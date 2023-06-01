‘Right To Repair’ Reform Passes CA State Senate, 38-0

from the fix-your-own-stuff dept

Reform efforts aimed at making it easier and more affordable to repair technology you bought and paid for continue to see progress. California’s SB 244 this week passed in the California State Senate with a vote of 38-0, a notable retort to the lobbyists that had been trying to kill the bill:

The bill still needs to pass the State Assembly, but activists tell me they feel good about their chances given this unanimous vote.

SB 244 (Right to Repair Act) requires that every manufacturer of consumer technology products make repair documentation, parts, and tools available to consumer and independent repair shops on “fair and reasonable terms.” The goal: lower consumer costs and annoyance, and reduce environmental waste.

Nathan Proctor, Director of PIRG’s right to repair campaign, says lobbyists had been working hard to kill the bill, to no avail:

“Manufacturers thought they could distract us with half measures, with MOU “pinky swear” agreements … all while their political machine tried to paint us Right to Repair advocates as ne’er do wells, sketchy weirdos. It didn’t work.”

There were some concessions made to get the bill to this point. SB244 doesn’t include technology like game consoles, where repair monopolization by Sony and Microsoft has been common. It also only applies to consumer products, which excludes a whole bunch of sectors (medical, agricultural) where the problem is every bit as bad. And the bill only applies to products sold after July 2021.

Still, progress is progress.

Companies from Apple to John Deere have worked fairly tirelessly to try and find ways to frame right to repair as dangerous to consumer safety and privacy, with the auto industry even going so far as to falsely claim that such reform would aid sexual predators. In some states, like New York and Minnesota, lobbyists had notable luck watering down protections either before or after bill passage.

Still, the progress on right to repair reform is remarkable, and one of the few bright spots in the otherwise grim state of competent U.S. consumer protection reform.

Filed Under: california, consumer protection, freedom to rinker, independent repair shops, repair monopoly, right to repair, SB244

