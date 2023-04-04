Without Verification, What Is The Point Of Elon Musk’s Twitter?
Elon Musk’s Twitter fundamentally misunderstands what made Twitter useful in the first place. In an attempt to wring blood from a stone, Twitter’s announced that all the original “blue checks”—initially created as a way to verify that someone was who they said they were—will disappear on April 1st. Instead, blue checks will once again be for sale, just as they were briefly, when Musk took control. April 1 is a date that makes it hard to take anything seriously but, since this isn’t the first time Twitter’s tried this, let’s delve into the problems that selling verifications poses.
Twitter used to do a better job of content moderation than many of its social media competitors. The company tended to err on the side of labeling objectionable content rather than removing it. Twitter had an admirable commitment to transparency and standing up for its users (that isn’t to say it was good: content moderation at scale almost never turns out well. It simply had smarter failures than the rest).
Twitter’s good qualities—features and practices that many users all over the world came to rely on—are all but gone now.
Twitter Before
Twitter first introduced blue checkmarks in 2009, after celebrities complained of being impersonated on the platform. While verification was only available to well-known public figures (e.g. actors, athletes, politicians) at first, checkmarks were later rolled out to companies, journalists, activists, and even social media influencers. In 2016, the company briefly rolled out a verification application process, so individuals who could prove their notability could get verified. That process was shut down after a white supremacist was verified through it, and wasn’t reopened until late 2020, with tighter qualifications.
Although the specifics of Twitter’s verification procedures were often criticized, the blue checkmarks served an important function: verifying that a person or company was exactly who they said they were. It’s partially what made Twitter so beloved by journalists: it was harder to accidentally include a tweet by a joke account in your reporting. It also saved a lot of journalists from hunting down an email address or a public relations person when they wanted to contact someone—far easier to just send a DM. Furthermore, journalists with the checkmarks were clearly also who they said they were, making it more likely they’d get responses from subjects who could tell that they were legitimate reporters.
It was also an alternative to, say, Facebook’s real name policy, which is a source of constant difficulty, pain, and danger for people with serious reasons for not wanting their names attached to their posts. A checkmark lets people choose to participate under their “real names,” while also giving other users the ability to decide if they want to trust a non-verified person.
Twitter was one the few platforms left that let you default to a chronological feed of accounts that you followed. Twitter added context to its list of trending topics, going a long way towards addressing the common panic on seeing someone’s name as a “trending topic” and assuming they had died when, in fact, it was just their birthday. It also added some context to unhelpfully broad trending topics—for example, these days, “Californians” is often listed under “trending in California.” Alone, it tells you nothing of value. That, too, is gone.
Twitter also used to have a notation informing you which tool was used to publish each tweet. This lets savvy users make reliable inferences about which tweets were pre-planned, which were sent by an aide, and which originated with the person whose name was on the account—a very useful feature for reporting based on tweets.
Twitter also occasionally fact-checked items that were gaining traction, adding context and more information to a tweet. Once again, counterspeech is preferable to removing content most of the time.
One of the few content moderation innovations that remains intact on Twitter is the feature that pops up a dialog box asking if you’ve read an article before you can share it. This was added to curb mis- and disinformation. Perhaps most of us are so desensitized to pop-ups we don’t even notice, but it’s still a good step to add a little friction to otherwise mindlessly shared links.
All these things added value to Twitter as a service—but as valuable as they are, none of them are monetizable, at least in the way the online social media marketplace currently works. Allowing users to buy these features makes them useless or even counterproductive.
Why Twitter Was Socially Valuable (And Isn’t Anymore)
Twitter has always punched above its weight in the importance vs. size/profitability leagues. Twitter’s emphasis on unfiltered sharing of text—rather than audio and video material that has a higher bar—made it an easy way for important people to put out statements. The utility of this was demonstrated early in the platform’s history, when it was used by Egyptian demonstrators to get the word out about events on the ground in January 2011.
The platform was also built to be publicly accessible. Locked Twitter accounts exist, but they are less common than, say, Facebook accounts with restricted privacy settings. Twitter’s popularity among journalists led to tweets being cited with disproportionate frequency, compared with other, larger platforms.
Twitter, however, has never been a driver of traffic. Twitter users don’t click links or ads in nearly the same way that happens on Facebook and Google. In those cases, the number of users and the data the companies have on them drives their ad business. And the number of people who see and click on Facebook and Google ads is what they are selling. That is not Twitter’s utility. It can’t be. Twitter isn’t big enough.
Twitter’s worldwide user base, as of December 2022, was 368 million monthly active users. This figure is projected to decrease to approximately 335 million by 2024. That is a lot of people, but Facebook has nearly 3 billion users. TikTok has 1 billion. YouTube: 2.2 billion. Pinterest outdoes Twitter with 450 million. Since social media runs on ad revenue, the number of users is the single largest determinant of its ad rates. But Twitter couldn’t sell itself on user base alone.
