’s only two scenarios that could put an end to this: the government rescinding the law or the platforms folding.

The government has been stubborn and the current Heritage Minister, Pascale St-Onge, has tripled down on this and said that she isn’t backing down on this one and refuses to be “bullied”. The large media companies are actively cheering this on and shouting for the government to not “give in” despite the whole media sector being in the process of burning to the ground by their own stupidity. Either way, the rescinding of this law isn’t happening any time soon.

Meanwhile, the platforms have all the motivation in the world to not back back down. They may plenty of money in other countries, this affects a small percentage of their users, other countries are trying to pass similar laws and they don’t want to make the same mistake they made in Australia by just folding under pressure, and the news content means very little to them in the first place. The news link blocking lasted for 8 years in Spain and that was only when the Spanish government rescinded the law (situation is far from perfect over there, but that did happen).

Once news links blocking takes place, it’s going to be a very long time before Canadians get them back (if at all). Like the hope that platforms cave, those wanting a faster resolution are wanting a miracle.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

Meanwhile, the platforms have all the motivation in the world to not back back down.

As to that…. it’s been stated many times that it costs Facebook (and other platforms) effectively nothing to provide news, or links to news. For them, it’s like the (very) old “quote of the day” mechanism – it just works without much effort. Now, though… instead of Facebook squandering unprofitable money on figuring out how much to pay to whoever, they are obliged to take the ‘easy’ way out and just trim out the troublesome parts. (Obliged, as in, don’t screw with Wall St’s projections. Wall St. doesn’t care about laws getting in the way of profits, don’t you know?)

nerdrage (profile) says:

Re: the social media platforms won't blink first

So if you’re Google or Meta, here’s what you’re thinking: we can’t cave in to Canada because that will open the floodgates. Why would every nation on earth (except I guess America) not pass similar laws if they saw Canada was successful? Giving up on Canadian links is a small matter compared with the massive downside.

What they want is more outcomes like Spain: the law was rescinded. They’ve learned how to do this now and I don’t see why they’d change. Dig in your heels and wait out the governments.

nerdrage (profile) says:

governments need to learn to leave people alone

I personally hate social media and when there’s a disaster I have other news sources (such as my local government’s text alert system, hello! why do we need to go to corporations for vital public safety information at all?) but governments should limit themselves to keeping people from killing each other and other such necessary functions.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

With HR 3557, Broadband Monopolies Are Pushing A Bill That Would Crush Your Town’s Ability To Stand Up To Them
Daily Deal: The Complete Adobe Mastery Bundle
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...