By Making Its Porn Age Verification Law A ‘Bounty’ Law, Utah Able To Deflect Challenge To The Law’s Validity
from the passing-the-buck dept
Over the last few years, as we’ve seen state legislatures and governors focusing on culture war legislating, rather than sensible policy legislating, one thing that’s become popular — kicked off by Texas’s anti-abortion law, but gladly embraced by Democrats as well — is the idea of trying to avoid judicial scrutiny by taking enforcement out of the government’s hands, but creating a “bounty” program with a private right of action.
Basically, unlike most laws, rather than saying that a state Attorney General or local prosecutor can take a violator to court, the laws give that right to citizens, and offer them a “reward” if they successfully do so. We’ve had some laws like this before, and historically it’s always resulted in problematic situations driven by warped incentives. Even when the underlying laws may sound sensible, giving anyone who takes anyone else to court the ability to profit from it leads to widespread abuse. We’ve seen this, most notably, with the rise of ADA trolls over the last few years.
But, these bounty laws not only create warped incentives and flood the courthouse with vexatious litigation, but they also make it harder to invalidate those laws. This is by design. Normally when a bad law is passed, if someone is trying to invalidate the law as unconstitutional, they file a “pre-enforcement action,” usually against the state Attorney General (or sometimes governor, depending on the details of the law), to enjoin them from ever enforcing the law.
This is compared to waiting until there’s an attempt to enforce the law, at which point you could also challenge the law. But for laws that by their very existence create chilling effects, or cause companies to massively change their behavior to avoid the risk of liability, a pre-enforcement challenge is super important.
But… some courts are saying you can’t really do that when the enforcement is not by the state, but by private citizens.
And, it appears that’s now what’s happened with Utah’s ridiculous adult content age verification law. Back in May, right after the law went into effect and right after the largest adult content website operator Mindgeek blocked all Utah IP addresses from all its websites, the Free Speech Coalition, a trade group representing the adult content industry (including Mindgeek), sued to get the law declared unconstitutional.
As noted when they filed the lawsuit, the arguments here are quite strong. The law clearly violates the 1st Amendment, among other things.
However, this week the court dismissed the lawsuit… but for exactly the reasons I discussed above regarding these ridiculous and dangerous bounty laws: since the Attorney General doesn’t enforce the law, but state-enabled vigilantes do, the Free Speech Coalition can’t sue the AG:
The Eleventh Amendment states: “The Judicial power of the United States shall not be construed to extend to any suit in law or equity, commenced or prosecuted against one of the United States by Citizens of another State, or by Citizens or Subjects of any Foreign State.” “[T]he Eleventh Amendment has been interpreted to bar a suit by a citizen against the citizen’s own State in Federal Court.” It also extends to “suit[s] against a state official in his or her official capacity” because such suits are “no different from a suit against the State itself.” However, under the Ex parte Young exception to Eleventh Amendment immunity, a plaintiff may bring suit to prospectively enjoin state officials from violating federal law.
To invoke this exception, the named state official “must have some connection with the enforcement” of the challenged statute. Otherwise, the suit “is merely making him a party as a representative of the state, and thereby attempting to make the state a party.” The named official is “not required to have a ‘special connection’ to the unconstitutional act or conduct. Rather, state officials must have a particular duty to ‘enforce’ the statute in question and a demonstrated willingness to exercise that duty.”
Plaintiffs’ claims against the Utah Attorney General do not fall within the Ex parte Young exception to the Eleventh Amendment. As Plaintiffs’ Complaint acknowledges, “the Act creates a private right of action by which Utah residents—and not state actors—are empowered to do the State’s bidding.” Plaintiffs point to the Attorney General’s general duties to “prosecute or defend all causes to which the state or any officer, board, or commission of the state in an official capacity is a party, and take charge, as attorney, of all civil legal matters in which the state is interested” and to “give [their] opinion in writing and without fee.” However, the mere general duty to enforce the law is not sufficient to invoke Ex parte Young
So… basically, due to the way the law is written, the Free Speech Coalition can’t effectively bring a pre-enforcement challenge, and tons of speech gets stifled. This is, of course, done on purpose. The drafters of these laws (especially the first few), did this on purpose, knowing they’d get the benefit of chilled speech while making it way more difficult for those who actually understand the constitutional infirmities of these laws to actually get them tossed out.
