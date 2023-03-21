Why Link Taxes Like Canada’s C-18 Represent An End To An Open Web
Well, here we go again. For years now, the legacy news industry, often led by lobbyists for Rupert Murdoch, have been pushing a bizarre plan to tax links on the internet. The entire rationale for this plan seems to be “news organizations used to be rolling in easy money, they failed to innovate with the times, and now Google and Meta are rolling in easy money, so we should just make Google and Meta give news orgs cash.”
That’s it. That’s the entire rationale. Sometimes people try to get all high minded and talk about the importance of journalism, which I agree is important and which certainly could use new sustainable business models, but that doesn’t explain why they should break the fundamental nature of the internet (everyone can link to everyone) to solve that problem. Also, none of it explains why internet companies should magically be responsible for paying journalism outfits.
At best supporters of these plans come up with this rationale: Google and Meta take a huge percentage of digital advertising, and it’s likely that those ad budgets used to be what supported news orgs, so therefore, they should share some of the cash. When people look askance at that — or point out that under that logic any business that successfully competes with a legacy business should be forced to share its revenue with the business they out competed — they might say “but Google and Meta “use” news without paying for it.
But, let’s interrogate that claim as well. No, Google and Meta don’t “use” news without compensation. Quite the opposite. Both sites have a very, very small part of their sites that may link people to news. Google News is an aggregator/news search engine that sends traffic to people’s sites by linking to those news stories. Meta’s Facebook property similarly allows its users (who often include news sites themselves) to link to their stories elsewhere and drive traffic to them.
If those sites fail to monetize that traffic, that’s kinda on them.
Now, when I point that out, some people claim that those links don’t really send that much traffic, because too many people just see the link/headline/snippet and decide they don’t need to click. And, um, the answer to that is again to suggest that it’s difficult to see how that’s Google or Facebook’s fault. If your news articles provide so little value beyond the headline, image, and a snippet, I dunno, you kinda don’t deserve to make that much money? Good journalism has to add value, and part of that is building up a reputation that readers should want to read the details and nuances.
Also, what this article kinda highlights is that many of these news publishers who are whining for a bailout from Google and Meta spent many years focused on gaming Google and Facebook’s algorithms for clicks rather than building a loyal audience who recognized and valued their journalism.
And this takes us to the real proof that news publishers are full of shit in all of this: just look at what they do rather than what they say. If Google and Facebook sending them traffic was really a problem, they could easily fix that themselves. They can use robots.txt to block Google. They can use referrer tags to block traffic from Facebook. They can change the social graph content to make it less appealing.
But, of course, they do the opposite of that. They hire Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Social Media Marketing experts to try to help them “rank better” on these sites and get more traffic. They explicitly try to get better promotion from those sites because they already get tremendous value from that traffic.
Now they want to get paid for that traffic that they already value! It’s basically news orgs saying “hey Google and Meta, not only must you advertise us for free, you must ALSO pay to advertise us.” The whole equation seems backwards.
Similarly, you sometimes see people make quasi-copyright arguments in favorite of this scheme, but that’s a fundamental perversion of copyright, an already extremely perverted concept designed to create incentives for creation. In order to function in a free society, copyright has to be limited to more egregious levels of copying. But linking an including a headline/snippet can never reach that level of a copyright violation, and changing the law to make it so would have so many downstream negative effects, enabling all sorts of copyright abuse and silencing speech.
And, of course, the only way that these link tax plans actually work is by breaking the most fundamental element of the open web: the hyperlink. For the entire history of the open web, a key attribute was the freedom to link to others. Now, those others could block the traffic, or put up a paywall, or whatever else they wanted. But everyone must be free to link to one another.
These “big tech pays news” schemes break this fundamental idea. They announce that some companies, these big companies who apparently no one likes, must suddenly pay to link. And sure, you can easily state (1) these big companies can afford it, and (2) no one likes them any way, so maybe you think that’s good. But nothing good comes from breaking the fundamental principles of the open web.
Once you break this concept of the freedom to link, you’re flinging open Pandora’s box to all sorts of mischief. Once industries learn that the government has no problem stepping in and forcing companies to pay for links, does anyone really believe it will stop at news organizations? Of course it won’t. Then the whole internet just becomes a food fight for lobbyists to argue with politicians over which industries they can force to subsidize other industries.
It’s pure unadulterated crony capitalism at its worst. Those with the best connections get to have the government force those with weaker connections to subsidize their own failures to innovate and compete.
And yet, this idea remains inexplicably popular (I mean, it’s quite explicable for the news orgs, but it’s inexplicable why so many others have jumped on board). As you’ll recall there were a few early experiments with this in Europe. In Belgium, when such a law passed, Google threatened to block any publisher who didn’t give them a free license, and all the publishers rushed in to give Google a free license, showing again how much they actually value the traffic. In Germany, the tax was applied to snippets, so Google did the only sensible thing and removed snippets, causing the publishers to freak out again.
In response, Spain passed an even more problematic version that said that Google literally couldn’t block those it didn’t want to pay. They literally said that if you have a news aggregator product, paying for links is mandatory. So Google did the only reasonable thing: shutting down Google News in Spain. Still the program went ahead, and, of course, it was the smaller news orgs who suffered the most.
Of course, the biggest success for all this, not surprisingly came in Australia, where everyone freely admitted that it was a plan to extract money from Meta and Google and hand it to Rupert Murdoch, who has been most pleased with the arrangement. Yet again, while this subsidy to Murdoch may have made him happy, it served to screw over smaller publications.
This whole scheme has now come to North America. Last year, Senator Amy Klobuchar pushed to help Rupert Murdoch and to harm the open internet with her JCPA. While that failed, it’s quite likely it’ll come back in some form — probably worse — soon.
