Another Day, Another Blatant Attack On The 1st Amendment From The Florida GOP
from the papers-please dept
I keep hearing people pretend that the GOP in general, and Florida GOPers more specifically, and Governor Ron DeSantis most specifically, are fighting for “free speech,” when they continually seem to push blatantly unconstitutional legislation designed to attack free speech and the 1st Amendment in a way that keeps getting Florida shot down in court by judges (while wasting tons of taxpayer money).
But they just don’t stop. The latest is a laughably unconstitutional bill from Florida Senator Jason Brodeur, SB 1316, that violates the 1st Amendment in so many different ways.
The bill has a section on “blogger registration and reporting.” Basically, any blogger reporting on the Florida government in a professional (paid) capacity has to register with the government and file “monthly reports” on who is paying them and how much they’re being paid.
286.31 Blogger registration and reporting.—
(1) As used in this section, the term:
(a) “Blog” means a website or webpage that hosts any blogger and is frequently updated with opinion, commentary, or business content. The term does not include the website of a newspaper or other similar publication.
(b) “Blogger” means any person as defined in s. 1.01(3) that submits a blog post to a blog which is subsequently published.
(c) “Blog post” is an individual webpage on a blog which contains an article, a story, or a series of stories.
(d) “Compensation” includes anything of value provided to a blogger in exchange for a blog post or series of blog posts. If not provided in currency, it must be the fair-market value of the item or service exchanged.
(e) “Elected state officer” means the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, a Cabinet officer, or any member of the Legislature.
(f) “Office” means, in the context of a blog post about a member of the Legislature, the Office of Legislative Services or, in the context of a blog post about a member of the executive branch, the Commission on Ethics, as applicable.
(2) If a blogger posts to a blog about an elected state officer and receives, or will receive, compensation for that post, the blogger must register with the appropriate office, as identified in paragraph (1)(f), within 5 days after the first post by the blogger which mentions an elected state officer.
(3)(a) Upon registering with the appropriate office, a blogger must file monthly reports on the 10th day following the end of each calendar month from the time a blog post is added to the blog, except that, if the 10th day following the end of a calendar month occurs on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, the report must be filed on the next day that is not a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday.
(b) If the blogger does not have a blog post on a blog during a given month, the monthly report for that month does not need to be filed.
(c) The blogger must file reports with the appropriate office using the electronic filing system:
1. As provided in s. 11.0455 if the blog post concerns an elected member of the Legislature; or
2. As provided in s. 112.32155 if the blog post concerns an officer of the executive branch.
(d) The reports must include all of the following:
1. The individual or entity that compensated the blogger for the blog post.
2. The amount of compensation received from the individual or entity, regardless of how the compensation was structured.
a. The amount must be rounded to the nearest $10 increment.
b. If the compensation is for a series of blog posts or for a defined period of time, the blogger must disclose the total amount to be received upon the first blog post being published. Thereafter, the blogger must disclose the date or dates additional compensation is received, if any, for the series of blog posts.
3. The date the blog post was published. If the blog post is part of a series, the date each blog post is published must be included in the applicable report. 4. The website and website address where the blog post can be found.
This is… not how any of this works. The government cannot require “journalists” to register. They especially cannot have this registration only apply to journalists writing about elected officials. The government cannot demand they file monthly reports. The government cannot demand they reveal who is paying them or how much. The whole thing is nothing but blatant journalist intimidation, and clearly a violation of the 1st Amendment.
But, of course, Brodeur (and DeSantis) don’t care one bit about free speech or the 1st Amendment. They care about culture wars and setting up the media that is exposing their nonsense as “the enemy.” And throwing the 1st Amendment in the trash and lighting it on fire while dancing around the bonfire destroying free speech seems to be the method they’ve taken.
That doesn’t change the facts, of course. This is a blatant attack on free speech, the 1st Amendment, and a free press. I am sure that we will have the usual crew of commenters who have been pretending for months that they support free speech and will somehow twist themselves around to pretend that this is not an attack on free speech. Just think how pathetic that is: pretending to be a free speech warrior while cheering on the government spitting on the 1st Amendment.
Filed Under: bloggers, florida, free speech, jason brodeur, journalists, registration, ron desantis, sb 1316
Comments on “Another Day, Another Blatant Attack On The 1st Amendment From The Florida GOP”
And it looks like Florida is also having a “Brah” moment too.
The Florida GOP Seems Confused
I thought they were arguing that we had a First Amendment right to see the President’s son’s penis.
Then they argue that we don’t have a First Amendment right to mock a kid wearing a red hat.
Now they’re arguing that bloggers don’t have a First Amendment right to be anonymous.