Twitter’s utility wasn’t in how many people used it, it was in who used it. From Hollywood celebrities to heads of state, journalists, activists, and so many more—Twitter was more valuable as a source than it was as a platform.
It is additionally a repository of useful statements by notable people at notable times. The platform has played host to a number of diplomatic spats, for instance: China and Australia, Canada and Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. and UK have all come to blows on the site.
The context of a trending topic, whether someone was verified, or how a tweet was published is also important for research and reporting. All of that is now gone.
It’s difficult to sell an archive to advertisers. Eyeballs and the amount of time those eyeballs are on the site are what sells, and Twitter was never really able to solve that problem. Nor can the new Twitter do the same.
And there was another problem.
Twitter’s Blue Check Problem
As with everything in this world, “blue checks” became a subject of both derision and jealousy. It became a symbol of elitism, since Twitter’s process for awarding them was mostly based on its own evaluation of whether someone should have one or not.
In many cases, Twitter would approach an organization and have them submit the necessary information to verify its employees. This was how many journalists were verified. In other cases, the company would rely on trusted partners to help verify users, particularly outside of the U.S.
Opaque processes breed mistrust, contempt, and conspiracy. Since blue checkmarks indicated that a user was verified, tweets from blue-check accounts showed up more consistently and earlier in searches, and at the top of responses to popular tweets. When verified users all spoke to each other more often than to people without checkmarks—often because, as noted above, they work or worked with each other and therefore actually knew each other in real life—unverified users could feel left out, excluded from “the Twitter conversation.” To be fair, some users were excluded; it was relatively easy for an American newsroom journalist to get verified, for instance, but journalists in other countries did not have the same direct access.
Post-Sale Twitter
These pre-takeover Twitter tools added value for the service’s users, but they often angered those who had Twitter put their posts in context. But those users could be mollified by getting something they desperately wanted: a blue check. The clamor to be among the “blue check elite” led the new Twitter to try a disastrous experiment in selling blue checks— an experiment they are poised to repeat, which will remove any remaining utility blue checks have as a form of verification.
In another development that would be funny if it weren’t so sad, some reports state that those who pay for a blue check will be able to hide it. Blue check marks are not a sign that someone is who they say they are, they are now merely a sign that someone cared enough to pay for Twitter’s premium service. That strikes so many people as a terrible use of money that having a blue checkmark is once again a symbol of derision. So it serves… no purpose.
Furthermore, the major news organizations that loved Twitter have made it clear that they will not pay for blue checkmarks for their brands or reporters. In a bid to keep them on the platform, Twitter is reportedly going to exempt its most-followed companies from paying. One wonders if that will save a brand that is rapidly tarnished among its former super users.
The primary value in a blue check whose only qualification is a working credit card is as a tool to trick people who have somehow missed all this drama into believing a paid checkmark is a verified checkmark. We don’t have to speculate about this, as it’s what happened immediately the first time Twitter put the checkmark up for sale.
Social media platforms’ economic incentives simply don’t value the socially important reasons behind verification, and verification was once what made Twitter useful.
If journalists can no longer easily figure out who said what, they will stop using Twitter as a source. As Twitter’s utility fades, so too will its prominence.
It is a shame, since Twitter was genuinely loved by the many who called it a hellsite—unlike its larger brethren, which many people use because they feel they have to. And it made genuine efforts at being worth something. Even those small movements forward are lost now, leaving us with terrible, algorithm-driven, monopolistic, data-harvesting nightmares.
Reposted from EFF’s Deeplinks blog.
There is one use.
As a list of companies, celebrities and people to avoid, unless they specifically said they were doing it for the memes.
#gottablockemall ( Taken from, I believe, Dave Karpf. https://davekarpf.substack.com/p/starting-april-15th-take-the-reversepokemon )
What's wrong with selling validation?
That way only people get validated who really want it. It reminds me of cookie dialogs where you have to uncheck “Legitimate Interest” for every single vendor (of which there are several hundreds) to prove that you really mean it. Otherwise you can only refuse illegitimate interests in your data.
Re:
Normally, such verification would be somewhat stringent, and not simply an entrance fee into a club.
Paying for access may filter out most of the rabble, but it does not stop determined assholes from paying the cost and ruining the place.
Re:
Well there is one minor problem with your premise.
Twitter isn’t selling validation it is selling the ability to have a blue check appear next to your name, gold if it is a company account, or grey if you are government affiliated.
And since Twitter doesn’t sell validation you cannot trust if that tweet comes from your bank or from a scammer who did the math and concluded that paying $1050 to Twitter was worth it for the scam they are running.
