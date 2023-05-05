Mercedes Locks Better EV Engine Performance Behind Annoying Subscription Paywalls
from the you-don't-own-what-you-buy dept
Last year BMW took ample heat for its plans to turn heated seats into a costly $18 per month subscription in numerous countries. As we noted at the time, BMW is already including the hardware in new cars and adjusting the sale price accordingly. So it’s effectively charging users a new, recurring fee to enable technology that already exists in the car and consumers already paid for.
The move portends a rather idiotic and expensive future for consumers that’s arriving faster than you’d think. Consumers unsurprisingly aren’t too keen on paying an added subscription for tech that already exists in the car and was already factored into the retail price, but the lure of consistent additional revenue they can nudge ever skyward pleases automakers and Wall Street alike.
Mercedes had already been toying with this idea in its traditional gas vehicles, but now says it’s considering making better EV engine performance an added subscription surcharge:
Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle owners in North America who want a little more power and speed can now buy 60 horsepower for just $60 a month or, on other models, 80 horsepower for $90 a month.
They won’t have to visit a Mercedes dealer to get the upgrade either, or even leave their own driveway. The added power, which will provide a nearly one second decrease in zero-to-60 acceleration, will be available through an over-the-air software patch.
Again, this is simply creating artificial restrictions and then charging consumers extra to bypass them. But this being America, there will indisputably be no shortage of dumb people with disposable income willing to burn money as part of a misguided craving for status.
If you don’t want to pay monthly, Mercedes will also let you pay a one time flat fee (usually several thousand dollars) to remove the artificial restrictions they’ve imposed on your engine. That’s, of course, creating additional upward pricing funnel efforts on top of the industry’s existing efforts to upsell you on a rotating crop of trims, tiers, and options you probably didn’t want.
It’s not really clear that regulators have any interest in cracking down on charging dumb people extra for something they already owned and paid for. After all, ripping off gullible consumers is effectively now considered little more than creative marketing by a notable segment of government “leaders” (see: regulatory apathy over misleading hidden fees in everything from hotels to cable TV).
But with so many companies making tinkering with technology you own a warranty violation, I’d expect we’ll see increasing collisions between the hacker, modding, and right to repair communities and automakers who’ve been working overtime trying to scuttle popular right to repair legislation.
This is all going to get very dumb very quickly, giving Cory Doctorow entirely new nightmares to write about in very short order.
Filed Under: automakers, dealership, new car, rip off, subscription, tech as subscription
Companies: mercedes
Comments on “Mercedes Locks Better EV Engine Performance Behind Annoying Subscription Paywalls”
Would manufacturers voiding a warranty be within the realms of a violation of the Magnuson-Moss warranty act? I fail to see how modifying your electric car to go faster is any different than me modifying my gasoline engine to do the same. Wouldn’t manufacturers have the burden of proof that any modification what the direct cause of a malfunction?
There may be a core of sense here, but...
In countries like Germany, car insurance is dependent on a car’s horsepower, and any modifications have to be entered into the car’s papers and thus under manufacturers’ and/or licensed car service stations’ control.
So if horsepower is to be added, it has to be done under a tightly controlled procedure. Now why have horsepower built-in that the user will not be able to access? For an EV, the top acceleration rates and top deceleration rates supported by the drive train (and thus supported for energy-saving regenerative braking) are tightly linked.
So the logistics for firmware-controlled throttling for anything but cars insured as sports rockets need to be in place for the sake of at least some countries.
Which means that the cookie jar is right there in the accounting department and visibly filled.
Of course the long-term implications will be the privacy horror that is micro-insurance: if I make a vacation in the mountains and rent a few horsepowers for that purpose, the insurer will get to bill me for the more powerful car I have at my disposal.
Big Brother is watching you, with eyes as big as millstones.
That horse left the barn a long time ago.
That horse left the barn a long time ago.
Once we allowed software makers to convince us that we only paid for a license, rather than having actually bought a product, the game was over.
Everything follows from that.
We even have to fight for the right to chose who repairs our tractors, phones, etc.
Nobody paid attention.
Re:
The change in software marketing, and carried out for the same reason, lack of sales volume growth, was to switch from a one time purchase (of a license) to a subscription model.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Certainly! I understand that you would like me to write about the recent news regarding Mercedes and their subscription paywalls for accessing better EV engine performance.
Mercedes has recently come under scrutiny for their decision to offer better electric vehicle (EV) engine performance as a subscription service. Essentially, customers who purchase a Mercedes EV will have access to a certain level of engine performance out of the box. However, if they want to unlock better performance capabilities, they will have to pay a recurring subscription fee.
Many people have criticized this move as being annoying and consumer-unfriendly. They argue that customers who have already paid a premium price for a luxury vehicle should not have to pay more just to access its full capabilities. Additionally, some have raised concerns that this business model could set a dangerous precedent, where other car manufacturers may follow suit and start offering vital vehicle features as subscription services.
Despite the criticism, Mercedes has defended their decision, arguing that the subscription model is necessary for providing ongoing software updates and maintenance to their EVs. They also claim that the subscription fees are in line with similar services offered by other luxury vehicle manufacturers.
Overall, the debate over Mercedes’ subscription paywalls highlights the ongoing tension between consumer expectations and corporate profit motives in the rapidly-evolving world of electric vehicles.
Re:
Oh look, a human has posted a comment.
Mercedes-Benz…There’s an app for that.
“This is fine” because lots of people are (stupid enough) willing to pay for plenty of subscriptions ($treaming $ervices, Photo$hop, GamePa$$, etc). I hate Software as a $upscription, but if we keep swallowing it, they’ll keep shoveling it.
Re:
That you’ve comflated video streaming with SAAS, but not complained about cable or cell phones, suggests you haven’t thought long about your “subscriptions are bad” stance.
This calls for...
Oh Lord, won’t you speed up my Mercedes Benz?
My friends all drive Porsches, I must make amends…
There are enough idiots to make this happen
Just look at the multitudes of idiots paying a billionaire $8/month for a “blue checkmark”.
Microtransactions in videogames are a plague that gamers largely allowed to fester without widescale protest, thus normalizing that plague and turning it into the status quo. The automobile industry apparently hopes its “userbase” is willing to do the same thing.
brand dilution
You would imagine that Mercedes was worried about brand dilution. One of the things people who pay a lot tend to dislike is not getting nickled and dimed. The airlines have dozens of charges in economy class, but a business class ticket includes baggage checking, seat selection, meals and so on. It looks like Mercedes wants to compete with Spirit Airlines in this regard. If you want your seat back to recline, you pay extra.
Will the Robb Report start having articles on how to game the system? They could offer advice on bundling tiers, what addons to go for and which to avoid. You know, the kind of stuff rich people like. Having to play stupid games like that isn’t most peoples ideas of the luxe life. Is Luis Vuitton next with separate charges for the better leather finish or a brushed brass buckle on their supposedly top of the line handbag?
I’m more of a Honda Civic guy, but if I ever decide to splurge on a fancy car, maybe I’ll test drive Mercedes new Nickel und Groschen.
Fuck downloading cars.
I’m downloading a bike instead!