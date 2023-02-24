Rather Than Making The Internet Safe For Kids, Make Your Kids Safe For The Real World
We’ve been talking a lot lately about the massive moral panic going on right now, claiming that the internet is somehow inherently dangerous for kids. As we’ve noted, the evidence simply does not support this. Over and over and over again we see the actual data and actual research shows no evidence of any inherent harm to children from the internet and social media. Indeed, much of the evidence suggests that most kids get real value out of the internet from the ability to communicate with friends and family to access information and people they wouldn’t otherwise have access to.
That’s not to say that no one is harmed, or that no one is bullied, or that no one is made to feel bad about themselves online. Because that happens. And there’s nothing wrong with looking for ways to minimize those things, or to minimize the impact of those things. But some of that is human nature, and you’re not going to change human nature.
Unfortunately, most of the political class and the media have completely bought in on this moral panic. And lots of others are buying it, despite the lack of evidence. When I wrote an article recently highlighting how little evidence there is to support the idea that social media is bad for kids, I literally had someone email us to demand I retract the article because it was “obvious” that social media is dangerous. But the data just doesn’t show any of that.
Last year, I wrote an article about how dangerous this moral panic actually is for kids. I noted that this mad rush to try to “clean up” the internet to make sure everywhere was perfectly safe for everyone was the equivalent of raising children at Disneyland, and then on their 18th birthday, releasing them into the real world outside the gates, and expecting them to be able to survive. It’s doing the opposite of preparing kids for the real world. It’s hiding the real world from them and failing to give them the tools to survive.
Thankfully, at least someone else out there agrees. Wired has a great article by Lux Alptraum arguing that we don’t need “age verification” or other “protect the children” laws in order to protect kids from adult content. We don’t need censorship. Instead, we just need to “talk to your children honestly not just about what they might see online, but about their own bodies.” It opens up by talking about decades of attempts to “clean up” the internet to “protect the children” online, and notes how silly this, and how little it does to prepare kids for the real world:
Debates around the pros and cons of these various solutions get into what freedom and privacy we’re willing to sacrifice for the sake of keeping kids from seeing adult content—as well as considering whether these censorship laws and filtering programs actually accomplish the things they promise. But one thing that never seems to come up, is this: Let’s say the filters work, the age verification platforms work, and kids are 100 percent prevented from seeing any adult content until the day they turn 18. What then? Does censorship alone ensure that kids will grow up to be sexually healthy adults?
Not really. If we want kids to grow up with healthy ideas about sex, we actually need to offer them more than just censorship. And when they are equipped with healthy messages about sex, they’ll be resilient even when censorship inevitably fails to protect them from all possible adult content.
None of this is saying that anything goes, but that when we educate kids with age appropriate concepts rather than trying to shield them from everything, they are much more likely to be able to deal with the things they come across. As the article notes, educating children helps to inoculate them against whatever nonsense they might encounter online.
“A big thing that I hear from parents with concern about pornography is the way that it presents gender roles,” says Heather Corinna, founder and director of the youth sex education site Scarleteen. “OK, let’s think about it: What kind of education and support have you already given your young person about gender roles? Have you already done a really good job of educating them on the bullshit of sexism?” If you’ve already educated your kids about how to respect people’s bodies and autonomy, then that message is going to carry over into sex—and it won’t be magically erased just because they stumble onto a porn flick that features a sexist story line.
The article includes a bunch of tips for parents about how to have age appropriate conversations about bodies and sex. But it should also serve as a good guide for other topics as well. Having conversations and discussions about bullying, about violence, about drugs and crime and many other topics is how you prepare the kids for the real world. Kids can be taught to recognize when they come upon a situation that is dangerous, and can be taught to go to adults who can help (parents, school officials, other trusted adults), but only if they trust those adults to talk with them openly about these things, not pretend none of it exists at all.
