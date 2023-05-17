How About Using AI To Determine Whether Or Not Something Is Creative Enough To Get Copyright Protection

There’s been a lot of talk lately about the role of AI and copyright, with much of it focused on fretting by various copyright maximalists about how things created by AI need more copyright or how AI systems are violating the copyright of artists, both of which seem to be fairly questionable claims at best.

But, copyright law professor Brian Frye recently participated in a Copyright Office “listening session” regarding copyright and AI, and he suggested an entirely different way that everyone (including the Copyright Office) should be thinking about. As he notes, the questions everyone seems to be fretting about appear to be easily answered:

I think we are asking the wrong questions about AI and copyright. Everyone is asking whether copyright protects AI-generated works and whether training an AI algorithm infringes copyright. The obvious answer is no and no. Copyright only protects works created by people. AI doesn’t even create works, it generates content, which we consumers interpret as works. Roland Barthes predicted the death of the author, and AI has written the author’s obituary. Likewise, training an AI algorithm doesn’t and shouldn’t infringe copyright. AI algorithms don’t copy works, they merely catalog rhetorical conventions and then deploy them to create conventional content.

Instead, he notes, everyone is missing the much bigger picture in that we could be (and arguably should be) using AI to tell us which other works (of the ones created by humans) even have enough creativity to deserve copyright protection in the first place:

We should be asking what AI can tell us about what copyright should protect and why. Copyright can only protect “creative” works. But courts and the Copyright Office have struggled to define “creativity.” Maybe AI can help? An AI algorithm is essentially a nonsense generator, designed to produce banalities. In other words, AI is uncreative by design. An AI algorithm is a machine for regurgitating conventional wisdom. Indeed, we are amused when an AI “hallucinates” and fails to satisfy our pedestrian expectations. But we can be just as boring as any AI. And there’s no point in copyright protecting banalities. Maybe AI can help us limit copyright to works that are actually creative. It’s easy, just ask AI to evaluate the “creativity” of works produced by people, to determine whether they deserve copyright. No one knows a fake like a faker, and AI is designed to identify banality. That’s what makes it a killer app. We don’t know how to identify creativity. But AI can tell us what isn’t creative. Maybe that’s good enough to tell us what is creative, if anything.

Of course, the likelihood of this happening is basically nil, but it’s still a point worth thinking about. In the copyright world, there have long been arguments over what counts as being creative enough to get copyright’s protections. This may have been most notable in the realm of photography, where some (somewhat reasonably!) argued that the photographer, especially in outdoors/landscape photography, was merely capturing a scene created by nature, and therefore had little, if any, creative input into it.

The courts have generally side stepped this issue by arguing that the photographer gets copyright on the artistic decisions in terms of things like “where to point the camera” and “how to frame the photograph.” But that’s often felt like a cop out.

It’s intriguing to think of AI in a different way, as a much more impartial observer of whatever works are seeking copyright, with the ability to say whether or not a give work has the requisite creativity to get copyright. It may seem like a silly (or even trollish) suggestion, but it’s difficult to argue it’s any worse than how things are currently done.