In sum, Plaintiffs point only to the Attorney General’s generalized responsibilities to enforce the laws of the state and provide written opinions to the legislature. Such general enforcement powers are not sufficient to establish the connection needed to invoke the Ex parte Young exception to Eleventh Amendment immunity. Plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate that the Attorney General has a particular duty to enforce S.B. 287 or that he has demonstrated a willingness to exercise that duty. Therefore, Plaintiffs’ claims against the Utah Attorney General must be dismissed
The Free Speech Coalition had tried to get around these issues with other arguments, but they all failed. This is unfortunate. One argument was that being able to bring a pre-enforcement challenge would prevent a flood of potentially (likely) frivolous litigation brought by those seeking the bounty. But the court says “nope.”
Plaintiffs also suggest that “[r]elief from this Court would likewise redress Plaintiffs’ injuries by discouraging putative litigants from wasting time suing under a statute promising illusory awards of unrecoverable damages.” The Supreme Court rejected a similar argument in Whole Woman’s Health. There, the petitioners argued that enjoining the attorney general from enforcing a statute “would also automatically bind any private party who might try to bring . . . suit against them.” The Court noted that this theory suffered “from some obvious problems.” The Court explained that even “[s]upposing the attorney general did have some enforcement authority . . . , the petitioners have identified nothing that might allow a federal court to parlay that authority, or any defendant’s enforcement authority, into an injunction against any and all unnamed private persons who might seek to bring their own . . . suits.” Therefore, the potential to ward off future suits is not sufficient.
I’m assuming this decision will be appealed, but who knows. It’s possible that this challenge will now need to wait until someone actually tries to enforce it, which raises a lot of risks, as whoever is targeted may not be in the best position, or have the best strategy or lawyers for challenging the law.
And, of course, there’s all the damage done in the meantime to the companies trying to comply with a law as ridiculous as this, and to various Utah residents who are harmed by the impact of the law itself.
I understand the legal rationale for not allowing the lawsuit to be brought against government actors who are not the enforcers of the law, but this seems like a massive and problematic loophole that more and more states are going to use. So long as you create a system of enforcement that is just a public bounty, it basically wipes out the possibility of a pre-enforcement challenge?
That seems like a pretty massive loophole, and represents a problem at a time when lots of legislatures are passing obviously unconstitutional laws in pursuit of a culture war, where the government itself is passing off enforcement to the vigilante public.
It seems like there should be a simpler, more straightforward method of bringing a pre-enforcement challenge to these laws, even when there’s no direct state enforcement person to target as the defendant. The government gets to put things like cash on trial directly. Why shouldn’t the public get to just put these unconstitutional laws on trial?
Filed Under: 11th amendment, 1st amendment, adult content, age verification, bounty, challenging a law, private right of action, utah
Companies: free speech coalition, mindgeek, pornhub
Comments on “By Making Its Porn Age Verification Law A ‘Bounty’ Law, Utah Able To Deflect Challenge To The Law’s Validity”
SB 8 Style Statutes
Since the Utah statute is structured (similar to the Texas SB 8 statute) so that enforcement is only via a private right of action, one must think about the issue raised by Mike: “It’s possible that this challenge will now need to wait until someone actually tries to enforce it, which raises a lot of risks, as whoever is targeted may not be in the best position, or have the best strategy or lawyers for challenging the law.”
