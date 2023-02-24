Study: It’s Comically Easy To Identify ‘Anonymized’ Users In The ‘Metaverse’ With A Tiny Bit Of Motion Data
We’ve noted for a very long while how most of the explanations that corporations use to insist that your privacy is protected are effectively worthless.
For example, corporations will routinely inform you that it’s no big deal that they’re over-collecting and selling access to your browsing or location data to any idiot with a nickel because that data is “anonymized,” protecting your identity. In reality, that term means nothing, and study after study have shown it’s easy to identify you with only a few snippets of additional information.
With that in mind, a new study about user privacy in the virtual reality and augmented reality era (full study here) tracked 50,000 users in VR and found some interesting data. Most notably, that it takes incredibly little actual data collected from device microphones, cameras, and other tech to accurately identify a user’s real-world identity.
Like, very little:
The research analyzed more than 2.5 million VR data recordings (fully anonymized) from more than 50,000 players of the popular Beat Saber app and found that individual users could be uniquely identified with more than 94% accuracy using only 100 seconds of motion data.
Even more surprising was that half of all users could be uniquely identified with only 2 seconds of motion data. Achieving this level of accuracy required innovative AI techniques, but again, the data used was extremely sparse — just three spatial points for each user tracked over time.
Researchers found that the data they leave behind in virtual reality is more useful than a fingerprint to identify individuals. It also provides significantly more data to monetize, including a user’s height, handedness, gender, potential disability, strength, personal tics, etc.
Combine this data with the profiles already commonly being built at major companies and ad brokers, and you could see how this might be a bit of an issue in a country that’s literally too corrupt to pass even a basic privacy law for the internet era (there was just too much money to be made, sorry).
There have been so many studies at this point (including other previous studies of user VR data) showcasing how “anonymization” is a gibberish term. Yet the next time there’s a hack, breach, or huge batch of public data left unsecured in an Amazon cloud bucket, notice how quickly the term is immediately utilized as a catch all defense for sloppy privacy and security practices.
Is this why Google Maps blots out my location with a big blue “Low Accuracy” blob until I turn on WiFi on my phone?
How does one generate motion in the metaverse when they have no legs?
wut?
““I know you’ve been waiting for this. Everyone has been waiting for this,” said a visually improved avatar version of Zuckerberg in Tuesday’s presentation. “But seriously, legs are hard, which is why other virtual reality systems don’t have them either.” ”
https://www.vox.com/recode/2022/10/11/23399439/metaverse-mark-zuckerberg-connect-avatar-legs-meta-microsoft-apple-vr-ar
The only way to be anonymous on the Internet is to not use it.
“The only way to be anonymous on the Internet is to not use it.”
Abstinence-only education doesn’t work. This won’t either, for the same reasons.
What is it referencing against?
Sure you can get the motion data from the game, but what are they referencing it against to find the real world identity? Is there a database of people’s movemenets already?
Are there security cams doing face and body tracking around that have this data available?
From the paper:
“Real-world” identity in this case means the username that generated the Beat Saber replay. I don’t think it would be possible to cross-reference this model with motion-tracking captured by non-VR applications, since the motion features used basically only exist when playing the game.
Privacy fear-mongers are forever trying to force their ludicrous concerns onto everyone else, and, thankfully so far, they have been largely failing. For the vast majority of people, “privacy” is of negative benefit, preventing online interaction that would benefit users by improving their experience with things useful to them.
Robert Mercer, is that you?