Techdirt Podcast Episode 349: Link Taxes Are Bad, Canada Edition

from the gettin'-paid dept

Legacy media operations really, really want tech companies that send them traffic to pay them as well. From Rupert Murdoch’s link tax in Australia to the very bad JCPA in America, these requirements are nonsensical and run directly counter to the core functioning of the internet. Currently, one of the biggest pushes for such a law is happening in Canada with the government’s Bill C-18 — and it’s certainly no exception. Nobody has been following C-18 closer than law professor and researcher Michael Geist, and this week he joins us on the podcast to discuss the status of the bill and why, like similar laws around the world, it’s a very bad idea.

Filed Under: canada, journalism, link tax, michael geist, podcast

