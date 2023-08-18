Daily Deal: The Complete Adobe Mastery Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete Adobe Mastery Bundle has 11 courses designed to help you get the most out of Adobe’s offerings. You’ll learn about Photoshop, After Effects, Premier Pro, and Lightroom. The bundle is on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

