Los Angeles Police Union Decides Maybe It’s Better If Cops Aren’t Asked To Be First Responders
Colorado Catholic Group Spent Millions On Sensitive Grindr Data To Shame Priests

Colorado Catholic Group Spent Millions On Sensitive Grindr Data To Shame Priests

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the greed-did-this dept

Tue, Mar 14th 2023 05:29am -

It’s time once again to play: “things that probably wouldn’t happen if the U.S. wasn’t too corrupt to pass a decent internet-era privacy law.”

Last week, The Washington Post revealed that a group of conservative Colorado Catholics spent millions of dollars to purchase user location data to single out priests that had used gay dating and hookup apps — then shared it with bishops around the country.

Leaders of the group, dubbed the Catholic Laity and Clergy for Renewal, didn’t much want to discuss the secretive project with the Post. But the paper did manage to talk to several insiders familiar with the effort who (quite correctly) highlight the unethical nature of the campaign:

Both disapprove of the project because they see it as spying and coercive in ways that are damaging to priest-bishop relations and to the reputation of the Catholic Church and thus its ability to evangelize. They also see the project as taking a simplistic approach to morality that they call un-Catholic.

Some of the folks behind this effort are, unsurprisingly, the same ones that forced a priest to resign in 2021 after obtaining his “anonymized” (read: not at all anonymous) Grindr data and outing him to the public. It’s not hard to see how similar tactics could be used by activists and vigilantes to harass (or worse) those seeking abortion care in the post-Roe era. Or, how our lax regulatory environment could increasingly be abused by crackpots more generally.

For the better part of a generation, activists and privacy advocates warned what would happen if we didn’t build meaningful guard rails for the collection and monetization of U.S. consumer data. Policymakers repeatedly ignored them, making it aggressively clear that making money was more important than consumer safety or even market health.

Now, we’ve arrived at a point where everyone from stalkers to people pretending to be law enforcement can acquire sensitive consumer location, browsing, or even mental health data and weaponize it against you. That’s before you even get to the repeated failures of major companies and telecoms to meaningfully secure their own networks from active hacker intrusions.

Even post-Roe, when activists made it clear that our failure to adequately regulate data brokers could pose unique new risks to those looking to obtain abortion care for themselves or their loved ones, the U.S. policymaker response has been either a giant yawn, or to try and distract the public from their broader policy failures by myopically hyperventilating about TikTok.

Again, we don’t want to fix the actual problem (our failure to meaningfully regulate data brokers or pass a meaningful internet-era privacy law) because U.S. companies might make less money, and the U.S. government would have to obtain warrants instead of buying data broker data on the cheap.

Filed Under: , , , , , , ,

12 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Colorado Catholic Group Spent Millions On Sensitive Grindr Data To Shame Priests”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
12 Comments
l8gravely (profile) says:

Do what we did with movie rental records...

All you have to do is what happened with video rental records back in the 80s, just start publicizing the data from senators and congressmen (yes, congresspeople doesn’t roll off my fingers, sorry) and see how quickly they pass a law about privacy.

So if someone started doing this same type of shenanigans about them and their families… I’m sure some reform would happen.

Me cynical? No….

That One Guy (profile) says:

Any day now...

I’m sure the higher ups in the church will spare neither time or expense publicly condemning and punishing the bigots that ran the campaign and making clear that such behavior is not remotely acceptable because if there’s one thing you can trust the catholic church to do it’s crack down on rogue priests using the church’s power and money to prey upon those weaker than them.

That Anonymous Coward (profile) says:

Re:

giggles

Aww fuckwit…
Grindr doesn’t have many face pics on it, because there are assholes in the world who look for gays to bash using the app.
One can see many headless torsos, asses, crotches… but face pics are dangerous because of those loving religious types who think they need to kill us simply for existing.

You understand that the data these assholes bought was on the open market and there was NOTHING stopping the CCP from acquiring it right??
TikTok is a boogeymen who scared xenophobic white guys think is evil while ignoring that all the data is for sale to anyone with cash from so many places.

In closing, you’re a fuckwit and please fsck all the way off.
Bye Felecia.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Los Angeles Police Union Decides Maybe It’s Better If Cops Aren’t Asked To Be First Responders
Colorado Catholic Group Spent Millions On Sensitive Grindr Data To Shame Priests
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...