Re: re: What's wrong with selling validation?
What’s wrong with selling validation? Nothing, but that’s not what Twitter’s doing at all. No one is being validated; they’re just buying a blue check.
Musk (and apparently you) think that no one would bother paying for a blue check just to appear to be someone else. This has already been proven false when Musk tried the same idiotic thing months ago and had to immediately backtrack.
The only reason I can imagine someone paying for a blue check is to spam and/or scam. I fully expect that 90% of blue checks will be posting about fake crypto coins, because who else would give a shit? When anyone can buy a blue check for my name, then my name is totally unvalidated and my blue check is worthless. Unless I’m famous and you want to use my name to scam people, that is.
Once again, Musk is making decisions that strongly imply it’s his first fucking day on the internet.
Re: Re: Re:
While they might be willing to pay for a blue check, at least they have to pay for the attempt. Every time they get caught impersonating, they would lose $8. And their CC would probably get blocked for next time. It’s a great way to help pay for the “moderation” team. Also, a “verified for X duration” label would lead to greater confidence; most people realize that a “verified earlier today” label from a supposed celebrity is likely an impersonator account.
Overall, a credit card seems to be the best possible way to verify peoples’ on a globally public scale.
Re: Re: Re:
…oh wow, Koby, I knew you were stupid, but this, this is on another level.
Do you realize just how easy it is to get a bunch of Credit Card numbers, along with the full details of the owner, AND the CVC number over the Dark Web?
What you’re basically saying here is that IDENTITY THEFT should be a common thing.
If this upsets you so much, go start your own social media company and run it the way you want to run it.
That’s the standard response to conservatives who complain about censorship at most social media sites, right?
So heed your own admonitions.
Re:
done.
Re:
“That’s the standard response to conservatives who complain”
There are multitudes of responses to requests to speak with the manager.
Blue value
Short version: Blue checks were valuable because they were hard to get. So Musk tried to sell them. Which cratered their value because he made them easy to get. Everything that followed was Musk’s attempt to square that circle.
Re:
And do tell us, what actual value did a blue check bring?
Re: Re:
I realize you’re trolling, but on the off chance that you’re just stupid, I’ll answer:
If I wanted to follow the NYTimes, or the White House, or even Donald Trump, I could easily tell which accounts to follow based on whether they had a blue check (which USED to mean “validated”) or not.
Once anyone can buy a blue check, they mean nothing. More than anything else, it’s a scam vector because if I can pretend to be Kim Kardashian or Trump or some other famous person with tons of dumb followers, then I can convince that person’s followers to buy my shitcoin, or something similar.
Re: Re: Re:
No, I wasn’t trolling, but I suspected I’d get a stupid fucking answer like yours… because you still didn’t answer the question as to what “value” did a blue check bring?
The only way I see “value” in having a blue check mark is for Twitter and Twitter alone.
A blue check doesn’t do a damn thing to add value to the NY Times Twitter account, so why would they want to spend money on one? It adds value to Twitter by attracting users to Twitter so that when a user sees something posted by a blue check’ed NY Times account, the user will believe Twitter has vetted the account and that it is indeed the NY Times. But again, what value does a blue check give to the NY Times?
Unless you are part of the group that thinks having a blue check on Twitter gives you some kind of elite social media influencer status which can be monetized, but I guess I’ve never seen it like that due to the way in which I use social media.
Why the fuck is it called a blue check when it’s a WHITE FUCKING CHECKMARK with a blue “flower-like’ background.
Ultimately, the check mark is WHITE.
Without Verification, What Is The Point Of Elon Musk’s Twitter? Radicalisation, to get as many of the worst people as possible into the feeds of as many normies as possible in an attempt to bring their shitty far right takes as close to the mainstream as possible before the banks call in the debt and he’s forced to sell the burning remnants to whoever is willing to take it on.
I suspect he genuinely believed celebrities and journalists were going to pay to keep their checkmarks and wouldn’t object to crypto scammers and qanon effluencers paying to be given the same status, despite not being notable to anyone but law enforcement, so would unwittingly lend their credibility to them.
I understand the Deeplinks post was made before this change, but, it’s also worth pointing out that for some reason Elon seems to have backtracked on the idea that ALL former bluechecks now have to subscribe. There are people I follow I know for a fact would never give a dime to Musk who currently still have a checkmark. The worst part? You can’t tell who is which – a subscriber or a legitimate “VIP”. It says “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account.”
Goes to show that the man has no real backbone and will just make even worse decisions when he realizes full well he was wrong. Instead of, you know, apologizing.
Reverse alchemy, turning gold into garbage
He took something that was free but had value and transformed it into something that required payment but which only a fool would pay for because it no longer held any value, truly the work of a masterful businessman and genius.