Get it together, Florida.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re:
You don’t have a 1A right to claim the kid in the red hat was being aggressive to the old guy when the reverse is true, and in fact quite a few publications had to pay (probably) several million dollars over that.
Because 1A and defamation law are largely separate things. Which Masnick is apparently too dumb to realize.
Re: Re:
Rewriting history again, are you, Matthew?
Sandmann lost all of his cases that reached a judgment.
https://www.techdirt.com/2022/08/04/nick-sandmann-who-we-were-told-would-be-rich-beyond-belief-from-all-the-media-companies-he-sued-loses-basically-all-of-his-cases/
A few companies paid out nuisance fees to settle because it was cheaper than fighting. And we know this because his lawyer flipped out and threatened to sue for breaking the “confidentiality order” on the case when a reporter guessed that the settlement fee was around $25k, basically confirming the amount that they paid.
And why did those cases get dismissed Matthew? Because as the court noted “those statements are generally protected by the First Amendment.” Your recent insistence that defamation law and the 1st Amendment are unrelated is laughably stupid, as any one who knows anything about this (including the judge overseeing these cases) could tell you.
So, once again, Matthew, you are wrong about everything. And it’s hilarious to see how bad you are at all of this.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Just admit this is a political attack blog, not a tech blog.
This (proposed) law btw, actually is unconstitutional, and violates the 1A, but it also doesn’t have anything to do with DeSantis, does it? But you’re gonna link it to DeSantis cuz you’re a hard partisan and DeSantis the next, biggest threat to progressive’s (awful) goals.
DeSantis’s proposed law to make defamation law more clear and robust has very little to do with the 1A and is clearly consitituional but for a bit of judicial activism from the Warren court (of which there were many). But you’re gonna hate on it cuz again, whatever a liberal opposes must be labeled “nazi”. It also, notably, has nothing to do with THIS.
But none of those facts matter to you because this is about partisanship and politics to you, not the 1st amendment (which you don’t understand, even though you’ve probably given speeches on it, which is both hilarious and sad) and it barely has anything to do with tech.
This law is bad, the other fine, probably good, and it doesn’t matter cuz you might as well label all your articles “Red team bad”.
Re:
Just admit you’re a political attack dog, Matthew.
You already admitted you’re here to harass us, so I guess that anyone who isn’t on your side is automatically the enemy and must be harassed.
Re: Fairly Sure
Your smoking something, Techdirt will call out anyone being dumb. Republicans as a whole tend to do more dumb things. Off the top of my head I can call out Inbox Spam, Trump asking for donations for someone else then giving 90% to himself, and one guy saying so many lies that his own party wont talk to him, but he keeps his job somehow.
Dems are not immune to this stuff, I can point to countless bills passed through democratic held congress that are stupid, not well thought out, or actively hurt people. I can also call out Dems who have done bad things, or the fact that Biden had some classified docs that were not kept safe. But you know what, Dems try to fix stuff, or ask members to resign if they did something awful or even just look bad.
Trump bad man not because I have an axe to grind, but because he honestly wastes money by filing unlimited insane lawsuits against rivals, did not own up after being asked about classified docs, and broke almost every norm he could in a quest for personal power.
But honestly Post articles about Dems being dumb, Techdirt will post those too. Only you might find that the person in trouble might be quitting, not getting reelected, or going to jail.
Re:
Did any hear that??
Must have been those damn f-lies buzzing around stinking the place up again.
Re: Re:
You have it wrong, flied do not create a stink, but are attracted to the sting of rotting things, and you are the stink on this blog.
Re:
This story has to do with the Florida GOP. The most high-profile representative of that political group, at least as far as public officeholders go, is currently the governor of the state of Florida. Guess who that is!
That proposal has everything to do with the First Amendment because defamation law is one of the few exceptions to the First Amendment’s protections against government intrusion into speech. Whatever changes he wants to make to defamation law will have to take that into account.
A conservative is not necessarily a fascist—but fascists are almost always conservative.
Do you see Democrats passing laws that ban conservative-leaning/conservative-authored books from public/school libraries? Do you see Democrats passing laws that enforce gender-nonconforming dress codes? Do you see Democrats passing laws that force women to have abortions even if the pregnancy is wanted?
Because I see Republicans passing laws that ban pro-queer books from public/school libraries, enforce gender-conforming dress codes (i.e., ban public drag performances), and forcing women to carry pregnancies to term depending on where they live.
This is political and partisan whether you like it or not. Get used to it, sunshine.