But now the biggest push is up in Canada, where bill C-18 has been a big point of discussion for months. As in Australia, backers of the bill insist it’s not a link tax, it’s just a law to require a negotiation on how much to pay. But… pay for what? The answer is to link. It’s a link tax. The people claiming otherwise think you’re stupid.
Already, both Google and Meta have said they’ll block news links in Canada if this bill passes. And, again, this is the only reasonable move: if the government taxes something you expect to get less of it. The stupidest thing in all of this is not only is the government trying to force the payment of something that is fundamentally free, they seem to expect the sites to just continue letting news flow across their platform, despite its costs.
The Canadian government is so mad that Google and Meta are doing exactly what the government is pressuring them to do by taxing an activity, that they’re calling it “intimidation” and demanding internal communications from both companies. It’s kind of a galaxy brain take to say “you’re engaged in intimidation by following the incentives we’re creating, so in response, we’re going to intimidate you by demanding your private communications.”
Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that the whole framework of C-18 is particularly disingenuous. The bill’s title is: “An Act respecting online communications platforms that make news content available to persons in Canada.”
Can you spot the problem? I knew you could, because you’re not as stupid as people pushing this bill think you are.
Google and Facebook are not “making news content available” to people in Canada. They’re linking to that news that the news organizations are themselves making available.
The whole thing is problematic… and has a decent chance of becoming law in Canada. The days of the open web where concepts like “linking” were unquestioned may be coming to an end.
Filed Under: australia, c-18, canada, competition, crony capitalism, jcpa, link tax, news, rupert murdoch, subsidies
Companies: facebook, google, meta
“Already, both Google and Meta have said they’ll block news links in Canada if this bill passes.”
Likely. But, 2 things to note from here in Spain to confirm what’s mentioned here – at least from the English speaking community. One, the blocks in Spain didn’t block other news, so for example you could still go to the US or UK versions, it was just the .es domain blocked. The other is that it was mainly smaller publishers that suffered. So, influencing a block didn’t lead to better information for the local population, it led to a foreign-influenced and/or major published monopoly. It’s harder to find news not associated with a certain corporate interest.
However they want to play this, Google News is an afterthought that’s not directly monetised. Google make more by shovelling traffic to newspaper sites then attaching ads than they could ever do by directly monetising the news service itself (which they don’t, unless something changed).
Another example of something that sounds good if you don’t understand the landscape, but in reality just gives more money to another entrenched corporation.
My family once owned a very profitable business making horse harness and related equipment. The arrival of the automobile largely destroyed that business. I want a tax on the sale of every automobile to reimburse my family for the lost income caused by automobiles.
Google and Meta out competed us in the advertising market we used to have, so make them pay us for what they have stolen from us. The Newspapers.
atlas shrugged
This is like Atlas Shrugged. John Galt invented a new steel process (in the book), which was putting a bunch of old rich guys out of business. So laws were passed requiring him to share his recipe.
Re:
Obligatory: https://www.angryflower.com/348.html
So, Mike. You talk to the movers and shakers in DC. What if you asked someone, point blank, like Klobuchar, why should a search engine company, pay to send traffic to a news organization. A simple question. How would she respond?
Re:
Her answer is always the same: a the daughter of a journalist, she knows the importance of local journalism, and “big tech” has destroyed the ability of local journalism operations to survive, so all this is doing is giving them a chance to negotiate for their “fair share” in order to sustain their journalistic efforts.
That’s wrong on almost every point, but it’s what she says.
Re: Re:
Where will the money from a link tax go, paying journalists or to the executives and shareholders.?
All the search engines and whoever else should just get ahead of the game and drop news outlets entirely. No specific news aggregation. No results in search, etc.
Everyone can sign up to be searchable or aggregated if they want, unless a government makes payment mandatory. Then publishers from your friend’s mom’s blog to No really, We’re Journalism, Why Do You Ask Corp. can publish on servers in a different country and/or complain at the government and the few outfits driving this bullshit.
You're forgetting just 1 thing...
If you really want to go after the parties responsible for the decline of local journalism, you’d tax the hedge funds.
google and meta should simply block all links to news in canada otherwise they simply encourage the destruction of the open web ,google provides a service
it displays any website including news news orgs can simply use robots txt to block google ,
this is similar to nintendo asking for revenue sharing of youtubers who make game lets plays,
eventually they gave up as they realised it was free advertising and promotion for their games .
but then in countrys outside america its easy for
news orgs to say google has loads of money
it should pay for links to news storys .
Re:
“news orgs can simply use robots txt to block google”
This is the key, really. If it’s just about unaccepted traffic, they already have the tools available, and Google will honour them. But, the papers want it both ways, they want the traffic and someone to pay to send it to them. It doesn’t work that way, never has.
Noindex is your friend
If you don’t want search sites listing your site, there’s a free and simple way to effect that.
Without search engines Murdoch’s garbage and a lot of other worthless sites would be nowhere at all.
This is nonsense legislation which will backfire spectacularly. Can’t wait to see it.
Re:
“If you don’t want search sites listing your site, there’s a free and simple way to effect that.”
Therein lies the rub…
They’re aware that they get sent free traffic, so they won’t block it. They’re also aware that Google gets ad revenue when people visit their sites if they use Google services (though not the Google News site since they don’t have direct advertising). The old school model where they charged extra for classifieds, etc., while knowing more people would read the paper than paid for it has fallen through, so now they’re trying to get others to pay for them.
It won’t work, but sadly the Murdoch garbage with clickbait, gossip and such will be more likely to survive than actual journalistic outfits.