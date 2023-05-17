EU Approves Microsoft, Activision Acquisition With Some Minor Stipulations

One hurdle defeated, two more to go. For months now, we have been discussing Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision for $69 billion. What would be the largest video game studio acquisition in history has faced several hurdles along the way, primarily from the EU, the UK, and the United States. While the UK’s CMA has already formally nixxed the purchase (appeal by Microsoft pending) and the FTC decision is looming, leaks had already suggested months ago that the EU was set to approve the deal.

And now those leaks have been proven prescient. The European Commission has formally approved of the purchase. To get there, the EC relied on three points: it believes Microsoft’s promises to keep its titles available to other cloud-gaming providers, it thumbs its nose at the popularity of Call of Duty in the EU, and, my favorite, it claims that Microsoft wouldn’t make popular titles Xbox exclusives because Microsoft has so badly lost the console wars to Sony. Yes, seriously.

As to those promises:

Because of those concerns, the EC’s decision is conditional on certain assurances Microsoft has made to preserve competition. Those include a free license for any cloud streaming service to allow its users access to “any Activision Blizzard PC and console games” for at least 10 years. Anyone who has purchased any current or upcoming Activision-Blizzard games (or accessed them through a subscription) will “have the right to stream those games with any cloud game streaming service of their choice and play them on any device using any operating system” throughout Europe. With this commitment in place, the EC says it’s satisfied that the merger will “represent a significant improvement for cloud game streaming compared to the current situation.” The Commission notes that “cloud game streaming service providers gave positive feedback and showed interest in the licenses” and points to existing Microsoft agreements with cloud providers such as Boosteroid.

Which… fine, whatever. Cloud gaming isn’t completely without adoption, but it also is a fraction of the total gaming market. If, when it comes to cloud-gaming specifically, the EC wants to buy into Microsoft’s totally coincidental 10 year deals it made after the purchase, so be it. I, and the industry generally, have been more focused on the non-cloud console market. What happens if Microsoft decides to make Call of Duty an Xbox/PC exclusive? Well, to start, no big deal, according to the EC, because the series isn’t as popular in the EU as it is in America.

Even if Microsoft did make the Call of Duty franchise an Xbox exclusive, the decision would “not significantly harm competition in the consoles market” because the series “is less popular in [Europe] than in other regions of the world, and is less popular in [Europe] within its genre compared to other markets,” European regulators wrote.

And that’s true. It’s hard to break this down to the EU specifically, or by game specifically, but sources I’m looking at suggest that Call of Duty titles quite recently have been the number one seller in the EU, even if those sales are outpaced by the Americas in total numbers. I don’t think the numbers warrant the hand-waving routine the EC is undergoing here, but that also wasn’t their only comment on the matter. The EC didn’t think Microsoft would ever consider pulling CoD off of the PlayStation due to Microsoft being outpaced by its rival in sales so badly.

In the end, European regulators said they were not concerned about the merger’s effects on the market for non-cloud console gaming. Despite Sony’s concerns, Microsoft “would have no incentive to refuse to distribute Activision’s games to Sony” after a merger, the EC said, partly because “there are four Sony PlayStation consoles for every Microsoft Xbox console bought by gamers” across Europe.

And there you have it: the EC has approved the acquisition.

As I stated earlier, this isn’t the end of the story. Microsoft still has its appeal of the CMA to contend with, nevermind the far more important potential battle with the FTC in America. Were the latter to refuse to allow this to move forward, that would probably be the end of this deal. In the meantime, I suppose Microsoft should be focusing on ensuring it can keep its promises to the EC while also committing to not accidentally gaining console market share on Sony.

Filed Under: antitrust, call of duty, cloud streaming, competition, eu, european commission, exclusives, video games

Companies: activision blizzard, microsoft