What if someone employing qualified counsel (e.g., the ACLU) just waits for the early private actions brought under the law, then approaches the defendants and volunteers to provide counsel pro bono? It’s not as good as pre-enforcement litigation but it lets strategically positioned defense counsel pick out an attractive defendant (or maybe the first few suitable defendants) and initiate attacks on the law, perhaps leading to early injunctive relief. I think this is a decent tactiv to respond to this type of statute.
Re:
Injunctive relief? The injunction more or less has to apply to a party to the case, right? And the state is not a party. So you could maybe enjoin a plaintiff from filing more lawsuits (although even that seems like an extraordinary remedy), but you couldn’t enjoin every person in the state from doing so.
Re:
In addition to what the above AC noted the problems with that is that the outside groups have to learn that someone’s been sued so they know they have an opportunity to step in and offer help and the target of the law has to be willing to duke it out in court, risking it becoming known that they’re currently in court over porn, something which is likely to be devastating to their life given we’re talking about the ‘Most likely to watch porn, least likely to admit it’-state that is Utah.
Oh, but you can do that, Mr. Court.
Here’s where the rub lays, and why no one else has seen this is a mystery. Essentially, these State laws deputize not just a posse of citizens on a temporary basis for a fixed reason, but instead they deputize absolutely everyone in the state, permanently. The obviously immediate question is, if a citizen is now a member of a ‘posse’, then is he or she still a private citizen? Or are they now State actors? And if there’s a dividing line between the two, where does it lay? So far as I’ve seen, none of the “right of private action” laws addresses these issues.
Regardless of the bounty being paid for a conviction, or even just an accusation, the result is the same – a person was induced (incentivised) to inform the state of his/her suspicions. And most likely, this was done without requiring any kind of foreknowledge, investigation (even if done amateurishly), nothing… just an accusation based on “a feeling”. Can you spell “Brown Shirt Germany of 90 Years Ago” boys and girls? This is not proper law enforcement procedure, regardless of the status of the accuser, be they private or State actors. Indeed, if it were an actual State actor performing so far off the reservation, said actor would be slapped down by the courts in a hot hurry.
Lots of questions, so far without answers. I’d sure like to sleep peacefully, but with this kind of thing going on, I don’t dare remove the pistol from under my pillow – I can’t be sure that I’m not the next in line for some “Special High Intensity Training”.
Re: I "loophole" only for those looking for a vague pretense.
“I didn’t steal any cookies from the cookie jar. I just promised Billy a nickle each, to steal them for me.”
“The government didn’t lynch any colored folk, it just passed a law that rewards private citizens who want to lynch colored folk, on the government’s behalf.”
This doesn’t actually fool anyone.
Re: Re:
*A “loophole” only for those…
There are a lot of potential someones in here who actually do sound like government actors.
An entire state's worth of state actors...
‘The state isn’t clubbing people over the head, it’s saying that anyone that does so under the ‘you can absolutely club people over the head on our behalf’ rules will be rewarded and protected by the state*’ is such a blatantly obvious attempt to shift the blame it’s disgusting that courts wouldn’t see through it.
If I’m handing out clubs and saying that anyone that uses them on people I don’t like will get $5 I would absolutely be the right person to sue and having to wait until after someone gets concussed would be absurd.
Re:
TOG,
You said it in much shorter terms than I did, and with a better real-life example. Thanks for that.
AC (about deputizing, etc.)
What are the chances of some ‘do gooder’ using a VPN to bypass the geo block, and then bringing a case because their age was not verified? I ask, because the supported of such laws are that twisted.
If the State offers a bounty for a successful prosecution, then the citizen bringing the suit becomes an agent of the state, ex post facto. Once they become an agent of the state, the state can be sued, although it’s unclear whom to serve process upon. The governor?
Re:
That’s another part of the point of these laws: They make sure no one with any real power within the government can be sued.
The state of Utah created a law against speech they don’t like. They then deputized their citizens to enforce a law. This is still a law against the 1st Amendment.
I can’t wait until some of the more liberal states actually enact this type of scheme with gun laws.