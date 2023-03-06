Ford Submits A Patent That Would Allow Cars To Repossess Themselves
from the only-thing-with-autonomy-is-the-inanimate-object dept
The automotive industry is entering into its own subprime crisis. Even before the COVID pandemic led to supply chain issues that vastly inflated car prices, lenders were starting to extend loan periods to make things easier for underfunded purchasers, moving on from the industry standard 3-5 year loans to 84-month baselines that ensure people could purchase cars… but for a price they’d be paying for a long, long time.
The underlying mechanics that led to the 2008 financial crisis are now at play at automotive dealers. But dealers still have the upper hand, for the most part. You can’t disable a house, but inexpensive tech allows dealers to disable cars when payments are overdue.
Starter interrupt devices are only the beginning. As loan periods extend to create “affordable” payments (ones that will not touch the principal for more than three years) and payments continue to be missed, despite this predatory lending tactic, automotive manufacturers are moving forward to protect their bottom lines.
Here’s the latest in dealer-on-driver financial violence, sent to us by Techdirt reader BentFranklin via our Insider Chat. Taking advantage of built-in smart systems, including autonomous driving features, Ford will seek to reclaim its property by any (electronic) means necessary.
The patent document was submitted to the United States Patent Office in August 2021 but it was formally published Feb. 23. It’s titled “Systems and Methods to Repossess a Vehicle.” It describes several ways to make the life of somebody who has missed several car payments harder.
It explicitly says the system, which could be installed on any future vehicle in the automaker’s lineup with a data connection would be capable of “[disabling] a functionality of one or more components of the vehicle.” Everything from the engine to the air conditioning. For vehicles with autonomous or semi-autonomous driving capability, the system could “move the vehicle from a first spot to a second spot that is more convenient for a tow truck to tow the vehicle… move the vehicle from the premises of the owner to a location such as, for example, the premises of the repossession agency,” or, if the lending institution considers the “financial viability of executing a repossession procedure” to be unjustifiable, the vehicle could drive itself to the junkyard.
Kudos to The Drive, which not only reported this news, but provided a link to the patent application [PDF], which includes helpful illustrations like this one:
Yikes. “Police authority.” That doesn’t bode well for purchasers who’ve fallen behind on their payments. They’re not actually thieves, not when the company has the option to repo the vehicle. But some irresponsible (or delayed) data reporting could lead to traffic stops predicated on the (incorrect) supposition the car is stolen, when it’s actually nothing more than delinquent.
The Drive notes no other car manufacturer has attempted to patent tech like this, putting Ford on the questionable leading edge of repo tech for the time being. Fortunately, prospective Ford purchasers won’t just find their vehicles autonomously commandeered should they fall behind on their payments. Advance notice will be given before vehicles wander off to return themselves to their maker.
There would be several warnings from the vehicle before the system initiated a formal repossession. If these warnings were ignored, the car could begin to lose functionality ahead of a repo. The first lost functions would be minor inconveniences like “cruise control, automated window controls, automated seat controls, and some components of the infotainment system (radio, global positioning system (GPS), MP3 player, etc.)” The next level is more serious, and includes the loss of things like “the air conditioning system, a remote key fob, and an automated door lock/unlock system.” Likewise, an “incessant and unpleasant sound” may be turned on “every time the owner is present in the vehicle.”
Should all of these inconveniences be ignored, the system would escalate to lock people out of their vehicles. It should be noted the patent exempts weekends from these escalating lockout tactics, perhaps recognizing it’s difficult to catch up on payments when you can’t contact the lien holder.
The semi-autonomous functions would be activated if none of the exceptions are met. At best, it would move the car out of someone’s driveway to a public street where it can be more easily towed. At worst, it would instruct the car to drive itself to the nearest authorized repo lot if possible.
But if the situation seems more dire than that, the onboard computer will opt for Mutually Assured Destruction. In certain cases, The Drive reports, the system will emulate The Bard, instructing the vehicle to “Get thee to a
nunnery scrapyard.”
If it will cost the bank more to repo the vehicle as compared to what it could sell it for, then “the repossession system computer may cooperate with the vehicle computer to autonomously move the vehicle from the premises of the owner to a junkyard.”
That’s the future. Your car will run from you, if your dealer or manufacturer decides that’s the way things need to go. Never mind the fact that being without a car makes it that much more difficult to earn the wages needed to pay it off. Ford wants to do your driving for you if it feels you can no longer trust you. If that means you’re out of a car and still on the hook for thousands, so be it.
Filed Under: autonomous vehicles, patents, repossession, self-driving
Companies: ford
Comments on “Ford Submits A Patent That Would Allow Cars To Repossess Themselves”
clearly this will end well
hmm, and how long before it murders someone in one of a thousand ways and we get an oops?
