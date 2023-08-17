County Attorney Rejects Warrant Used In Raid Of Small Kansas Newspaper, Asks Court To Force Cops To Return Seized Devices
from the fucking-around,-finding-out dept
Last week, cops in a small Kansas town decided they’d just toss aside the First Amendment and raid a local newspaper.
There were competing narratives. The first was that the paper was in possession of information related to the drunk driving arrest of local business owner Kari Newell, who had allegedly been convicted of DUI and driving without a license.
The thing is the paper never made this information public. Instead, it verified the information handed to it by a source and then contacted the Marion, Kansas police department.
The second narrative appeared during an interview with the surviving co-owner of the paper, Eric Meyer. This one suggested the raid of the paper’s offices and the home of 98-year-old co-owner, Joan Meyer, were prompted by the paper’s ongoing investigation of Marion police chief Gideon Cody’s misconduct history, which allegedly involved sexual misconduct.
I used the word “surviving” for a reason. Joan Meyer died shortly after suffering through the raid of her paper’s office and the raid of her home. During these raids, nearly every electronic device possessed by Meyer and the paper was seized, including the paper’s servers and Joan Meyer’s personal computer and internet router.
According to what little information was available (including a very noncommittal statement by the Marion PD), the supposed crime was identity theft aided and abetted by unauthorized computer access.
But whatever the real reason for this disturbing abuse of government power, it appears to be headed towards a swift denouement. At least some of this accelerated pace can be attributed to the piqued interest of outside government entities, which arrives on the heels of nationwide coverage.
Outrage from Eric Meyer, the owner and publisher of the Marion Record, appears to have reached the KBI [Kansas Bureau Investigation].
On Wednesday, the law enforcement agency announced in conjunction with the Marion County Attorney that the investigation would continue without the examination of any evidence seized during the raid.
That accompanies a letter sent by the paper’s attorney, Bernard Rhodes — a letter that points out the raids violated the First Amendment, Fourth Amendment, and state laws that protect journalists and their sources.
All of this has added up to Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey announcing that he has formally withdrawn the warrant and has asked for law enforcement to return everything officers seized.
On Monday, August 14, 2023, I reviewed in detail the warrant application made on Friday, August 11, 2023 to search various locations in Marion County including the office of the Marion County Record. The affidavits, which I am asking the court to release, established probable cause to believe that an employee of the newspaper may have committed the crime of K.S.A. 21-5839, Unlawful Acts Concerning Computers. Upon review, however, I have come to the conclusion that insufficient evidence exists to establish a legally sufficient nexus between this alleged crime and the places searched and items seized. As a result, I have submitted a proposed order asking the court to release the evidence seized. I have asked local law enforcement to return the material seized to the owners of the property.
The matter remains under review until such time as the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the agency now in charge of the investigation, may submit any findings to the office for a charging decision. At such time, a determination will be made as to whether sufficient evidence exists under the applicable rules and standards to support a charge for an offense.
Some good things there. The call for the release of the documents. The call for the release of the seized electronics (albeit on that doesn’t appear to demand law enforcement destroy any copies of data investigators may have made). And the correct call on the incident in question: it appears unlawful, even if the county attorney (for reasons related to his continued employment) isn’t willing (yet) to go on record as calling “unlawful.”
There are some bad things, too. It seems unlikely the KBI will uncover evidence of criminal activity by newspaper staff. But it does allow another law enforcement agency to root around in seized data and try to find some connection between the charge leading to these rights violations, in hopes of turning them into something resembling probable cause.
The county attorney has asked law enforcement to release everything seized. But it’s only a request. That the Marion PD has yet to publicly state it will release the seized devices suggests it’s not nearly as willing to admit it’s in the wrong. Nor is it as willing to make things rights. And that’s going to end up costing county residents their tax dollars, which will be added to the tab already rung up by local cops — one that now includes shattered trust and an extremely damaged relationship with the town it serves.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, eric meyer, free press, gideon cody, intimidation, joan meyer, joel ensey, journalism, kansas, kbi, marion county, police raid, raid, warrant
Companies: marion county record
Comments on “County Attorney Rejects Warrant Used In Raid Of Small Kansas Newspaper, Asks Court To Force Cops To Return Seized Devices”
To build on a comment from an earlier article: The only amusing bit about all of this is how the revelations of Kari Newell’s DUI arrest, the magistrate judge who signed the warrant having her own DUI issues, and the pre-Marion past of Gideon Cody would likely never have become national knowledge had the cops not raided the newspaper. Now all the dirty laundry has come to light in a far more embarassing way. On top of that, everyone involved with greenlighting and performing the search-and-seizure has set themselves up for a First Amendment lawsuit they’re all but guaranteed to lose (if they don’t settle first).
“Fuck Around and Find Out” ain’t just for social media, folks. These idiots stand as proof.
Aww you left out the statement by the head of KBI who literally was defending the raid in the early days until that whole pesky death, Cody throwing the KBI under the bus, & that itty bitty little thing about there being a tracker in at least 1 of the devices they took & where they were being kept that wasn’t the PD…
Of course now the only person allowed to speak to the world about the affidavit isn’t in today and they haven’t managed to produce said “legal” document used to underpin a bogus raid trying to protect MAGAits from any bad publicity.
Oh and still not heard if the drunken chef has been arrested yet or is still driving.
Re:
Whoops forgot to mention we’re also waiting for the report from the firm that is forensically examining the computers to see if they were accessed and stuff after being stolen.
Of course the PD also had their logins and passwords, bank records, and other things well outside of the scope of you stole her identity!!!
As I said in the other thread, that is all based on drunken chef claiming that the paper stole a piece of her mail to get the information to verify her DL was still not valid.
No comment from the vice mayor who was also raided which TOTES had nothing to do with her being the single hold out on the council voting to say yes this drunk driver who willfully kept violating the law “Out of necessity” should be granted a liquor license so she can cater in her soon to be alcohol interlocked vehicle.
Anyone know if Kansas is so strict that demand an interlock for a first DUI offense or did she need to have done so much more… like getting drunk with a local prosecutor turned Judge and driving into a school building?
Re:
Wow, it’s almost like they’re all trying to cover their asses because they Tried That In A Small Town and found out that even small towns don’t like fascists. Who would’ve thought~.
It’s hardly a surprise that the prospect of journalists being held accountable for their dirty tricks, their creating and spreading of fake news, their efforts to undermine the American family and subvert our Democracy in order to advance the interest of degenerate, pro-child grooming communists (like many who read and write for this very site), and their potential law-breaking would motivate other sleazy media organizations to rally around them.
Journalists are some of the most despicable, least trustworthy people in America.
Re:
Please show us the proof of any wrongdoing that led to the raid on this newspaper. I’ll wait.
Re:
It’s hardly a surprise that the prospect of “conservatives” being held accountable for their dirty tricks, their creating and spreading of lies, their efforts to undermine progressive policy and subvert our Democracy in order to advance the interest of degenerate, pro-child grooming fascists (like the op), and their potential law-breaking would motivate other so called conservatives to rally around them.
Wow. I can play MDS-5 Bingo with you and win in three minutes.