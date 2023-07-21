Elon Musk Can’t Pay Twitter Severance, But He And The Tesla Board Just Agreed To Pay Back $735 Million In Excess Compensation
from the soon-we're-talking-about-real-money dept
Apparently, Elon Musk has little to no interest in paying ex-employees the $500 million in severance he owes them (which was included in the purchase agreement he signed, but which it’s unclear if he ever read), but he (and the close friends and family he stuffed the Tesla board with) need to pay back $735 million in excess compensation that Tesla paid them.
This is the result of a settlement in a years long case, initially filed by the Police and Fire Retirement System of Detroit, which was a Tesla shareholder, which sued, claiming that the board was a bunch of Musk cronies who overpaid themselves. And while the case has gone on for years, it’s now reached the settlement stage, with Musk and the board saying they’ll pay back a bunch of money, and limit their own compensation for a few years as well.
Using the valuation methods set forth in this Stipulation, Director Defendants shall deliver to Tesla the value of the Settlement Options, which is equal to $735,266,505 (seven hundred thirty-five million, two hundred sixty-six thousand, five hundred five U.S. Dollars) (“Settlement Option Amount”). The Settlement Option Amount consists of (i) $458,649,785 in Returned Options, using the valuation method for Returned Options set forth in Section 2.3 of this Stipulation, and (ii) $276,616,720 in Returned Cash and/or Returned Stock, combined, using the valuation methods for Returned Cash and Returned Stock set forth in Sections 2.4 and 2.5, respectively, of this Stipulation. In the event that Director Defendants return a different combination of (i) Returned Options and (ii) Returned Cash and/or Returned Stock than what is reflected in this Section 2.6, such adjustment shall not decrease the Settlement Option Amount, and Director Defendants shall inform the Court of any such adjustments no later than five (5) Business Days prior to the Settlement Hearing.
The money just goes right back to Tesla, so it’s not like this has a big impact directly on Musk, but it’s still a fair bit of cash. Of course, I do wonder how the directors implicated here will split the bill (since they’re “jointly and severally” they are all responsible for paying up the whole amount, and no one can walk away saying the others need to pay). But, of course, between just Musk and Larry Ellison they can pay the money back.
The settlement also says that compensation for the next few years should be voted on by all shareholders, rather than just the board rewarding itself:
On an annual basis, Tesla shall submit the proposed annual compensation to be paid to Non-Employee Directors to an approval vote of the majority of Unaffiliated Tesla Stockholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote on such decision. For purposes of this Stipulation, “Unaffiliated Tesla Stockholders” means all Tesla stockholders of record other than (i) Defendants and (ii) Other Tesla Directors (but only while such Other Tesla Directors serve on the Tesla Board). For the avoidance of doubt, Defendants and Other Tesla Directors (but only while such Other Tesla Directors serve on the Tesla Board) shall (with respect to any and all shares over which they hold beneficial ownership, as that term is defined in 17 CFR § 240.13d-3(a)) abstain from voting in their capacity as stockholders on the votes required by this Section and shall not be counted as shares present or entitled to vote for purposes of determining the majority.
It also says that Tesla’s board will also lose out on 2021 through 2023 compensation.
Director Defendants shall forego permanently the 2021 and 2022 Foregone Options (to the extent Director Defendants served on the Tesla Board during such period) and shall not hereafter receive any compensation for Tesla Board service for 2021 or 2022. The Current Director Defendants shall also forego permanently any compensation for Tesla Board service for 2023.
On an unrelated note, is Elon still the only Board member for Twitter?
Filed Under: board compensation, elon musk
Companies: tesla
Comments on “Elon Musk Can’t Pay Twitter Severance, But He And The Tesla Board Just Agreed To Pay Back $735 Million In Excess Compensation”
This raises a good question…
If he hasn’t fulfilled all the terms of his purchase contract, does he actually own Twitter yet?
And if he doesn’t own it yet, are any of the orders he gives actually binding upon the company?
Re:
I doubt it matters at this point. Even by his own admission he’s chased of most of the advertisers, his debts have crippled the company way past where they could have paid them at their previously highest revenue level (and despite his claims, they were making profits for the most part), and his idea of saving money was apparently just not paying bills for services rendered.
Even if he was found to have not been really in charge, I can’t imagine what could be done to retrieve the reputation of the company. At the moment it’s just a brand name, most of the people who built it aren’t there any longer… and the name alone is not worth a dime.
Re: Re:
Sending Elon on an OceanGate submersile trip to see the Titanic might be a good start. 🙃
Re: Re: Re:
Kids these days.
Back in the old days, they would have assigned him to a crash course in iceberg dodging.
Re: Re: Re:2
Back in the old days, we loaded the inventor of Hungarian Notation onto a rocket and shot it into space. Twice. I guess it didn’t take; the Windows headers are still full of “lpsz”.
Musk has expressed interest in going to Mars, so I guess that’s an option. Realistically, though, we’d just be adding a half-hour radio delay to the bullshit.
Re: Re: Re:
Nah, he’d be fighting against James Cameron for the records, and that guy’s an actual engineer even if he claims he’s still an amateur.
We need another dick-waving battle between him and Bezos for some kind of space adventure. Preferably one where, even if successful, would get them away for a while..
Re: Re: Re:
Send him in that submersible he made for the people trapped in the cave.
Re: Re: Re:2
Nah, tie him to said submersible.
I bet quite a few Tesla engineers would also agree too…
Re: Re: Re:3
Split the difference; send them to space in a submersible.
Re: Re: Re:2
Well, people don’t want to be rescued by the pedo guy…
Mickey Mouse has ears, Musk has Prozac.
InB4 there’s enough Tesla engineers illegally forced to work at Twitter that we see a bonus paid to Twitter’s executive out of Tesla’s coffers.
“(since they’re “jointly and severally” they are all responsible for paying up the whole amount, and no one can walk away saying the others need to pay).”
And Musk will say, “Hold my beer!”
That sound you hear is Matthew Bennett angrily grinding his teeth in self-righteous protest, busily scanning his phone for caselaw that would magically say Musk was right, then tossing his mobile aside after realizing he ain’t gonna read all that.
Re:
Scanning?
You imply Bratty Matty needs to rely on caselaw to justify why a CEO should be allowed to be shitty to his employees.
Look up the threads where he and Chozen bent over backwards to explain away why Elon should be allowed to not only refuse to pay building rent but continue sitting in the offices. Their arguments don’t rise above the level of “yeah, well, landlords and contracts can get pretty dumb so we’re just not gonna foot the bill like a normie”.
Bratty Matty puts more effort in wiping his ass after taking a dump than he does responding to anyone.