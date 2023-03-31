Media Has No Interest In Paying For Twitter Blue
It’s been so weird the way Elon Musk and his friends have been jealous of underpaid, overworked journalists who happened to have blue check marks next to their name. There’s some sort of deep-seated insecurity to think that just because Twitter decided some people should be verified to avoid problems with impersonation that it was some sort of status symbol (again, as full disclosure, at some point in 2020 or 2021, my account got verified, though this was through no request on my own: until then I had been happily unverified, and one day I showed up and there was a mark next to my name with me not having asked for it and without any interest in getting it).
I’m sure some people who got it did think it was a status symbol, but for most people the actual purpose was purely utilitarian: to avoid impersonation. The new system practically seems to encourage impersonation, seeing as Musk and friends were so totally mixed up into thinking that the main benefit of having the blue checkmark is as a status symbol.
Among those who got the checkmark though, no group was more mocked and attacked for having it than journalists. There were, of course, legitimate concerns about journalist impersonation, which is likely why Twitter had a whole program around verifying journalists. But so many of the assumptions Musk seems to make are based on the idea that journalists, whom he mostly seems to hate, would so want to cling to this status symbol that their employers would pony up $1,000 per month and an additional $50 for each journalist.
On Thursday evening Twitter put out one of its increasingly common, confusingly worded statements about the new program, talking up how companies could now pay to verify their own “accounts they’re affiliated with.” So, now, rather than having Twitter protect your brand and your employees, you have to PAY TWITTER a ridiculously large monthly sum… to do all the work yourself?
And while they claim that lots of organizations are already on board (can’t wait to see which companies are so gullible), the media — the ones that people were so jealous of — appear to have zero interest in contributing to and giving credibility to this madness. Oliver Darcy over at CNN has the roundup:
“We aren’t planning to pay the monthly fee for check mark status for our institutional Twitter accounts,” a spokesperson for The New York Times said Thursday. “We also will not reimburse reporters for Twitter Blue for personal accounts, except in rare instances where this status would be essential for reporting purposes.”
The Los Angeles Times told staffers that Twitter is “not as reliable as it once was” and that it will “not be paying to verify our organization” on Twitter.
“Some of you may be wondering whether or not the L.A. Times will pay for Twitter Blue subscriptions, and the answer right now is no, for several reasons: First of all, verification no longer establishes authority or credibility, instead it will only mean that someone has paid for a Twitter Blue subscription,” said Sara Yasin, managing editor of the Los Angeles Times.
The Washington Post said it “will not pay for Twitter Blue service as an institution or on behalf of our journalists” because “it’s evident that verified checkmarks no longer represent authority and expertise.”
BuzzFeed also told staffers at BuzzFeed News and HuffPost that it will not pay for them to retain their checkmarks on Twitter.
“As an organization, we will not cover fees for individuals to keep their blue checkmarks moving forward,” Karolina Waclawiak, editor in chief of BuzzFeed News, and Danielle Belton, editor in chief of HuffPost, told staffers in a message to both newsrooms. “There are several reasons for this, but one outweighs them all: a blue checkmark no longer means the handle is ‘verified.’”
Vox Media also advised staffers that “it will generally not pay for employees to keep or gain Twitter verification,” according to a memo from group publisher Christopher Grant.
POLITICO additionally said it will not pay for Twitter Blue.
It’ll be interesting to see how this all plays out.
However, there’s one interesting element in all of this: as lots of people discuss, Twitter has never been as widely used as some of the other, bigger, social media platforms. But it punched above its weight, in part because so many journalists relied on it. It was basically the water cooler chat for many, many journalists (myself included). And, because of that, it became super valuable in driving news stories.
But with the moves that Musk is making, beyond driving away advertisers, he’s been driving away what made Twitter the center of attention: journalists’ reliance on the site. And if he makes the site less useful for them, by making it less safe for them and driving away their colleagues, then it loses the one actual competitive advantage the site ever had.
Comments on “Media Has No Interest In Paying For Twitter Blue”
good
Everyone refuse to pay except for havoc-wreaking trolls so that blue check marks come to mean the sign of a havoc-wreaking troll who is also dumb enough to pay for a meaningless token.
Re:
Does that mean the check mark will identify the sort of people Elon wants on the platform?
Re: Re:
Considering how most of the people willing to pay for the badge are the kind of people who would kiss his ass without reservation? Probably.
We know you liked the woke ideological censorship the old management of Twitter provided for you, and you resent Musk for taking that censorship away. But posting endless numbers of articles disparaging Musk isn’t going to bring the censorship back.
Re:
Hyman.
We know you were told specifically to stop harassing trans people here, and you resent Mike for doing just that. But posting endless numbers of comments disparaging Mike isn’t going to bring your commenting privileges back.
Re:
I am not the least bit surprised you have no concept of how journalism operates. It’s the job of reporters to report on important news and several major news organizations saying fuck off to Twatter’s worthless new blue badge of late stage capitalism is important tech news, which is what this site focuses on. Masnick is doing the job he is paid for. You are whiteknighting the world’s richest man for free.
Re:
If the old management of Twitter banned you and people of your ilk, then I am 1000% for that type of censorship.
Your views are garbage and do not deserve be spewed everywhere you think they should be spewed. Your views should be relegated to garbage sites like Truth Social and 4chan, they will happily accept you while the rest of us compassionate humans can converse elsewhere without having to wade through your bullshit.
