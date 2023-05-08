Ed Sheeran, Once Again, Demonstrates How Modern Copyright Is Destroying, Rather Than Helping Musicians
To hear the recording industry tell the story, copyright is the only thing protecting musicians from poverty and despair. Of course, that’s always been a myth. Copyright was designed to benefit the middlemen and gatekeepers, such as the record labels, over the artists themselves. That’s why the labels have a long history of never paying artists.
But over the last few years, Ed Sheeran has been highlighting the ways in which (beyond the “who gets paid” aspect of all of this) modern copyright is stifling rather than incentivizing music creation — directly in contrast to what we’re told it’s supposed to be doing.
We’ve talked about Sheeran before, as he’s been sued repeatedly by people claiming that his songs sound too much like other songs. Sheeran has always taken a much more open approach to copyright and music, noting that kids pirating his music is how he became famous in the first place. He’s also stood up for kids who had accounts shut down via copyright claims for playing his music.
But the lawsuits have been where he’s really highlighted the absurdity of modern copyright law. After winning one of the lawsuits a year ago, he put out a heartfelt statement on how ridiculous the whole thing was. A key part:
There’s only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music. Coincidence is bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released every day on Spotify—that’s 22 million songs a year—and there’s only 12 notes that are available.
In the aftermath of this, Sheeran has said that he’s now filming all of his recent songwriting sessions, just in case he needs to provide evidence that he and his songwriting partners came up with a song on their own, which is depressing in its own right.
In the latest case, which just concluded last week, Sheeran said that if he lost he’d probably quit music altogether, as it’s just not worth it.
…when asked what he would do if the court ruled against him, Sheeran said, “If that happens, I’m done. I’m stopping… To have someone come in and say, ‘We don’t believe you, you must have stole it’… [I] find insulting…”
He went on, “I find it really insulting to work my whole life as a singer-songwriter and diminish it.”
Doesn’t seem like copyright helping to create incentives for new works, does it? It sure sounds like copyright stifling creativity and artistry. Elsewhere, he’s noted similar things, talking about how songwriters know there are only so many notes, and certain songs are going to sound somewhat similar to one another. He notes that actual songwriters all seem to get this.
“I feel like in the songwriting community, everyone sort of knows that there’s four chords primarily that are used and there’s eight notes. And we work with what we’ve got, with doing that.”
“I had a song that I wrote for Keith Urban, and it sort of sounded like a Coldplay song,” Sheeran added, referring the country singer’s 2018 record “Parallel Line.” “So I emailed Chris Martin and I said, ‘This sounds like your tune. Can we clear it?’ And he went, ‘Don’t be ridiculous. No.’”
He added: “And on the song I made sure they put, ‘I think it sounds like “Everglow,” Coldplay.’ But he was just like, ‘Nah, I know how songs are written. And I know you didn’t go into the studio and go, I want to write this.’”
Of course, with this latest lawsuit it wasn’t actually a songwriter suing. It was a private equity firm that had purchased the rights from one of the songwriters (not Marvin Gaye) of Marvin Gaye’s hit song “Let’s Get it On.”
The claim over Thinking Out Loud was originally lodged in 2018, not by Gaye’s family but by investment banker David Pullman and a company called Structured Asset Sales, which has acquired a portion of the estate of Let’s Get It On co-writer Ed Townsend.
Thankfully, Sheeran won the case as the jury sided with him over Structured Asset Sales. Sheeran, once again, used the attention to highlight just how broken copyright is if these lawsuits are what’s coming out of it:
“I’m obviously very happy with the outcome of the case, and it looks like I’m not having to retire from my day job after all. But at the same time I’m unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are able to go to court.
“We’ve spent the last eight years talking about two songs with dramatically different lyrics, melodies, and four chords which are also different, and used by songwriters every day all over the world. These chords are common building blocks used long before Let’s Get it On was written, and will be used to make music long after we’re all gone.
“They are in a songwriters’ alphabet, our toolkit, and should be there for all of us to use. No one owns them or the way that they are played, in the same way that no one owns the color blue.”
He concluded the speech by saying he would never allow himself to be a “piggybank for anyone to shake.”
Good for him, though one hopes he’ll also help push for better copyright laws that would stop this kind of nonsense, and help lead to a broader rethinking of copyright in our time.
And… apparently, right after winning, Sheeran released his latest album (Subtract) based on a bunch of other challenges and traumatic experiences he’s gone through recently. It’s unfortunate that bogus copyright trials leading him to consider dropping out of the music world entirely added to the trauma.
