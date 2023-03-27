Tech Press Slowly Figuring Out That Banning TikTok Doesn’t Fix The Actual Problem
The great TikTok moral panic of 2023 is largely a distraction. It’s a distraction from the fact we’ve refused to meaningfully regulate dodgy data brokers, who traffic in everything from your daily movement habits to your mental health diagnosis. And it’s a distraction from our corrupt failure to pass even a baseline privacy law for the internet era.
Until the last few weeks, that’s been an oddly under-represented point in press coverage: namely that banning TikTok doesn’t actually fix the problem you’re claiming to fix if you’re not willing to regulate the data broker space more generally. In large part because Chinese and Russian intelligence (or U.S. governments seeking to avoid warrants) can simply pay data brokers for sensitive information anyway.
When the press covers TikTok, this kind of important context either doesn’t exist or is weirdly downplayed. Case in point: the Wall Street Journal last week published a review of more than 3,500 companies, organizations, and government entities that found that tracking pixels from TikTok’s parent company ByteDance were present in 30 U.S. state-sponsored government websites across 27 states.
Several of those states have taken strides to ban TikTok on government owned devices (a good call), yet were kind of oblivious that this additional layer of tracking was even taking place:
The presence of that code means that U.S. state governments around the country are inadvertently participating in a data-collection effort for a foreign-owned company, one that senior Biden administration officials and lawmakers of both parties have said could be harmful to U.S. national security and the privacy of Americans.
So yes, this is not great. At the same time, this is not remotely unique to TikTok. With no privacy law for the internet era, and a general refusal to regulate the data broker space (lest U.S. companies make slightly less money and the U.S. government be forced to obtain warrants), we’ve created an information exchange ecosystem that sees little meaningful oversight or accountability.
Every app on your phone, every website you visit, every telecom network you use all track everything about you in granular detail. That data is then hoovered up by an intentionally confusing data broker market where any idiot with a nickel can buy access to it. Claims that this data has been “anonymized” (and therefore completely safe) are monumental bullshit.
Far down the page, the WSJ acknowledges that this problem goes well beyond TikTok:
U.S. adversaries such as China and Russia routinely use shell companies and proxies to extract marketing and consumer information from the advertising exchanges that deliver the display ads, according to people familiar with the matter. Such advertising exchanges have code running on nearly every cellphone on earth and can collect information about many of those devices.
But again, notice how the fact that banning TikTok fixes absolutely none of this is kind of just a weird afterthought. And this is one of the better stories on the subject. Most mainstream stories on TikTok are tinged with all kinds of weird patriotic biases that generally miss the forest for the trees, keen on parroting the claim that banning a single app actually solves what are much deeper problems.
Only in the last few months have I seen this dynamic start to shift as the TikTok hearing gets close, but it’s been rough sledding.
I still tend to think the U.S. press has been generally played by politicians whose motivations have little to actually do with consumer privacy and national security. I think there’s plenty of xenophobic folks who simply believe that the money being made by ByteDance belongs in the back pocket of American companies, who’ll then get a free pass to do all the things we’re accusing China of.
The fact that a TikTok ban does little to fix the actual problem (a corrupt refusal to regulate data brokers) never even enters into it because most of the folks making the most noise about TikTok are not interested in fixing the actual problem. They don’t want empowered consumers opting out of lucrative data over-collection by U.S. companies, nor do they want the U.S. government forced to obtain warrants.
Even if our refusal to meaningfully regulate data brokers means that foreign governments have wider access to U.S. consumer data. So instead we get whatever this weird moral panic is; basically a lot of sound and fury, signifying nothing. A grand fit of hyperventilation designed to generally distract you from our well-documented, corruption-fueled failures on consumer protection and privacy law.
totally legal
So this is totally legal, but if China does it its bad.
Re:
It is only “legal” when I do it.
It fixes *a* problem
Yes, yes, data brokers are bad. No, nothing even vaguely as bad as what Tiktok is doing.
Re:
What, specifically, is TikTok doing that is worse than what data brokers are doing? Please note that “having a connection to China” doesn’t count.
Re:
Stop drinking at the conspiracy theory well, as it is poising your brain.
On top of the growing number of stories that acknowledge the lack of privacy regulation, the fact that at least two House Democrats, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, have pointed out that Congress has not received a security briefing concerning TikTok kinda gives a paper tiger affect to the push to ban TikTok.
The largely negative response online to Shou Zi Chew’s hearing helped to expose the paper tiger aspect of this push, and AOC and Bowman’s comments have given validity to the various theories behind the actual motivations for targeting the app (a nonsensical move to contain China economically that would hinder the American content creator and small business economies, the U.S. seeking to control political narratives undermined by American political content creators on the platform, a jawboning effort to ensure intelligence agencies get access to data from the app’s American users, or some in Silicon Valley – led by Meta – abusing their lobbying power to eliminate a competitor that eroded their market share). Basically, the national security claims now come off even more as the digital world’s equivalent of the weapons of mass destruction lie that was used as a pretext for the Iraq war.
The fact that AOC, Bowman and even Rand Paul have come out against a ban hopefully means more politicians and even companies (including those who use TikTok to market their products) who have sat on the sidelines of this debate will speak up against the idea. The more that politicians and media outlets call attention to the need to address the unregulated data market legislatively the better; hopefully unlike with the WMD lie, the dangerous precedent a ban would set for the Internet broadly and to all media domestically (given the party who has harped on banning TikTok the most is also the party that has increasingly become censorship-happy) can be prevented before it happens.
What?
And what is it, precisely, you think TikTok is doing that is so bad? (that data brokers and advertisers aren’t already doing 10 times more often)
Cite sources of fact, if you wouldn’t mind.
