New Techdirt Policy: No More Embedded Tweets
from the thinking-more-long-term dept
I sent this notice around internally here at Techdirt, but figured it might be useful to state this publicly. Historically, Techdirt would often embed tweets using the embed feature from Twitter. This was always somewhat risky for a few reasons, including that people could (and often did) delete tweets. Though Twitter’s embed feature had a somewhat graceful failstate, where deleted tweets would still show the missing text.
There’s always a risk with embedding anything that the service you’re using will disappear. We’ve had plenty of old embedded content disappear around here. For years, we used Docstoc to embed legal filings and other documents, and that disappeared. There are tradeoffs with any approach.
However, the erratic and unpredictable situation with Twitter right now is proving to be too risky to continue trusting that embedded tweets will survive. The new owner’s insistence that the company might need to declare bankruptcy, while he continues to drive advertisers away in droves, and comes up with “subscription” ideas that don’t seem poised to move the needle very far (not to mention firing a huge percentage of the workforce without a clear understanding of who was needed to keep the site running) all contribute to this uncertainty.
In response, I’ve asked everyone on the team that if they want to include tweets going forward that they should post screenshots of the tweet (which can link back to the original tweet) and then include the text (or a clear description) of the tweet in the text of the article.
I’m disappointed that we need to do this, as embedding is a nice feature, and a core part of how the internet should work. And while I’m not expecting Twitter to just disappear overnight (or, really, disappear at all), the odds of it happening have jumped up to a degree that we need to plan ahead, and this is how we’ll be doing it going forward.
Filed Under: elon musk, embeds, screenshots
Companies: twitter
Comments on “New Techdirt Policy: No More Embedded Tweets”
links to post that is unavailable is called “linkrot”
And this is the reason why web archiving exist. Embedding content that is prone to disappear must be archived.
Re:
Wiley & Sons and three of the legacy conglomerate publishers have have covered.
Re:
The Cloud Service Corollary
“If you don’t host it yourself, you can’t guarantee its availability”
And the Self Hosting Corollary:
“If you don’t back it up, you will lose it at the most inconvenient time.”
Yay! Now I can enjoy TechDirt articles without having to give Twitter more traffic.
Two words...
THANK YOU!
This is best thing to come from the Musk acquisition.
Seems like a perfectly sensible move to me, if you’re not sure if a particular source of quotes is going to be reliable moving forward it just makes sense to find workarounds to doing so.
I suspect that the reports of the imminent demise of Twitter are greatly exaggerated.
If any bookmakers are taking an Over/Under on how much longer Twitter will be relevant, I’ll take the over.
Why both?
I never have seen any reason to post a screenshot of a tweet that you’re going to provide the text for, right below.
Re:
The screen shot is evidence that the tweet is as quoted, not something made up to suite an agenda, (a favorite tactic of right wing trolls).
You’re so brave Mike. Thanks for being a hero.
Plus, linking to awful tweets just gives them clicks and engagement, which is all they wanted anyway.
Plus, clicking on awful tweets just gives them engagement, which is all they wanted anyway.
On the contrary, given his behavior since April I strongly suspect Musk knows exactly what he’s doing – burning Twitter down to “own da libs”.
Wise choice. Given Elon’s unstable behaviour and complete inability to grasp what made people use the service in the first place, he’s likely to declare he wants people to pay to embed tweets at any time, and alter all previously unpaid embedded tweets to direct to a blurry neonazi meme jpeg.