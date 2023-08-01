Legal Subreddit Bans All Ex-Twitter Links Due To Safety Risk
Speech has consequences.
Elon Musk has decided to reenable accounts suspended for posting CSAM while at the same time allowing the most basic of CSAM scanning systems to break. And, that’s not even looking at how most of the team who was in charge of fighting CSAM on the site were either laid off or left.
And, that’s made Ex-Twitter a much riskier site in lots of ways, including for advertisers who have bailed. But also for anyone linking to the site.
r/law, a popular subreddit about the law announced last week that it was completely banning links to Twitter for this reason.
Since Musk took control of Twitter, he mostly eliminated the Trust and Safety group and stopped paying the vendor that scans for CSAM. As a result, CSAM (child sexual abuse material) has apparently been circulating on Twitter recently (from what I’ve read elsewhere, the same notorious video that the feds found on Josh Duggar’s hard drive).
Musk also recently reinstated the account of someone who posted CSAM content.
As a result, we’ll be removing any content here that leads to Twitter, or, as he now calls it, X. Whether it’s an embed link or a direct link to a tweet. Don’t care what outlet is doing it. If you’re a reporter or editor, stop embedding links to Twitter in any of your content.
Note that they’re not just banning links that go directly to Twitter, but also links to news stories that link or embed Twitter content. As that final sentence notes, the subreddit is encouraging journalists to stop linking to Twitter entirely (remember, at Techdirt we banned Twitter embeds last year).
I’m not sure it’s reasonable to ban any news article that merely links to or embeds a tweet, but it’s certainly interesting to see how this subreddit, in particular, is handling the increasing liability that Twitter (er… Ex-Twitter) has become.
I had wondered if the members of that subreddit would be upset about this, but skimming the comments and it seems like they’re pretty overwhelmingly in support of the move. Again, this is, perhaps surprising, but a real indicator of just how much damage Elon has done to Ex-Twitter’s brand, let alone to “X.”
X bans the spot
er link
Re:
Or, X marks the pedo spot.
Elon!
It’s not profitable! It’s passed on! This website is no more! It has ceased to be! It’s expired and gone to meet its maker! This is a late Twitter! It’s a stiff! Bereft of life! It rests in peace! If you hadn’t used it as your personal soapbox, it would be pushing up the daisies (because of the 13 billion dollars of debt)! It’s run down the curtain and joined the choir invisible! THIS IS AN X-PARROT!
With all due respect and love for the original tweet…
Elon Musk: [destroys 15 years’ worth of brand recognition for an attempted “take that” aimed at Peter Thiel]
Musk fanboys: Masterful gambit, sir.
Elon, the freeze peach absolut-ist will not like this new development.
Something something Kazaa had problems like this, people would change the names of things and ut oh you got porn or csam or other horrible things instead of what you were after… so I am told.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
You're lying again Masnick.
One account, that may or may not have actually uploaded kiddie porn, and if did so very definitely did so to shame the pedos in question.
As allowed under the policy, btw, even though you tried to pretend otherwise (i.e. you lied). But you’re lying and trying to pretend this is a routine thing.
So some of the notoriously lefty mods of reddit made a political virtue signal? This is what you’re writing a post about? Must be a slow news day for Musk hate, I guess.
Ditto. This is sad.
But go ahead, tell us how, even though Twitter lost money over the last 5 years prior to Musk buying it (the last 10 years too, as well it’s whole lifespan) it somehow didn’t lose money cuz it was profitable in 16 of those quarters? Even though, y’know, it lost money.
You are a liar. Day in, day out.
Re:
I hate to tell you this, but legally speaking the intent doesn’t matter – even if it was done to condemn it, it is still very much illegal to post. This is a matter that’s literally been discussed in rulings on cases where people shared material for reasons that aren’t meant to be titillating.