Yet, because of the wider moral panic, and a variety of laws around the world, all of this will become much more difficult. The focus is on censorship and denial, rather than education and preparation. All that will do is produce a crop of young adults wholly unprepared for the real world.
Wow, it’s almost as if a bunch of moralizing busybodies want to control what everyone sees on the Internet and are using “think of the children” as a pretext to enact widescale censorship. Imagine that~.
Well yeah! You can’t expect those parents to actually parent their children, and have an idea of what they’re looking at. That’s everyone elses’ fucking job!
I think that this is unfair to a lot of parents. Not every parent has the time to give their kids talks about important stuff. Latchkey kids exist; parents can (and do) often work long hours to afford rent or mortgage or groceries. I want parents to talk to their kids more about serious issues, but not all of them have the time to gather up the knowledge and resources on those issues in order to then give them that healthy discussion.
Their inability to talk to their children due to time restraints is not reason enough to enact widescale censorship on the Internet. For what reason should we treat YouTube as if it’s supposed to be a better parent for a child than said child’s actual parents?
solution to that is an enforced livable minimum wage, not censorship
Not every parent has the time to give their kids talks about important stuff.
Then frankly, what the hell are they doing having kids in the first place? The question isn’t meant to convey an entirely snarky tone, but if kids don’t learn ‘important stuff’ from their parents because of work obligations, the problem is the work obligation. But I wouldn’t expect social services to step in anytime soon. We’re talking about kids already here versus a clump of goop in a woman’s mommy parts.
Not every bang in the backseat after a night at a bar should result in a child. And those bringing children into the world under those circumstances (forced or otherwise) should have real concern about not having time to actually talk to them, and possibly reconsider whether it’s a better idea to abort, rather than subject the child to an environment where you have no choice but to ignore them.
Latchkey kids exist
I know. I was one of them. But somehow, I still managed to learn the ‘important stuff’ from my parents (who were divorced, but responsible) and turn out to be a (mostly) reasonable adult.
Parents who don’t how to properly raise their children are also part of this. There are services like website blockers that can help keep your kids off porn and scam sites, but instead of doing that (or, as Mike said, having an important discussion about the real world with your kid) they would prefer to posture about how it’s the internet’s fault.
It’s this century’s moral panic, I guess.
Mike, you (and Lux Alptraum’s) words of sanity have one minor fatal flaw: some of the previous generation are perfect examples that some people are immune to being made “Safe for the real world”.
This is actually True.
US Americans are ignorant morons
What’s with this obsession to “protect kids from seeing sex”? That just shows the ignorance of US Americans, who somehow seem to think the USA is the world. No, it isn’t.
Here in Africa we live in shacks, multiple generations living in close quarters. Kids see their parents and other adults having sex all the time!
But no, whiteness!
Some Americans have a real problem distinguishing ‘nudity’ from ‘pornography.’ And they’re convinced the rest of us are as well.
People always seem a lot more concerned with other peoples’ children then they do their own.
The biggest threat to kids is their parents’ failures at parenting. And it just keeps getting worse with every generation.
“And it just keeps getting worse with every generation.”
Yup, the younger generations need to stop buying avocado toast, apple watches and vanilla frappé. They need to start buying the houses they will need for all those children they are not having.
It will be interesting to note what Millennials will have to say about the younger generations, as they yell at the kids to stay off the lawn.
Rinse and repeat
It feels like this is coming from 2 sides, the first is that the powers that be really want the monitoring for their own gains, and its got nothing to do with “protecting children”. That’s the main goal of all of this.
But the second is what they are using as their hook. “You don’t want to talk to your children about the real world, and rather than let those that do make you feel bad, make a world where they aren’t exposed to the real world so when people do educate their kids, you get to vilify them in the way you perceive they do to you”. If their arguments had merit, they would start much much closer to home, such as with duplicitous headlines and liars in power.
