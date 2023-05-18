Automakers Are Making Basic Car Functions A Costly Subscription Service… Whether You Like It Or Not

As Trial Over Illegal Traffic Stops Begins, Highway Patrol Admits It Doesn’t Track Rights Violations By Troopers
Thu, May 18th 2023 05:22am

Automakers are increasingly obsessed with turning everything into a subscription service in a bid to boost quarterly returns. We’ve noted how BMW has embraced making heated seats and other features already in your car a subscription service, and Mercedes has been making better gas and EV engine performance something you have to pay extra for — even if your existing engine already technically supports it.

There are several problems here. One, most of the tech they want to charge a recurring fee to use is already embedded in the car you own. And its cost is already rolled into the retail cost you’ve paid. They’re effectively disabling technology you already own, then charging you a recurring additional monthly fee just to re-enable it. It’s a Cory Doctorow nightmare dressed up as innovation.

The other problem: absolutely nobody wants this shit. Surveys have already shown how consumers widely despise paying their car maker a subscription fee for pretty much anything, whether that’s an in-car 5G hotspot or movie rentals via your car’s screen. Now another new study indicates that consumers are unsurprisingly opposed to this new effort to expand subscription features:

new study from Cox Automotive this week found that 75% of respondents agreed with the statement that “features on demand will allow automakers to make more money.” And 69% of respondents said that if certain features were available only via subscription for a particular brand, they would likely shop elsewhere.

Automakers of course couldn’t give any less of a shit what you want. They’re trying to please Wall Street investors’ often myopic demand for improved quarterly returns, often at any cost. It doesn’t matter that you’re angering customers or harming your brand, the idea that you can promise Wall Street a massive, ever-soaring, additional source of new revenues is all they give two shits about.

The problem, of course, is that this opens up the option for an upstart disruptor to come in and “innovate” simply by not being an annoying asshole. But still, if the industry does this persistently enough, over a long enough time frame, the window of what dictates “acceptable” automaker behavior shifts in their favor, resulting in opinions like this one:

“I don’t think [features on demand] is going away, and also as the cars get more and more sophisticated, get more and more functionality, then it just feels like a natural progression,” Edmund’s Weaver says, also noting he too has gotten used to these add-on features, and their costs, for his personal vehicle.

There’s a whole bunch of additional unintentional consequences of this kind of shift. Right to repair folks will be keen on breaking down these phony barriers, and automakers will increasingly respond by doing things like making enabling tech you already own and paid for a warranty violation.

And, of course, instead of our regulatory gerontocracy getting out ahead of it to protect the consumer from bullshit fees, they’ll incompetently figure out it’s a problem a decade after the fact, then pass terrible laws, likely co-written by the auto industry, making everything decidedly worse.

Comments on "Automakers Are Making Basic Car Functions A Costly Subscription Service… Whether You Like It Or Not"

Eric says:

Let's expand this

Can’t wait for this to be expanded to homes as well.
– “Sorry your monthly subscription for a flushable toilet has expired”.
– “You will be limited to the ‘low’ setting on your microwave until you expand to the ‘ultimate microwave bundle’ option”.
– “Your AC temperate has been set at 80 degrees, please call to activate the ‘Cool Air Setting’ for the next 3 months”

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re:

Tesla locking out part of the battery is a slightly different case.

Tesla marketed, sold, and even made a few with the smaller battery size. Then they decided they didn’t want to make the smaller batter packs anymore.

They could have just delivered cars with bigger batteries than had been paid for. Instead they chose to be total dicks and use software to restrict the battery size. And just to make sure they maxed their dick points, they continued to sell the cars with the restrictions.

This should be considered more foreshadowing than anything else.

Bruce C. says:

Keeping in mind...

That the main reason they can hold off consumer-oriented disruptors is the anti-cracking elements of the DMCA. Yet another instance of the IP protections of the DMCA being used pretextually by manufacturers to create artificial barriers in the market.

Without the DMCA the technical barrier to entry for a disruptor would be to reverse engineer the encryption and engine controls to modify existing vehicles. With the DMCA in place, they most likely have to setup a hardware manufacturing supply chain for at least the engine computers.

jpmeyer (profile) says:

Re: Abetted by the Librarian of Congress

Unfortunately, the DMCA exemption for auto repair has provided the roadmap to automakers by including the phrase “except for programs accessed through a separate subscription service” in describing with vehicle programs may be “cracked” for purposes of diagnosis, repair or modification. As long as a particular feature/function of a vehicle is accessed through a separate subscription service, the software behind that feature/function cannot be accessed without violating copyright law. As a result of this “walk this way” hint provided by the Librarian of Congress, we should expect that more and more features of vehicles will be behind paywalls. And, as most right-to-repair efforts are focused on state laws, Federal copyright law will always prevail thanks to the preemption doctrine!

mcinsand says:

Fed Up with Fru-Fru Anyway

A few years ago, I bought what will either be my last vehicle or my last non-vintage vehicle. All of the added crap is just more stuff to break and more distraction from driving. If I have to get another car, I’ll go to one of the consignment shops where car restorers sell to fun their next restoration projects.

Anonymous Coward says:

“as the cars get more and more sophisticated, get more and more functionality”

All I need in a vehicle is to get from point A to point B.

As vehicle manufacturers continue the unsophisticated greed, the consumer gets less functionality.

Will a steering wheel that does not fall off also be a subscription service?

Ethin Probst (profile) says:

Warranty violations could be illegal?

Isn’t making this a “warranty violation” a violation of the Magnuson–Moss Warranty Act?

No warrantor of a consumer product may condition his written or implied warranty of such product on the consumer’s using, in connection with such product, any article or service (other than article or service provided without charge under the terms of the warranty) which is identified by brand, trade, or corporate name; except that the prohibition of this subsection may be waived by the Commission if—
(1) the warrantor satisfies the Commission that the warranted product will function properly only if the article or service so identified is used in connection with the warranted product, and
(2) the Commission finds that such a waiver is in the public interest.
The Commission shall identify in the Federal Register, and permit public comment on, all applications for waiver of the prohibition of this subsection, and shall publish in the Federal Register its disposition of any such application, including the reasons therefor.

I know that the automotive industry gets a lot of their own special treatment but… Surely this (or something similar) would apply here? I mean, “consumer rpoduct” means “any tangible personal property which is distributed in commerce and which is normally used for personal, family, or household purposes (including any such property intended to be attached to or installed in any real property without regard to whether it is so attached or installed)” but I’d think that an automobile would fit in that definition, no?