Re:
We know you liked the woke ideological censorship the old management of Twitter provided for you,
Yes, I do miss the days when people that posted violent and extremists views were told to take their crap elsewhere. Or I would, had I ever bothered with Twitter other than to use the API in alert programming, which is now non-functional due to Twitter policy. Their property, their rules.
and you resent Musk for taking that censorship away.
I’m not aware of anyone censored by Twitter. Simply those that were told, “No, you are not allowed to graffiti our garage door anymore.” Trump even set up his own infrastructure because he was thrown off Twitter. Proof he wasn’t censored at all. Just not allowed to use someone else private property anymore.
But posting endless numbers of articles disparaging Musk isn’t going to bring the censorship back.
1. Truth is an absolute defense to defamation (or disparagement)
2. Opinion is protected absolutely. From the government. Not from private interests. An example is the restaurant, since closed, that had a sign on the front door that read “Woke Liberals NOT WELCOME HERE”. So we didn’t eat there.
3. No one of any import really cares about Twitter – it jumped the shark long ago. Musk’s purchase merely accelerated it’s fall in to utter inconsequence by a few months.
Re: Re:
Censorship is the act of the censor, silencing opinions based on viewpoint on platforms the censor controls. The ability of the silenced to dial elsewhere is irrelevant.
It is true that Masnick would like the censorship back. For people who claim not to care about Twitter, they sure talk about it a lot.
Re: Re: Re:
It’s amusing how you continue to lie. You, yourself, insist that companies have the right to moderate, and also insist that they must do so to keep decorum. And you get mad at anyone who says that you support forcing those companies to not moderate, as you carefully distinguish your position as being what the companies should be pressured to do, rather than what they should be forced to do.
Yet, when I explain to you, repeatedly, the nuance of my position: which is that I did not support the way in which Twitter moderated in the past, and actually called out the many problems with it in many articles, I still supported their right to moderate as they see fit. Yet, despite me explaining this to you, you continue to lie, and directly misrepresent my position as “liking” the way they moderated.
Why is that? Why do you insist on a particular standard for how people should respect the nuance of your position, while deliberately ignoring that nuance in mine?
It’s almost like you’re a dishonest hack.
Re: Re: Re:2
“Because nuance is reserved for right-wing positions.” — Hyman, probably
Re: Re: Re:2
A dishonest hack banned from a bunch of fine conservative places, as per his own admission.
Turns out his form of Reddit-level belligerence is… not welcome anywhere.
Re:
…said nobody not on hallucinogens, ever.
Re:
“Woke” means you think CSAM is bad, apparently, looking at what pedo guy Musk has done
Re: Special Like Everyone Else
They liked it for another reason: it was a chat room for the elite. The excuse about identity verification was only a secondary concern. We’ve heard the testimonials now about how old Twitter had a filter feature for the blue checks to only see posts from other blue checks who tweeted at them. It was very much a status symbol that allowed them to interact with other celebrities and media figures. And because of the acceptance bias, it was very much the cool kids club.
New Twitter has broken the system, by allowing anyone to pay the fee and get verified. Instead of applying the filter to chat among comrades, media figures get a taste of equality and get to see tweets from “ordinary” people. So the exclusive club is closed, and they’re very resentful about it. Without their elite rolodex, I’m unsurprised that they don’t want to pay.
TBF, Twitter fed into that notion when they started revoking “verified” status for people who broke the rules.
And now, Neither will the White House (Via Axios
Springtime for Elon...
I still suspect Twitter is Elon’s real-time version of “The Producers”. There must be some obscure IRS ruling that convinced him that he is money ahead if he can toss his Twitter investment into a financial bonfire.
Re:
It’s weird how even among Musk’s critics you get people who still think there must be some grand plan behind his actions, rather than accept the simple explanation that he’s just an idiot.
Re:
I’d blame it on the Delaware Chancery Court, but, uh…
He tried to NOT pay the $1billion breakup fee. He was taken to court to honor the deal.
He chose to spite everyone by burning his own mon ey to turn Twitter into a cesspit.
Re: Re:
That’s the fucking funniest thing about this entire clown show: Elon could’ve paid a fraction of what he actually paid for Twitter and avoided all of this bullshit. Now he gets to be the main character of Twitter on any day that Donald Trump isn’t being held accountable by the legal system.
Re: Re: Re:
He did not have a “$1 Billion breakup fee”. Elon musk did not have the power to just say “im not going to do this” pay a billion dollars and walk away.
I know a lot of people keep saying it, but Popehat and Legal Eagle and Hoeg Law were very clear. That fee was not applicable to the situation where one party choose unilaterally to not complete the deal despite completing the deal being within their power.
Re: Re: Re:
No he could not have paid a fraction.
Once he signed that merger agreement he was stuck with buying Twitter pending the shareholders voting to sell Twitter. And the people on Twitters side who crafted the agreement knew/expected that Musk would try to wriggle out of it and blocked of every option of escape including fucking around with that shareholder vote.
The reason that Musk folded at the Chancery Court was because that court told his lawyers in no uncertain terms that wishes are not a reason to break a perfectly valid contract and that it was going to rule based on that.
Re: Re:
There was no breakup fee.
The fee was in case outside interference prevented Musk from buying Twitter (a regulatory agency saying no), Twitter having a skeleton in the closet that they didn’t disclose and you’d need to do due diligence for to find (this one would have resulted in Twitter having to pay Musk and is why Musk latched onto the claims made by Mudge), or Musk not managing despite doing his best to get the money to buy Twitter (never an option with how much money Musk has in various assets).