Re:
Whether they’re trying to “shame pedos” is ultimately irrelevant to the fact that they posted CSAM (or links to it). How do you even need that shit explained to you? Also, the fact that the account was unsuspended—presumably on orders from Elon Musk, if not by Musk himself—after posting CSAM (or links to it) sends an implicit message: Anyone Musk likes can break even the one rule that every other social media service agrees is The Line That Can’t Be Crossed and not be punished for it. (See also: Kanye West’s recent return to X-Twitter, also presumably on orders from or by direct action of Musk.)
If X-Twitter actually allows people to post/link to actual CSAM without punishment so long as they justify that act with “I was trying to shame pedos”, that says a lot about X-Twitter. Not a single syllable of what that says is good.
Prove the mods of r/law are all “lefties”. And even if this is a virtue signal: What, you’d rather they vice signal like you by being a complete asshole?
His site, his choice in content. Don’t like it? Door’s to your left.
You literally tried to justify someone posting/linking to actual CSAM. You don’t get to high-road anyone when you’re already in Hell.
Re: Re:
Supposedly. I have no idea what they posted and neither do you. I refuse to accept some anonymous censors characterization. (much like when media claimed Rittenhouse used a “white supremacist hand gesture”…..by which they meant the OK sign.)|
And yes, intent matters, even when specifically written out of a law, because it’s part of common law and matters for ALL law. Otherwise I could make you guilty of kiddie porn by emailing you some. Leave a thumb drive on your front porch, etc.
Nevermind that what is or isn’t child porn is subjective. Are pictures of your toddler naked child porn? Almost universally agreed not, but then you have to get into the question of “if not, why not”?
Musk believes people shouldn’t be banned forever based on saying something politically unpopular. He’s been very open about it.
It’s not complicated.
The policy is 3 years old and well predates Musk, dumbass. Masnick was just lying about it. (again)
Oh I love these rocket powered goal posts of yours. I feel no need to prove it (and I’m quite sure there is no proof you’d accept), they’re notorious as such for a reason. Also, see super obvious political virtue signaling.
Nah, still going to point out how dumb the post is, get fucked.
Might as well saying I’m “defending white superracist hand signals”….meaning the OK gesture. Sure man, whatever. You’re insane.
Re: Re: Re:
I’ve read a brief description of what they linked to. I wouldn’t recommend reading even that.
Not when it comes to posting CSAM. You’re trying really hard to justify someone posting/linking to images of children being raped by adults, and that’s fucking frightening.
JESUS FUCKING CHRIST, MATTHEW.
Read that shit out loud to someone close to you and see if it makes you sound sane and well-adjusted to them. I don’t like any of this site’s regular troll brigade—you included!—and I have never so much as insinuated that I have ever thought about doing to them what you’re talking about doing to me.
Are…are you actually trying to say that “posting video/images of child rape” is the same thing as saying the N-word? I mean, are you seriously trying to justify someone posting/linking to CSAM by comparing to someone talking shit about immigrants? WHAT THE FUCK.
And yet, Musk refuses to do anything about a policy that—under your interpretation—allows for the posting of CSAM without punishment. That says a hell of a lot about Elon; ain’t none of it good.
If anything, I moved the goalposts closer by limiting the request to r/law instead of the entirety of Reddit. You’re the one trying to make a claim and back out of proving it.
Your choice, but think about how you’re wasting your time on a site you hate replying to people you hate. Do you really want to spend your one wild and precious life mired in a muck of hatred (and self-loathing) so deep that you literally can’t stop yourself from drowning in it?
Not everyone who does the “okay” hand gesture is a White supremacist. But White supremacists do use that hand gesture as a coded signal to their racist brethren. And you’re…well, let me header-emphasize this:
You’re still defending the posting of/linking to images and video of children being raped.
Like, I don’t know how the fuck you can ever be anything else but the “pro-CSAM” guy after this comment thread. Hell, given how you were talking about framing me for possession of CSAM, Mike and the Techdirt crew should probably hand whatever info they have on you to the FBI.
Re:
Looking at the last 5 years up to Q2 2022, Twitter made a net profit of ~1.5 billion dollars.
I guess being an angry troll makes you stupid as evidenced by all the stupidity you come here to spew, especially the above since all information about Twitters net profits are publicly available: