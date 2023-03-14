Colorado Catholic Group Spent Millions On Sensitive Grindr Data To Shame Priests
It’s time once again to play: “things that probably wouldn’t happen if the U.S. wasn’t too corrupt to pass a decent internet-era privacy law.”
Last week, The Washington Post revealed that a group of conservative Colorado Catholics spent millions of dollars to purchase user location data to single out priests that had used gay dating and hookup apps — then shared it with bishops around the country.
Leaders of the group, dubbed the Catholic Laity and Clergy for Renewal, didn’t much want to discuss the secretive project with the Post. But the paper did manage to talk to several insiders familiar with the effort who (quite correctly) highlight the unethical nature of the campaign:
Both disapprove of the project because they see it as spying and coercive in ways that are damaging to priest-bishop relations and to the reputation of the Catholic Church and thus its ability to evangelize. They also see the project as taking a simplistic approach to morality that they call un-Catholic.
Some of the folks behind this effort are, unsurprisingly, the same ones that forced a priest to resign in 2021 after obtaining his “anonymized” (read: not at all anonymous) Grindr data and outing him to the public. It’s not hard to see how similar tactics could be used by activists and vigilantes to harass (or worse) those seeking abortion care in the post-Roe era. Or, how our lax regulatory environment could increasingly be abused by crackpots more generally.
For the better part of a generation, activists and privacy advocates warned what would happen if we didn’t build meaningful guard rails for the collection and monetization of U.S. consumer data. Policymakers repeatedly ignored them, making it aggressively clear that making money was more important than consumer safety or even market health.
Now, we’ve arrived at a point where everyone from stalkers to people pretending to be law enforcement can acquire sensitive consumer location, browsing, or even mental health data and weaponize it against you. That’s before you even get to the repeated failures of major companies and telecoms to meaningfully secure their own networks from active hacker intrusions.
Even post-Roe, when activists made it clear that our failure to adequately regulate data brokers could pose unique new risks to those looking to obtain abortion care for themselves or their loved ones, the U.S. policymaker response has been either a giant yawn, or to try and distract the public from their broader policy failures by myopically hyperventilating about TikTok.
Again, we don’t want to fix the actual problem (our failure to meaningfully regulate data brokers or pass a meaningful internet-era privacy law) because U.S. companies might make less money, and the U.S. government would have to obtain warrants instead of buying data broker data on the cheap.
Comments on “Colorado Catholic Group Spent Millions On Sensitive Grindr Data To Shame Priests”
Do what we did with movie rental records...
All you have to do is what happened with video rental records back in the 80s, just start publicizing the data from senators and congressmen (yes, congresspeople doesn’t roll off my fingers, sorry) and see how quickly they pass a law about privacy.
So if someone started doing this same type of shenanigans about them and their families… I’m sure some reform would happen.
Me cynical? No….
Well, John Oliver did that almost a year ago, and it seems the politicians still don’t care.
The Grindr data from CPAC would be more useful.
This is the weirdest kinkshaming campaign I’ve ever heard.
Wonder if these millions came from parishioner tithing.
Were the good church people informed of where their donations were going .. probably not.
Nah some wealthy busy bodies doing ‘gods work’ making sure they get rid of all teh gays.
“We’ll spend millions to humiliate and punish gay priests, but we won’t spend a God-given dime to do the same for child molesters!” — The Catholic Church, probably
One of those they care about, the other, eh, not so much.
I’ll leave it to others to figure out which is which.
Any day now...
I’m sure the higher ups in the church will spare neither time or expense publicly condemning and punishing the bigots that ran the campaign and making clear that such behavior is not remotely acceptable because if there’s one thing you can trust the catholic church to do it’s crack down on rogue priests using the church’s power and money to prey upon those weaker than them.
I dunno, don't violate your vows?
They also could’ve actually used the app and seen their faces, mind you.
I’m married, I don’t go on tinder cuz someone I know might see.
No, it’s not nearly as bad as the CCP having everyone’s data, sorry.
giggles
Aww fuckwit…
Grindr doesn’t have many face pics on it, because there are assholes in the world who look for gays to bash using the app.
One can see many headless torsos, asses, crotches… but face pics are dangerous because of those loving religious types who think they need to kill us simply for existing.
You understand that the data these assholes bought was on the open market and there was NOTHING stopping the CCP from acquiring it right??
TikTok is a boogeymen who scared xenophobic white guys think is evil while ignoring that all the data is for sale to anyone with cash from so many places.
In closing, you’re a fuckwit and please fsck all the way off.
Bye Felecia.
So… are you admitting on TechDirt that you’re either wanting to or actually are cheating on your spouse, but you just don’t hook up online?
Man, that is one huge self-own right there.