I remember many years ago (I think I was 14) reading a selatious headline. I can’t remeber what it was, but it was one of those things that said something horrific that it claimed everyone knew but wasn’t talking about (probably immigrants taking our jobs or some such). I went to my dad about it and got the bollocking of my life.
He was saying that I shouldn’t just go with whatever attention grabbing headline is printed, but actually read the article, not just jump on the implied content I had imagined.
We then went through the article and discussed it point by point, and by the end of it, I had the foundation of a pretty good bullshit detector. His words will stay with me forever “don’t let someone else make up your own mind”.
I could very easily have gone down that nasty rabbit hole and stayed there for the rest of my life, but my dad taking the time to teach me about critical thinking and making up my own mind taught me more than anything at school.
If they really want to “save the kids”, they should start with rules around media and things that co-opt peoples ability to make up their owm minds. I’m not talking about censorship, or two sidesing articles, but actual education around how to see through the bullshit.
Hasn't worked yet...
I turned 70 yesterday, and the 2 highlights of 1953 were the introduction of the Corvette, and publishing of issue #1 of PlayBoy. The Moral Crusade has been after “porn” ever since. They will keep going after it for ever more. It’s what they do. They haven’t stopped it yet…but they do keep trying, and they keep getting louder about it. And keep finding politicians to jump on the latest moral panic they stir up.
We just have to keep watch, and keep fighting.
If you think moral crusades against pornography and “obscene” materials in the U.S. started with Playboy, you might want to brush up on your history. I suggest starting with Lady Chatterly’s Lover and working backwards from there.
I think Sappho had that problem too. You may end up having to go way back, only to find out that the second thing ever written down was a complaint that the first thing ever written down was obscene and should be erased.
More its dangerous to parents who panic over what their unsupervised kids ma be doing, but then if it wasn’t the Internet it would be video games, television or dungeons and dragons, etc. Even more damaged are those adults panicking about what other people kids might be doing,
This article is absolutely correct. Parents need to talk to their children and emphasize that whatever they might see online, people can only ever be the sex of their bodies, and that people calling themselves trans, or non-binary, or gender-queer are either fooling themselves or trying to fool others. Also, that online presentations of such people never show the difficulty and harm that such people undergo if they try to have themselves altered medically or surgically. Especially in current YA literature, such characters appear in very matter-of-fact ways, with the only difficulty they experience being the villains refusing to affirm them, essentially propagandizing the false doctrine of woke gender ideology to young people. The entertainment and publishing industries are now entirely colonized by woke ideology, so seeing the truth presented is increasingly difficult.
The prescriptivist approach doesn’t even work for dictionaries — what makes you think it works any better for biology, or YA novels?
Have you noticed that there’s no difference between Hyman and a religious nutjob…
Re: Re:
The answer to parenting being difficult and fraught isn’t to abandon it! Parents raise their children with whatever values and beliefs they choose to instill, explicitly or implicitly. Sometimes it takes, sometimes it doesn’t. There’s a famous quote from Pirkei Avot – “You are not expected to complete the work, but neither are you free to neglect it.”
If parents want to teach their children that woke gender ideology and critical race theory are true, that’s their prerogative as parents. Ditto if they want to teach their children that those things are false. But the notion that parents can somehow raise children as blank slates who will determine their beliefs once they are old enough is simply ludicrous, and such parents will get the children they deserve.
This article is absolutely correct. Parents need to talk to their children and emphasize that when they run across a bigot they should tell that bigot to fuck the hell off and get a life while explaining that they don’t need a bigoted internet Karen harassing them.
Re:
Re:
Fuck off, you anti-queer bigot.
Back in the 1960’s, Bonnie Prudden (the one who made the pathetic physical fitness of American school children a hot topic back in the 1950s) noted that there’s two basic strategies to protect your children from drowning:
– keep them entirely away from any and all bodies of water, till they reach adulthood,
or
– teach them to swim
and that one of these ways works much better than the other one does.
The principle still applies.