When Given The Choice, Most Authors Reject Excessively Long Copyright Terms
Recently, Walled Culture mentioned the problem of orphan works. These are creations, typically books, that are still covered by copyright, but unavailable because the original publisher or distributor has gone out of business, or simply isn’t interested in keeping them in circulation. The problem is that without any obvious point of contact, it’s not possible to ask permission to re-publish or re-use it in some way.
It turns out that there is another serious issue, related to that of orphan works. It has been revealed by the New York Public Library, drawing on work carried out as a collaboration between the Internet Archive and the US Copyright Office. According to a report on the Vice Web site:
the New York Public Library (NYPL) has been reviewing the U.S. Copyright Office’s official registration and renewals records for creative works whose copyrights haven’t been renewed, and have thus been overlooked as part of the public domain.
The books in question were published between 1923 and 1964, before changes to U.S. copyright law removed the requirement for rights holders to renew their copyrights. According to Greg Cram, associate general counsel and director of information policy at NYPL, an initial overview of books published in that period shows that around 65 to 75 percent of rights holders opted not to renew their copyrights.
Since most people today will naturally assume that a book published between 1923 and 1964 is still in copyright, it is unlikely anyone has ever tried to re-publish or re-use material from this period. But this new research shows that the majority of these works are, in fact, already in the public domain, and therefore freely available for anyone to use as they wish.
That’s a good demonstration of how the dead hand of copyright stifles fresh creativity from today’s writers, artists, musicians and film-makers. They might have drawn on all these works as a stimulus for their own creativity, but held back because they have been brainwashed by the copyright industry into thinking that everything is in copyright for inordinate lengths of time. As a result, huge numbers of books that are freely available according to the law remain locked up with a kind of phantom copyright that exists only in people’s minds, infected as they are with copyright maximalist propaganda.
The other important lesson to be drawn from this work by the NYPL is that given the choice, the majority of authors didn’t bother renewing their copyrights, presumably because they didn’t feel they needed to. That makes today’s automatic imposition of exaggeratedly-long copyright terms not just unnecessary but also harmful in terms of the potential new works, based on public domain materials, that have been lost as a result of this continuing over-protection.
You mean antidirt and John Smith were lying about authors demanding copyright terms of life + 70 years and refusing to create content if it was reduced to life + 50 years? I’m shocked, I tell you. Shocked!
Speaking only for myself, but…
If I were more of a creator of…well, anything, really, I’d put basically everything I make into the public domain. Hell, an inverted version of the CCZero icon was my avatar on this site for years.
I’ve published books and artistic works. Most of my stuff is Creative Commons-licensed, except my books and a small amount of art I spent the most time and effort on. I’ve made almost as much money via donations for Creative Commons-licensed works as I have in payments for sold copies of books and art.
As Cory Doctorow has said, being unknown is a far greater threat to a writer or artist than people not paying to experience your work.
It’s not the creators pushing it so much as the greedy little trolls in the middle.
No surprise there. Copyrighted works generally stop making money after the first few years, and most creators have no desire for copyrights that outlive them. Longer copyright terms exist to protect franchises owned by immortal corporations, which can theoretically go on forever while still remaining profitable.
It’s never been about protecting artists. It’s about making sure Disney can sell Avengers and Star Wars sequels for the next 350 years. In fact, it arguably serves a dual purpose: Longer copyright terms ensure that only the most successful works remain on the market, thus reducing competition as the majority of works inevitably end up orphaned once their owners die or go bankrupt. As I mentioned in another comment, I’ve actually seen people defend perpetual copyright for this exact reason.
Never forget that the optimal copyright term is only 14 years.
Once copyright reached life of the author, lengthening copyright terms any longer really becomes pointless for the original creator. Once upon a time, I actually created music that was freely distributed on multiple file-sharing networks. If copyright was simply 20 years, my earliest works would wall into the public domain in about two years from now. I’d be perfectly fine with that work falling into the public domain.
Copyright term needs to be as long as is necessary for copyright owners to recoup the money from initial investment. And this needs to happen “on average”. So if there’s huge 90% of works not producing any money for the authors, then copyright’s term needs to be longer. If on the other hand, customers are purchasing these works and authors can get their living expenses covered (again on average), then copyright term can be shorter.
How do you think is copyrighted works selling on the market compared to how much they are being created? Seems tons of works are being created, but markets reject large chunk of the works and go with yet another copy of star wars and pirated copy of titanic.
Why can’t you stay in your Emotional Support Reality and stop shitting up this site?
So, 14+14 years, taken straight from the Statute of Anne.
I’d also like to remind the Shame of Finland that most music artistes make most of their money ON TOUR, aka WORKING THEIR ASSES OFF SINGING. Because the record labels would rather profit off the sweat of the artistes’ brows (and the support teams under THEIR hire) than pay the artistes their damn dues under the CURRENT copyright regimes.
Something that even big gaming companies are starting to do, if Mick Gordon is to be believed. (And he SHOULD be believed.)
If your claim is that copyright lengths are as long as they are in order to recoup living expenses made by authors, extending copyright lengths as they currently are is one of the most useless things you can do.
The law can literally tack on another 30 years of copyright length after you’ve died, and it will do absolutely nothing to give you more money to use when you’re alive. You know… on account of the fact that you’ll be dead during those extra 30 years.
It’s genuinely impressive that we’re at this point to have to explain this to copyright idiots, but that’s why you guys will simp and moan in the name of Prenda Law, the bestest and brightest people in the copyright enforcement industry.
Nobody owes you a free mansion, toiletpaper.
Perhaps you should try making something of value, at least once in your life.
The only thing of value he makes is what he leaves in the toilet every morning.
The solution to this orphan works problem is submitting a copyright registration and see if the original author comes forward. If he doesn’t, then the work becomes yours and you could submit the work to public domain if you felt that strongly about preservation.
Time to require Disney Corp(se) to release all the works composed by Walt Disney while he was decomposing. They gotta be somewhere. Let’s turn Disney Corp(se)’s holdings upside down. And strip-search every executive. And check the bank accounts of course, to see if they have been making regular payments to Walt Disney (Deceased), and how.
Disney Corp(se) must owe Walt Disney (Deceased) trillions by now.
Besides that, I don’t think I’ll have the time when I’m deceased, to check my bank balances for moneys owed me by my publishers for stuff I may have had published. Those filthy thieving beggars will be too busy defrauding me, I don’t doubt.