Comments on “Ed Sheeran, Once Again, Demonstrates How Modern Copyright Is Destroying, Rather Than Helping Musicians”
Pros and Cons of Ed Sheeran's Retirement due to Lawsuit
Pros: Don’t have to be subjected to Shape Of You on the radio ever again.
Cons: Independent artists get destroyed by record labels.
I can’t decide which is worse.
Re:
Why would anyone retiring change what is getting airplay? So yeah, not a real decision to be made there.
ChatGPT will be able to construct better music very soon, if not already.
Copyright arose because the means of publishing was limited, rather than the works seeking publication. The internet has removed the limitation on the means of publishing, so why is copyright being used to limit the creation of new works by expanding its scope. For songs, It would be reasonable to remove the tune from copyright protection, or at least weaken its protection, leaving the words protected.
Re:
Because over time, companies saw a more useful usage for it.
Re: Re:
Arguably, companies already knew the value of copyright, shortly after it was created.
Wikipedia, History of copyright
I present Axis of Awesome – 4 Four Chord Song (with song titles)
Our client is suing because we own the whole feeling of,
boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy wins girl back.
All of these films are infringing on the feeling of our copyright.
I make this insane example, and even as I am typing it as an example of something so outrageous it could never happen I expect the lawsuit filed next fscking week, because a lawsuit like this shouldn’t make it onto the docket.
There are only so many basic plots movies use & people would balk loudly at one writer (or Vulture Capitol Group) claiming that everyone owes them money for stealing the basic plot. Copyright is about the characters, events, setting created but no one is dumb enough (yet) to claim they own man vs nature, nature vs man, man vs man, man vs god, god vs man because that element was in their thing too.
Copyright doesn’t cover a feeling because if someone spent enough time they would find the song that had the feeling stolen by the newer song, and the endless line of music building on music as the feel was “stolen” and reworked through time. Of course people don’t seem to understand this these days, because our entire culture has been locked up with a price tag on it and daring to build upon it means they sue you out of existence to encourage those long dead to create new works to keep their heirs or vulture capitalist in the money for decades as they sue anyone tho used the word the as the 3rd word in a sentence.
Re:
You can say “fuck” here.
Shark eat shark
I wonder how many chord sequences of “Let’s Get it On” are similar to chord sequences of songs that preceded “Let’s Get it On.”
Absent copyright reform perhaps the best we can hope for is that the suing rightsholders and their lawyers start eating one another.
Let’s say the writer of Song-A is successfully sued by the rightsholders of a preceding song, Song-B, because of a chord sequence similarity. On seeing this, the rightsholders of another preceding song, Song-C, sue the rightsholders of Song-B because of a similar chord sequence in Song-C, and when they succeed, the rightsholders of Song-C take most of the money the rightsholders of Song-B won from the writer of Song-A, plus a big chunk of any copyright income from Song-B as well. That’s
and there’s still the rightsholders of Song-D, Song-E, etc. ready to keep on fighting over the scraps.
A few cases like that and the rightsholders might start to think twice before suing over vague similarities.
Re:
Isn’t that basically why the RIAA basically sided against more copyright maximalism in the case of Led Zeppelin vs. Taurus because they realized that all their lawsuits would eat up their own industry and (more importantly to the RIAA) their profits?
Robin Thicke Blurred Lines Lawsuit
It would have helped if they had lost the Robin Thicke – Blurred Lines lawsuit. They never should have won that case and winning just pushed them and others to go after more people.
I always think it’s funny how some people say “I thought of/built this thing so you can’t do anything like it unless you pay” somehow creates more competition
Where is my Tablet/Laptop that can also make calls so I only have to carry one device and a bluetooth headset?
Why doesn’t every car have 360 continous recording capabilities for video/audio and GPS?
Why is it that if you want glasses of any kind, there is basically only like 7 companies worldwide, and you are 95% likely to buy from Luxxotica at their stupidly high prices?
Why is it AMD/Intel? The other companies literally got prices out of the market due to copyright making it too expensive to experiment.
Without copyright as stupid as it is, there would be a LOT more competition because it would remove the idiotically high upfront cost of entry to nearly every market.
Re:
I realize your point still stands, but don’t you mean patents and not copyrights?
Spider Robinson wrote "Melancholy Elephants" in 1982.
More musicians should be familiar with it.
http://spiderrobinson.com/melancholyelephants.html