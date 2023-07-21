Daily Deal: HomeSpot Rugged Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Elon Musk Can’t Pay Twitter Severance, But He And The Tesla Board Just Agreed To Pay Back $735 Million In Excess Compensation

Apple Says It Will Exit The UK Market If Government Passes Update To Investigatory Powers Act

Fri, Jul 21st 2023 10:56am -

Apple fought the law and — contrary to the song lyrics — it won. Years later, Apple decided it would get ahead of the law enforcement curve by attempting to engage in client-side scanning of iPhone users’ content. That worked out less well for Apple, which (at least momentarily) decided making governments happy was more important than protecting its customers.

Since setting itself on fire, Apple has reverted to its former self: the company that prides itself on user privacy and security. Plenty of world governments hate Apple for doing this. But they don’t have any leverage. Apple products and services are far more popular with government constituents than the governments themselves. So, when governments start making unreasonable demands, the simplest solution is to GTFO.

Apple has consistently opposed the act, originally dubbed a “snooper’s charter” by critics. Its submission to the current consultation is nine pages long, opposing:

  • having to tell the Home Office of any changes to product security features before they are released
  • the requirement for non-UK-based companies to comply with changes that would affect their product globally – such as providing a backdoor to end-to-end encryption
  • having to take action immediately if a notice to disable or block a feature is received from the Home Office, rather than waiting until after the demand has been reviewed or appealed against

Apple says:

  • It would not make changes to security features specifically for one country that would weaken a product for all users.
  • Some changes would require issuing a software update so could not be made secretly
  • The proposals “constitute a serious and direct threat to data security and information privacy” that would affect people outside the UK

This is Apple’s response to proposed changes to the “Snooper’s Charter,” a.k.a. the Investigatory Powers Act. Apple has already expressed extreme reluctance to engage in encryption breaking or client-side scanning as proposed by the European Union.

Amendments to the IPA would undermine Apple’s security features. Because of that, Apple’s comment submission lets the UK government know that if it moves ahead with these changes, UK customers will no longer have access to FaceTime or iMessage. And if those two offerings aren’t available, it hardly makes senses for UK residents to purchase iPhones if they wish to have access to secure communications options.

And this latest government intrusion would be on top of whatever eventually makes its way into the Online Safety Act, a parallel bit of legislation which would impose client-side scanning on service providers. And that imposition means those offering end-to-end encryption would have to weaken or break their encryption to spy on users’ communications. This proposal has also faced heavy resistance, but proponents of the law seem pretty fucking resilient and have refused to back down from these demands, unlike the EU Commission, which has pretty much abandoned its demands for broken encryption. (Also of note: the EU Court of Justice found IPA’s predecessor to be unlawful back in 2016. Brexit makes this meaningless, but it does demonstrate how far outside the bounds of respected rights this proposal treads.)

If the UK government decides it’s more important to give the government power than give constituents secure communication options, UK residents will end up having to utilize whatever options remain. And those options will be far less secure and far more sketchy than those long-offered by tech companies who have spent years improving the security of their offerings.

Comments on "Apple Says It Will Exit The UK Market If Government Passes Update To Investigatory Powers Act"

13 Comments
This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Anonymous Coward says:

While the above commenters are pretty much on-target (excepting the blip about Apple not leaving the country – what does that poster think was meant by “if those two things are gone [Facetime and iMessage], then it won’t make sense to most Britons to buy iPhones”? That statement says that Apple can see the writing on the wall, and they certainly know how to read market conditions.), there are even more ramifications than those idiot lawmakers realize.

For one, it won’t be journalists, activists, domestic violence survivors, etc. that fall to nefarious government actions thanks to the lack of security and privacy. No, it’ll be the entire legislative and administrative branches of government itself that will fall to public outings of secretive communications which were intercepted by hackers of all stripes and skill levels. IOW, they’ll be hoisted on their own petards soon enough, and then there will be an outcry to reverse course muy pronto.

And do note, you read it here first – no bona fide terrorist(s) will ever be caught by this travesty of a law. Just because a terrorist likes to hurt/kill people, that doesn’t mean that he/she isn’t smart enough to avoid using communications that can be tapped.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re: Re:

hilarious that you think they won’t keep it for themselves

Broken encryption is broken encryption. IOW, you can’t have unbroken encryption (as secure as possible) when the phone companies are forced to make phones with already-broken encryption. And yes, Apple and others will most definitely block the installation of any app that can further encrypt any communications, in or out. This has to be so, if for no other reason than to not block such apps would be to run afoul of the law itself. Apple’s encryption or someone else’s encryption, the proposed law doesn’t make any distinction on that score. But in this case? Apple would be blamed, and there goes the ball game.

[G]overnments protect themselves from the people, but will not let the people protect themselves from the government.

The phrase for that is “When government fears the people, the people have freedom. When the people fear their government, they have tyranny.”

Anonymous Coward says:

It’s not only Apple. Meta also said they would not comply with the bill.

“Ninety-eight per cent of our users are outside the UK. They do not want us to lower the security of the product, and just as a straightforward matter, it would be an odd choice for us to choose to lower the security of the product in a way that would affect those 98% of users.”

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/may/08/whatsapp-could-disappear-uk-over-privacy-concerns-ministers-told
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/mar/09/whatsapp-end-to-end-encryption-online-safety-bill

That One Guy (profile) says:

Lose one market or lose them all, choices choices...

When you’re a global company a market would have to be overwhelmingly profitable for crippling the security and privacy of your products/services in order to appease that one market to even begin to make sense, and if the UK isn’t and cutting them off will hopefully scare other governments off from following in their footsteps it’s just good business sense to exit that market to preserve the company’s standing in every other one.