This blog has openly criticized Democrat lawmakers in the past whenever they’ve proposed short-sighted anti-1A bullshit bills and come out against Section 230. That you see this blog as leaning “anti-Republican” is largely the fault of the GOP for doing that shit more often (and with far more openly fascist fervor) than the Democrats. The GOP is now the party of American fascism; Trump emboldened that evolution and DeSantis is taking it to its logical endgame. Don’t shit on Mike because the Republicans decided that queer people should be “othered” out of society and dissent against GOP leaders is tantamount to treason—he didn’t make any of them become Trumpists by writing about their bullshit.
Re: Re:
To be fair, we do see Democrats pushing laws to force websites to block and suppress various other content, including medical misinfo, hate speech, and content inappropriate for children — and doing so is also unconstitutional. So it’s not a partisan thing.
Both parties are bad when it comes to the 1st Amendment. But the GOP is particularly hypocritical in that it does so WHILE AT THE SAME TIME insisting that they’re true believers in the 1st Amendment. That’s even worse.
Re: Re: Re:
Yes, exactly. The broader difference generally lies with intent: Dems want to minimize harm and the GOP wants to maximize harm. But the effect of an act is its real intent, and any proposal by Democrats that would stifle speech online by legal dictate—yes, Hyman, that includes speech with which I disagree—is no less fundamentally awful than a similar Republican proposal. I’d like to think I can look past my biases and acknowledge that fact all the time, though I know I haven’t always done so. Acknowledging that flaw, however, is the first step to making sure I don’t always fall into that same trap.
Re: Re: Re:
“To be fair, we do see Democrats pushing laws to force websites to block and suppress various other content, including medical misinfo, hate speech, and content inappropriate for children — and doing so is also unconstitutional. So it’s not a partisan thing.”
From the outside, it does seem that at least one party has their heart in the right place – you can understand why they’re doing it, even if it’s wrong according to the constitution.
The other side… it’s usually an attempt to attack vulnerable minorities or enshrine religious ideals. And, often in a very hypocritical manner (e.g. closeted individuals trying to suppress gay rights then getting caught with rent boys).
Actual free speech (unmolested by government, not the weird “private communities should have no ability to react” version some people have) is good, but when it gets difficult it seems to not be a clear case that some abuses are the same as others.
Re:
Dude. Then how do you explain the many, many, many times I criticize dumbshit Democrat-sponsored laws that also attack free speech?
This is not about partisanship. It’s about civil liberties. And I call out both sides when they fuck that up. It’s just that the Florida GOP (which, yes, is lead by DeSantis) seems to be making a big stand on just how anti-1st amendment they are.
I’m sorry that you’ve cast your lot in with a bunch of hypocritical grifters, but that was your choice Matt.
Man Texas and Florida in a dead heat for the race to the bottom 🙁
You can vote pro-republican or pro-america, not both
One need only flip this around to expose how blatantly unconstitutional it is, just imagine the screams of outrage if a democrat on the state or national level demanded that anyone who wants to write about democrat politicians has to register with the state/federal government and give them all that information lest they face consequences.
It would be a matter of seconds before republicans were screaming about the assault on their first amendment rights and how the democrats were trying to silence republican bloggers/reporters so the fact that another florida republicans is doing this in attempt to garner support just shows how much hatred he believes(right or wrongly) republicans in that state have for the first amendment and free speech.
laughably unconstitutional
Yup, this Florida item is a doozy!
But if yer gonna get picky about constitutionality,
then > 80% of U.S. law js laughably unconstitutional.
Most everybody considers the Constitution to be merely a guideline, where one can readily choose the parts to obey or ignore on any given day.
This is especially true of both major political parties.
Constitution for Sale - SOLD
Trump only used to be the bottom. Reality is the GOP sets new lows on a daily basis.
Bloggity Blog Blog
I get the sense Florida thinks the internet has borders that correspond to their state lines. Perhaps counties.
(I wonder who the specific blogger was that caused this law to be crafted. Must have really blogged hard and made a lot of money!)
“(a) “Blog” means a website or webpage that hosts any blogger and is frequently updated with opinion, commentary, or business content. The term does not include the website of a newspaper or other similar publication.”
Was this written by ChatGOP?
Now where would they get an idea like that? 🤔
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-28583669
Na zdorovie!
So here’s something else, If I write a blog post on Florida officials, and I recieve compensation for said blog post… and I most definately don’t live in Florida… would that also break the interstate commerce clause as well?
Another fun fact I picked up over at JoeMyGod.com
Brodeur first appeared on JMG in 2011 when as a member of the Florida House he introduced a bill that made it a crime for doctors to ask potentially mentally ill patients if they owned guns. Brodeur was elected to the Florida Senate in November 2022 after a “ghost candidate” siphoned votes away from a challenger with a similar name. Brodeur was accused of planting the fake candidate by imprisoned Matt Gaetz crony Joel Greenberg.