Long term prognosis, you will never own your vehicle, and it will self destruct when the manufacturer needs more sales.
/S
Uh oh.
I can see Hertz salivating over something like this. Their rental cars will take the occupants to the nearest police station to have them arrested for auto theft, lack of actual crime notwithstanding. That’ll make it so much easier for their agents, and think of the cost savings!
Re:
Not if you using a iammer to jam cellular data. To Hertz it would look like a malfunction and they would never know the device was jammed.
And when I mentioned Nevada casinos using jammers, it turns out that cell phones are prohibited by law in casinos and casinos can enforce that using cell jammers
So Nevada law trumps the FCC on that one. Since Nevada law bans cell phones in casinos, Nevada law makes cell jammers in casinos legal, which trumps the FCC
Keeps remind me of this quote.
“You will own nothing and be happy.”
I’m sorry, Bruce. We haven’t received the March payment on your car, and we have to take it back. I sympathize. You are, after all, the CEO of the company, but I’m sure you understand. It’s the principle of the thing.
“I never should have installed ‘Auto-Drive’…”
Uhm, what?
How does this begin to even slightly get past the Obvious check? I’m not even a lay person in the field of self-driving software, hardware, or programming in general and even I am like “Uh, duh, of course if a car can self-drive then it could repossess itself by driving to a nearby location or the dealership.”
It’s not even a slightly novel use! What’s next, they patent Self-drive Scheduling so inner-city workers can avoid parking fees by having a car drop them off at work and return home for the day, then returning to pick them up at quitting time? Or maybe they just patent the subscription fee for such a service. rolleyes
carjacking
Lady puts her baby in the child seat in the back. Closes door. Comes around to the front and the car drives off without her.
Another way for thieves to steal your car.
We have had a rash of Camaros stolen in our neighborhood, my girlfriends 2016 model was one of them. They caught the thieves and found out they were using a dealer black box to bypass the key/security on the vehicles. Now the thieves won’t even need to be present to steal your car, they can do it online.
Why the fuck do we have a system that allows something like this to be reasonably considered patentable?!?
Yeah, yeah, Ford bad. Evil behavior from an evil corporation. That story is old as time.
I skimmed large sections, so maybe I missed something, but I doubt it.
There is nothing in this patent application of interest. The whole point of the patent system is supposed to be; you give us cool knowledge of how to do something and we’ll protect you from competition for a few years so you can get ahead. It’s a trade between the public and people who innovate and advance their field. For too long the public has been handing over that benefit and getting little to nothing in return.
This patent application doesn’t provide anything novel. It’s a speculative business plan at best. There is no value provided to the public at large, and absolutely nothing of value to anybody knowledgeable in the field. Yet, that is fucking supposed to be the whole point of a patent.
This isn’t new. This isn’t surprising. It’s just frustrating.
/rant
I could see the jammer business take off
Jam cellular data and you put that device out of commission
Also some people don’t like their location data being used, especially in light of some states wantintg to use location data to enforce abortion laws when residents go out of state. Jamming the device in a car you are making payments on would prevent authorities from being able to collect evidence.
Just like some states might require ankle monitors in pregnant women. Ankle monitors can be jammed.
This would violate state law in some states but not FCC rules
Another form of jamming that does not violate FCC rules is casinos using jammers to stop cheaters, especially card counting rings
With some rings using computers elsewhere to count cards and then communicate the data via cell phone to the player, any casino is within their rights to jam cell phones within the casino to protect their assets.
I have been in Vegas casinos where my cell phone service on phone would not be there but come back outside the casino.
Casinos are not breaking any laws jamming cell phones inside the casino to protect their assets
There is still a constitutional right to.private property in the USA the FCC cannot infringe upon, so casinos jamming cell phones to protect their assets is 100 percent legal in the usa
Re:
The use and sale of jammers is prohibited by the FCC and federal law. Law enforcement need special authorization to deploy jammers.
https://www.fcc.gov/general/jammer-enforcement
This will never be hacked .. nooo.
A couple of jack stands would help but complete removal of the remote capability would be better.
Ford, no.
We will NOT play psychologist with your damn cars.
We already did that in a videogame and it was awful.
i can’t wait for the first news story of cops adding seventy pounds of lead to a car with no driver because they were alerted at the same time the car was set to auto-return itself to a dealer/junkyard/repo lot.
And how disappointed the cops will be that there aren’t five dead teenagers inside.
Cue Clocky v. Ford in 3…https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpfUcDFSFn4
So this is Christine II
“You better get to work, Harry, those cars aren’t going to repossess themselves!”