Depressing: Ed Sheeren Films Songwriting Sessions Due To All The Copyright Suits
Ed Sheeren has made it onto Techdirt’s radar many, many times. What started as his reasonable views on how “piracy” actually kickstarted his career has unfortunately turned into several posts on how he’s been targeted himself or sticking up for others in copyright disputes. While Sheeren has settled such disputes out of court before, he recently successfully defended himself in court and then put out a fantastic statement on the problem copyright law is creating in hampering creativity. At the end of that statement, he said:
Me, Johnny, and Steve, are very grateful for all the support sent to us by fellow songwriters over the last few weeks. Hopefully, we can all get back to writing songs, rather than having to prove that we can write them. Thank you.
I kept that penultimate sentence bolded from the last post for a reason: Sheeren is apparently not willing to take the chance that the world will be more sane. Instead, in a move that feels more like PTSD from these lawsuits than anything reasonable, Sheeren now records all of his writing sessions on video in order to prove in future disputes how he came up with his songs and lyrics.
Speaking further on both claims, Sheeran adds, “I just film everything, everything’s on film and we’ve had claims come through and we go, ‘well here’s the footage and you can watch and you’ll see that there’s nothing there’.” He also revealed how he didn’t play Photograph for a long while following the first claim, stating it made him “feel dirty”, and that he personally regrets paying settlement after being advised to do so.
That’s right. Thanks to the ridiculous levels of copyright protection and entitlement due to ownership culture, one of the top recording artists in the world has to film his creative sessions just to help protect against future accusations of copyright infringement. One has to wonder aloud whether this practice of putting cameras in the room hampers the creative process. It sure would for me. Or change it at the very least.
Which means that the end result is that copyright may actually be tamping down the creative output of an artist in this case. You know, the exact opposite effect desired by the originators of copyright laws. Not to mention how completely depressing it is that Sheeren feels he has to do this.
On the other hand, it’s the EXACT result intended by the copyright industry.
Which is why copyright needs to die. Iy gives power to those who wish too profit from the works of others, rather than encouraging people to create new works.
RIAA C-suite techbro: Now that we have them recording their creative sessions, all we need to do is feed them into a big neural net, and we can automate the process of Making Hits!
RIAA lawyer: Sir, there’s something you should know about computers and copyright…
techbro: Don’t interrupt me now, I’m on a roll!
shortly…
Lawyer browser history:
* Glassdoor, Leave A Review
* Monster.com, legal office postings in Southern California
* Creatives Anonymous, contact us page
Re: Nope
The copyright industry is not interested in tamping down creative output.
The copyright industry is interested in taxing every bit of creative output. You have to remember that they “serve” the artists, modulo “processing fees”. Which means that the optimum means that they want wagonloads of crosslicensing to happen where they get a “processing fee” every time some link/derivation is established/insinuated.
So the more links/derivations they can find, the more artists get their “dues” modulo a “processing fee”. The artists tend to be in favor of that because the unexpected wins mask that the net payout for the vast majority of artists tends to end up negative.
So if you find it hard to make ends meet, you’ll likely call for more skimming.
this helps exemplify that modern copyright has created a industry of parasites
A pop song is made of a few notes chorus and a basic melody now they there’s 1000s of songs being made every day it would be surprising if some hit songs might share a few notes common with other songs. this is a function of tech as much as copyright laws
millions of people make music on laptops with garage band and upload it to soundcloud
in the 70s. 80s 90s you had to go into a studio to make music with professional engineers at great expense you’d have to sign a record deal to get music released
Art showbusiness is being changed by tech
There’s people on YouTube, or twitch who have more viewers than the average cable TV show.
Dua lipa is being sued for her song levitating because it has a few notes used in another song but those notes are also used in other hit songs from the 70s and 90s
If Ed Sheeren wishes to not enforce copyright on his own work and allow piracy and bootlegs, that’s his choice. But there’s no reason to malign others for enforcing their own legitimate copyrights. As well, cameras recording Sheeren’s song writing process helps him get to the truth…the same way police body cams and bystander camera phones do the same.
The leech industry, I mean the entertainment industry, exists solely because of copyright. Legalized, forced, middlemen. I think it is time for the world to take up the fight against these leeches and create living hell for them. Whatever it takes to bankrupt them.