Daily Deal: Little Wonder Solo Stereo Multi Connect Bluetooth Speaker

Tue, Aug 1st 2023 10:53am -

The Little Wonder Solo Stereo Bluetooth Speaker may look small, but it produces as clear and powerful a sound as any other speaker. It comes in a a variety of colors that are great for any setting and décor and you can connect multiple speakers together. Connect this speaker to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth and enjoy your favorite music. It has a built-in mic and a lanyard to take with you anywhere you go. It’s on sale for $20.