Re:
This was aimed at Matt Bennett, though I seem to have been put off by the TechDirt UI around signing-in whilst replying.
Is Donald still upset about his Tulsa, Okla rally attendance numbers?
LOL
A Tik-Tok ban would be like throwing a sponge in the ocean hoping to soak it up. Their will probably be some Senators left wondering why it didn’t work, that’s the sad part.
Re:
Those same boomers think
any appTikTak’s use of the home why-fi is Bad And Should Be Stopped.
Also, why does the sunglasses filter need to see the user’s dilated eyes in order to tell their mental state and possibly flash a strobe in order to reprogram them to be a mindless CCCP slave!!!!!!
So much fun
Doing something thats Done in this country every fricking day, in every way possible by so many companies its stupid to think you have any privacy.
And its been happening for longer then the internet has been around. Ask Sears.
There have been tons of Server break-ins then most people know about, and allot of them have been in medical. the rest of the info has been around along time and fairly easy for the corps to get. It just costs money.
Do you think the gov. would leave that Information out there, if they couldnt use it? They didnt do it, but could buy it.
But medical is Very private. And really restricted, and USED to be Paper only and only at your doctors. And you had to sign Lots of papers to get copies to other Doctors.
Now there is a Intermediary device that everyone use’s for Paper work. Saves time and effort for everyone, and FOR some GOD AWFUL REASON people think connecting it to the net is a good idea.
This comes under 3rd party information. ANd isnt considered Private. And not part of the 1st amendment. And the exaggeration that everything is About the 1st amendment.
The real threat isnt OTHER countries. Its our own. What do other countries WANT with our data? try to get people in the USA to convert to OTHER ideals? Become a spy? Become Muslim?
If this country was as great as SOME would want, and NOT become a Closed down military Police state. Would you really worry so much about it?
Whats going to happen? Someone gets enough info to blackmail a RICH person? A rich person sells Tech info to become richer? ITS for the kids? So they get enough info to kidnap your kids? Isnt that a school problem?
Re: yeah I'm curious about that too
Other than China maybe blackmailing overseas Chinese by threatening relatives, I’m not sure what good it would do them to know my internet behavior, or the behavior or most Americans.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2023/03/24/tiktok-online-privacy-laws/
So at least one mainstream publication is discussing the issue. Since it’s paywalled, I’ll quote the relevant parts:
“The bipartisan uproar over TikTok’s Chinese ownership stems from the concern that China’s laws could allow its authoritarian government to demand or clandestinely gain access to sensitive user data, or tweak its algorithms to distort the information its young users see. The concerns are genuine. And yet the United States has failed to bequeath Americans most of the rights it now accuses TikTok of threatening.
While the European Union has far-reaching privacy laws, Congress has not agreed on national privacy legislation, leaving Americans’ online data rights up to a patchwork of state and federal laws. In the meantime, reams of data on Americans’ shopping habits, browsing history and real-time location, collected by websites and mobile apps, is bought and sold on the open market in a multi-hundred-billion-dollar industry. If the Chinese Communist Party wanted that data, it could get huge volumes of it without ever tapping TikTok. (In fact, TikTok says it has stopped tracking U.S. users’ precise location, putting it ahead of many American apps on at least one important privacy front.)”
So…propaganda? Do TikTok users give a flip about any government’s propaganda? That’s almost giving them too much credit.
Re: Re:
TikTok users are kinda aware when the government is peddling propaganda, that’s why they’re not buying Washington’s claims about the app, especially since intelligence agencies haven’t provided declassified evidence backing them up… not even to the elected officials that have been making the claims.
I should note the Post’s stories are partially paywalled, as long as you haven’t used up the allotted monthly free story access (and clearing cookies can sidestep that if you have), you can see the full story without a subscription.
Nobody hates social media as much as the “mainstream” press. They see it as competition and drool enviously at their ad revenues. This can’t not influence how they report these stories.
Re:
The thing is a lot of the mainstream press actually uses TikTok and other social media platforms (YouTube, Twitter, Facebook) to reach a wider audience. Without social media or the Internet in general, mainstream media outlets would have a harder time staying afloat, since that’s where people are getting more of their news from.
The “dumbing down” of America seems to have its sponsorship in Congress.
Re:
In their project to dumb down America, Congress leads by example.
Re: Re:
Considering that the most unhinged members are too loony for the Official Monster Raving Loony Party, that is not a surprise.
The Loonies know that they are being satirical, MTG and friends seem to be serious.
social media is the problem
All social media treats users as the product to be sold to the customer, the advertiser. Or the Chinese government but it’s usually advertisers. If you agree to use TikTok or Facebook or Twitter etc, you agree to be treated like a product, with no civil rights or privacy expectations.
Adjust your behavior or expectations accordingly. If all social media vanished tomorrow because of lack of users and revenue, the world would not be any worse for it. I see Muskrat is doing his best to eradicate Twitter from the equation.
let’s put this into context, If John Oliver can do it to sitting Senators… so can Anyone and Everyone else… it’s not JUST China that has access to this information, So does Russia, and Belarus, and Saudi Arabia, and Mexican Drug Cartels, and Latin American Gangs, US Govt, British, Australian, Japanese, India. It’s the Catholic Church, the Islamic Church, Christian Churches, Jewish Synagogues that have access to this information. I
In short, if you’ve got the coin, you can buy any and all kinds of information on anyone in the world these days.
Re:
Data brokers are like the merchant in Resident Evil 4: They’ve always got a good selection of things on sale, and they’re always willing to sell their shit to complete strangers.